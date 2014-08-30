Les mafias du capital
Mafia de la politique
Politique de la mafia
Toute une voyoucratie politicienne
Que les corses de Marseille, en vérité, plus ancienne
Immobilier, tourisme, sécurité
Une pratique dans le monde entier
Car la mafia est partout impliquée
De grandes entreprises
Là aussi la mafia étend son emprise
Du colonialisme et de son bol d'air
La mafia des mafias
Les mafias de la mafia
Bref, toute la vie du capital
Avec donc des mafias spécialisées, c'est fatal
Et en cas de dissensions internes
Le 11,43 n'est jamais en berne
En France, et pas seulement en Corse ou à Marseille
Au tout devenu oseille
Des truands et des hommes de main
Des politiciens, des vedettes, des escrocs, des assassins
Tino Rossi qui fut l'ami
Du nazi gestapiste corse, comme lui
Mort de sa belle mort, l'odieux Etienne Leandri
Donc, vedettes, truands, affairistes, personnel étatique, fascistes
Tout un petit monde capitaliste !
Avec des protections policières
Avec des protections politiques
Comme avec la nébuleuse gaulliste réactionnaire
Qui avec le SAC ( service d'action civique ) sut si bien y faire
Et voilà Charles Pasqua et Michel Tomi, duo cynique
De tout un réseau machiavélique
Tout un gangstérisme d'Etat
Comme une sorte d'état du gangstérisme
Michel Tomi, le dernier parrain survivant
Mais cela n'est jamais pour très longtemps
Il y a forcément la génération suivante
Qui dans l'horreur devient plus savante
Se débarrasser de la mafia
En vérité, se débarrasser de toutes les mafias
Serait
Se débarrasser de l'Etat
Non pas d'un Etat
Mais de tous les Etats
Et chaque secteur mafieux
S'étend donc comme le feu
Et c'est juste une concurrence
Qui peut freiner son outrecuidance
C'est comme une technique
Qui à chaque mafia est spécifique
Comme dans les abattoirs
Encore hors sujet, vous allez voir
Et vous n'allez pas le croire !
Avec donc toute une souffrance animale
Mais tout est souffrance sous le capital
Aucun aliment n'est pourtant indispensable
Fruits, légumes, suffiraient pour la table
Du mouton aliment
Du porc aliment
Du canard aliment
De la dinde aliment
Du lapin aliment
De la biche aliment
Du poulet aliment
Du boeuf ( c'est de la vache ) aliment
Parfois, du chat aliment
Parfois, du chien aliment
Parfois, de l'être humain aliment
Selon les temps et selon les pays
Et tous les du ceci ou tous les du cela que j'oublie
Avec tout un principe d'incorporation
Avec toute une symbolique de sublimation
Fort comme un boeuf
Et donc, si l'on mange du boeuf
Mais surtout en réalité
C'est un véritable permis de tuer
Et puis, les bêtes seraient si bêtes
Mais l'alibi pour les manger est encore plus bête
Car dans bêtise, il y a le mot bête
La mafia carnivore encore en fête
Il faut pouvoir justifier le meurtre alimentaire
Avec une mise à mort règlementaire !
