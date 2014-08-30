Les mafias du capital

Mafia de la politique

Politique de la mafia

Toute une voyoucratie politicienne

Que les corses de Marseille, en vérité, plus ancienne

Immobilier, tourisme, sécurité

Une pratique dans le monde entier

Car la mafia est partout impliquée

De grandes entreprises

Là aussi la mafia étend son emprise

Du colonialisme et de son bol d'air

La mafia des mafias

Les mafias de la mafia

Bref, toute la vie du capital

Avec donc des mafias spécialisées, c'est fatal

Et en cas de dissensions internes

Le 11,43 n'est jamais en berne

En France, et pas seulement en Corse ou à Marseille

Au tout devenu oseille

Des truands et des hommes de main

Des politiciens, des vedettes, des escrocs, des assassins

Tino Rossi qui fut l'ami

Du nazi gestapiste corse, comme lui

Mort de sa belle mort, l'odieux Etienne Leandri

Donc, vedettes, truands, affairistes, personnel étatique, fascistes

Tout un petit monde capitaliste !

Avec des protections policières

Avec des protections politiques

Comme avec la nébuleuse gaulliste réactionnaire

Qui avec le SAC ( service d'action civique ) sut si bien y faire

Et voilà Charles Pasqua et Michel Tomi, duo cynique

De tout un réseau machiavélique

Tout un gangstérisme d'Etat

Comme une sorte d'état du gangstérisme

Michel Tomi, le dernier parrain survivant

Mais cela n'est jamais pour très longtemps

Il y a forcément la génération suivante

Qui dans l'horreur devient plus savante

Se débarrasser de la mafia

En vérité, se débarrasser de toutes les mafias

Serait

Se débarrasser de l'Etat

Non pas d'un Etat

Mais de tous les Etats

Et chaque secteur mafieux

S'étend donc comme le feu

Et c'est juste une concurrence

Qui peut freiner son outrecuidance

C'est comme une technique

Qui à chaque mafia est spécifique

Comme dans les abattoirs

Encore hors sujet, vous allez voir

Et vous n'allez pas le croire !

Avec donc toute une souffrance animale

Mais tout est souffrance sous le capital

Aucun aliment n'est pourtant indispensable

Fruits, légumes, suffiraient pour la table

Du mouton aliment

Du porc aliment

Du canard aliment

De la dinde aliment

Du lapin aliment

De la biche aliment

Du poulet aliment

Du boeuf ( c'est de la vache ) aliment

Parfois, du chat aliment

Parfois, du chien aliment

Parfois, de l'être humain aliment

Selon les temps et selon les pays

Et tous les du ceci ou tous les du cela que j'oublie

Avec tout un principe d'incorporation

Avec toute une symbolique de sublimation

Fort comme un boeuf

Et donc, si l'on mange du boeuf

Mais surtout en réalité

C'est un véritable permis de tuer

Et puis, les bêtes seraient si bêtes

Mais l'alibi pour les manger est encore plus bête

Car dans bêtise, il y a le mot bête

La mafia carnivore encore en fête

Il faut pouvoir justifier le meurtre alimentaire

Avec une mise à mort règlementaire !

Des préoccupations pas seulement d'aujourd'hui

Déjà, à l'antiquité, il en allait ainsi

Encore la mafia, la négationniste

De plus en plus la mafia est capitaliste

Secte de la mafia

Mafia de la secte

Et des crétins négationnistes

Autrefois, ils s'appelaient révisionnistes

Mais elle n'est pas si longue la liste

Maurice Bardèche, déjà en 1948

Les Paul Rassinier, les François Duprat

Duprat, du début du Front National, avec les gros bras

Il n'y avait alors que mille membres

Robert Faurrisson, lui en 1980

Qui ressemble d'ailleurs, de tête, à Jean-Luc Godard

Mais lui est quand même moins jobard

Les Pierre Guillaume, les Gabriel Cohn-Bendit, frère du faux anar

Les Roger Garaudy, les abbé Pierre, et pas forcément sur le tard

Et même du négationniste

Jean-Claude Pressac, devenu antinégationniste

Et donc encore une mafia, autre fois

Mafia unie pour l'antisémitisme, voilà

Du nazi, du fasciste, du stalinien, du gauchiste

Bref, divers visages capitalistes

Les mafias sont diverses et variées

Et c'est dans le monde entier

Aux divers visages du capital, les mafias ont su s'adapter

Elles sont maintenant partout chez elles

Et de nouvelles mafias avec de nouvelles ailes !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Mafia of Politics

Politics of the Mafia

A whole political voyoucracy

That the Corsicans of Marseilles, in truth, older

Real estate, tourism, security

A worldwide practice

Because the mafia is everywhere involved

Large companies

Here too the mafia extends its grip

Colonialism and its breath of air

The mafia mafia

The mafias of the mafia

In short, the whole life of capital

With specialized mafias, this is fatal

And in case of internal dissension

The 11.43 is never at half-mast

In France, and not only in Corsica or Marseilles

At all sorrel

Gangsters and Henchmen

Politicians, celebrities, swindlers, assassins

Tino Rossi who was the friend

The Corsican gestapist Nazi, like him

Death of his beautiful death, the odious Etienne Leandri

So, celebrities, gangsters, businessmen, state personnel, fascists

A whole capitalist world!

With police protections

With political protections

As with the reactionary Gaullist nebula

Who with the SAC (Civic Action Service) knew how to do it well

And here is Charles Pasqua and Michel Tomi, cynical duo

From a whole Machiavellian network

A whole state gangsterism

As a sort of state of gangsterism

Michel Tomi, the last surviving godfather

But this is never for very long

There is necessarily the next generation

Who in Horror Becomes More Wise

Getting rid of the mafia

In truth, get rid of all the mafias

Would be

Getting rid of the state

Not of a State

But of all States

And every mafia sector

So spreads out like fire

And it's just a competition

Who can curb his ruthlessness

It's like a technique

Who to every mafia is specific

As in slaughterhouses

Still off topic, you will see

And you will not believe it!

So with all the animal suffering

But all is suffering under the capital

No food is essential

Fruits, vegetables, would suffice for the table

Sheep

Pork feed

Duck feed

Food turkey

Rabbit Food

From the food hind

Chicken food

Beef (this is cow) food

Sometimes, cat food

Sometimes, dog food

Sometimes human food

Depending on time and country

And all of this or all of the that I forget

With a whole principle of incorporation

With a whole symbolic of sublimation

Strong as an ox

And so, if one eats beef

But mostly in reality

It's a real license to kill

And then the beasts would be so stupid

But the alibi for eating them is even more stupid

For in stupidity, there is the word beast

The carnivorous mafia still in celebration

We must be able to justify the killing of food

With a regulatory kill!

Not just today's concerns

Already, in antiquity, this was so

Still the Mafia, the Holocaust denier

More and more the mafia is capitalist

Mafia Sect

Mafia of the sect

And Holy Creeds

Formerly, they were called revisionists

But it is not so long the list

Maurice Bardèche, already in 1948

The Paul Rassinier, François Duprat

Duprat, from the beginning of the National Front, with the big arms

There were only a thousand members

Robert Faurrisson, he in 1980

Jean-Luc Godard, who is also a leading figure,

But it is still less jobard

The Pierre Guillaume, the Gabriel Cohn-Bendit, brother of the false anar

The Roger Garaudy, the Abbé Pierre, and not necessarily late

And even of the Holocaust denier

Jean-Claude Pressac, who became an antégationniste

And then again a mafia, other times

Mafia united for anti-Semitism

The Nazi, the fascist, the Stalinist, the leftist

In short, various capitalist faces

The mafias are diverse and varied

And it's worldwide

To the various faces of capital, the mafias were able to adapt

They are now everywhere at home

And new mafias with new wings!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)