Des préoccupations pas seulement d'aujourd'hui
Déjà, à l'antiquité, il en allait ainsi
Encore la mafia, la négationniste
De plus en plus la mafia est capitaliste
Secte de la mafia
Mafia de la secte
Et des crétins négationnistes
Autrefois, ils s'appelaient révisionnistes
Mais elle n'est pas si longue la liste
Maurice Bardèche, déjà en 1948
Les Paul Rassinier, les François Duprat
Duprat, du début du Front National, avec les gros bras
Il n'y avait alors que mille membres
Robert Faurrisson, lui en 1980
Qui ressemble d'ailleurs, de tête, à Jean-Luc Godard
Mais lui est quand même moins jobard
Les Pierre Guillaume, les Gabriel Cohn-Bendit, frère du faux anar
Les Roger Garaudy, les abbé Pierre, et pas forcément sur le tard
Et même du négationniste
Jean-Claude Pressac, devenu antinégationniste
Et donc encore une mafia, autre fois
Mafia unie pour l'antisémitisme, voilà
Du nazi, du fasciste, du stalinien, du gauchiste
Bref, divers visages capitalistes
Les mafias sont diverses et variées
Et c'est dans le monde entier
Aux divers visages du capital, les mafias ont su s'adapter
Elles sont maintenant partout chez elles
Et de nouvelles mafias avec de nouvelles ailes !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Mafia of Politics
Politics of the Mafia
A whole political voyoucracy
That the Corsicans of Marseilles, in truth, older
Real estate, tourism, security
A worldwide practice
Because the mafia is everywhere involved
Large companies
Here too the mafia extends its grip
Colonialism and its breath of air
The mafia mafia
The mafias of the mafia
In short, the whole life of capital
With specialized mafias, this is fatal
And in case of internal dissension
The 11.43 is never at half-mast
In France, and not only in Corsica or Marseilles
At all sorrel
Gangsters and Henchmen
Politicians, celebrities, swindlers, assassins
Tino Rossi who was the friend
The Corsican gestapist Nazi, like him
Death of his beautiful death, the odious Etienne Leandri
So, celebrities, gangsters, businessmen, state personnel, fascists
A whole capitalist world!
With police protections
With political protections
As with the reactionary Gaullist nebula
Who with the SAC (Civic Action Service) knew how to do it well
And here is Charles Pasqua and Michel Tomi, cynical duo
From a whole Machiavellian network
A whole state gangsterism
As a sort of state of gangsterism
Michel Tomi, the last surviving godfather
But this is never for very long
There is necessarily the next generation
Who in Horror Becomes More Wise
Getting rid of the mafia
In truth, get rid of all the mafias
Would be
Getting rid of the state
Not of a State
But of all States
And every mafia sector
So spreads out like fire
And it's just a competition
Who can curb his ruthlessness
It's like a technique
Who to every mafia is specific
As in slaughterhouses
Still off topic, you will see
And you will not believe it!
So with all the animal suffering
But all is suffering under the capital
No food is essential
Fruits, vegetables, would suffice for the table
Sheep
Pork feed
Duck feed
Food turkey
Rabbit Food
From the food hind
Chicken food
Beef (this is cow) food
Sometimes, cat food
Sometimes, dog food
Sometimes human food
Depending on time and country
And all of this or all of the that I forget
With a whole principle of incorporation
With a whole symbolic of sublimation
Strong as an ox
And so, if one eats beef
But mostly in reality
It's a real license to kill
And then the beasts would be so stupid
But the alibi for eating them is even more stupid
For in stupidity, there is the word beast
The carnivorous mafia still in celebration
We must be able to justify the killing of food
With a regulatory kill!
Not just today's concerns
Already, in antiquity, this was so
Still the Mafia, the Holocaust denier
More and more the mafia is capitalist
Mafia Sect
Mafia of the sect
And Holy Creeds
Formerly, they were called revisionists
But it is not so long the list
Maurice Bardèche, already in 1948
The Paul Rassinier, François Duprat
Duprat, from the beginning of the National Front, with the big arms
There were only a thousand members
Robert Faurrisson, he in 1980
Jean-Luc Godard, who is also a leading figure,
But it is still less jobard
The Pierre Guillaume, the Gabriel Cohn-Bendit, brother of the false anar
The Roger Garaudy, the Abbé Pierre, and not necessarily late
And even of the Holocaust denier
Jean-Claude Pressac, who became an antégationniste
And then again a mafia, other times
Mafia united for anti-Semitism
The Nazi, the fascist, the Stalinist, the leftist
In short, various capitalist faces
The mafias are diverse and varied
And it's worldwide
To the various faces of capital, the mafias were able to adapt
They are now everywhere at home
And new mafias with new wings!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
