Q: What is the change in Berlin?

A: The junta that swept in their now incumbent candidate on the back of a troop deployment for the propping up of a military coup in Mali has come to realise that it has definitely failed to conquer the hearts of domestic opponents, and is eroding. Their head has come to the conclusion if he stays on it can only lead to clearer individual responsibility, and that is something he is not interested to take for the results of his actions. Hence the succession, preceded by a parliamentary test vote to bolster up the Mali occupation.

Q: And the successor is clean with regard to this crime?

A: In the same superficial sense as liberals are clean of conservative bribe or peer pressure. A donkey driver of a cleric is being replaced because he failed to win a conflict which was caused by the effects of German arms exports, which he wanted to compensate for with more militarism. That is German soldiers deployed to the heart of Africa to collect the shotguns Germany dropped there to mass murderers to isolate domestic opponents from their allies. Gauck failed to achieve this, because he did not properly try to convince today‘s domestic opponents of the sincerity of his effort, and is being replaced with Steinmeier, who was directly involved into the arms delivery.

Q: How do you know?

A: When the Germans delivered the arms, the local bastard allowed in a second airplane whose cargo was special forces. These special forces had been built up half a decade ago after Unitedstates lead Israeli special forces into Germany. Yet as they bombed their way into the hostage plane, the Israelis eavesdropped on the chain of command and leaked their radio message to the Mogadishu airport tower in real time, with the result of more German special forces swarming the prison cells of the political prisoners there that were scheduled for exchange and assassinating them. Steinmeier was then dispatched to complain to the Israelis for their indiscretion, because his superiors had desired the prisoners would commit suicide in isolation. But Tel Aviv botched that plan because they felt it was a copy-cat action of Entebbe.

Q: Again, how do you know?

A: A few years ago the German defence minister was forced into resignation. He had been interviewed about his military deployment in Afghanistan and displayed such a poor performance in defending it to a journalist, that it drew the amusement of his colleagues after it was pointed out that his argument showed that he had totally forgotten of the German marine deployment in the Indian ocean near Africa‘s Eastern coast. Alarmed by this degree of incompetence, Steinmeier came to talk the issue in negotiations with Unitedstates. Here he came upon a veteran lawyer who had worked for both sides in the hostage drama, and sort of commanded him to defraud one side thereof in order to help keep the lid on the proliferation scandal. Since in Unitedstates a military bureaucrat can only command his direct subordinates and not anyone on the lower payment level, his behaviour was deemed inappropriate by Unitedstates as well and spoiled his appearance. As a result, they pocketed the gaffe minister. The lawyer then got in contact with a leaking platform.

Q: And the arms exports have not stopped?

A: No. There are more arms being sold, and more jobs created by deploying soldiers for training locals in their use. Germany is not the world‘s largest arm exporter, but its arms exports are Germany‘s largest economic engine. That makes it the world‘s largest core business arms exporter. The two bigger arms exporters, the Americans and the Russians, in their core businesses are currency respectively fossil energy exporters. Yet Teutonic Germany closing shop for arms would be as clear a measure as Saudi Arabia closing shop for oil. Purely by the spirit and letter of international law, you can take what every Secretary General of Unitednations so far has said about carbon, namely that it is an addiction, and send in Duterte in a blue helmet to dismantle their arms industry.

Q: But?

A: I prefer it to be shut down without a Crusade. The situation is bad enough. That military occupation is inflicted upon Africa to ensure governments there are too cowardly to complain shows that these people know very well that once Unitedstates are gone the issue of arms proliferation is once again going to be negotiated from scratch, and the evidence is very clearly on the table. Even the Berlin regime understood this, as could recently be observed in its half-baked attempts to appear to be selling fewer arms by selling bigger arms that might not circulate as quickly as the small ones. There is no shutdown without shutdown. In the best case, alternative movements from the inside are going to close shop on arms before it has to be requested from the outside. But the culprits are suggesting their compatriots, we may close that shop after you vote for us. Only after you open shop for whatever sells like crack we may cease our war business. Well, we can learn from that that the crusades were more of an economic than of a moral aberration.

Q: How?

A: From their choice of targets. The Muslims were just one of their targets, not because there would have been so much to gain there, because fossil oil was still a sealed technology, but because the conquest of the Northern European Plains from the indigenous tribes was taking such a toll of the population in the inherited Roman settlements in Christian central Europe that the oligarchs felt at least for propaganda purposes they also needed to do something straight out of the book, such as going after locations specified therein.

Q: Why?

A: After Rome was overrun, the fortresses were torn down, but the settlements of economic contractors to the military remained. In what was a territory of indigenous tribes liberated from foreign imperialist occupation, there now were rackets of loose collaborators with the capacity to humiliate and abuse any region in the subcontinent from their monopoly positions. When the struggle whether the governors are to appoint the clerics or the clerics the governors heated up to a certain degree, it was exported. That is to be understood quite literal. The most excited from both sides were mixed together and dispersed upon external enemies for tactical meddling in a wider strategic impasse.

Q: Isn’t that incredible?

A: The effort to drain the Northern swamps and enslave the native tribes was so barbarian that it technically required a disposal space for these in it that would have to be re-dispatched for the practical reason of curbing excesses. I just remind you of the Blackwater corporation unintendedly humiliating President Santos of Colombia by trying to sell his used death squads to the government of Bahrain, and how the arms industry gave him a Sock Puppet Award for it; after the whistle blow by the Pakistani woman artist to whom they had earlier tossed the damned thing like a bloody butterfly mine. It was neither an option to execute them in dishonour, nor to integrate them into the central administration, nor to mix them into a sleepwalking society. So they looked into the book, and thought, oh we may do something everybody must see as loyalty to our forefathers’ written will, and send thugs in sheepskins to Jerusalem.

Q: Why did the Israelis not give the Germans in Mogadishu the free hand to unfold their result themselves?

A: They might have misperceived the installation of special forces as a sign of independence, which they might have resented, especially given the history of this case. The occupied country had no special forces for a quarter of a century. But then again, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict having been taken to Munich is logical since it was Munich were the Czech border conflict was ignited, and insiders on all sides of the Jerusalem situation consent in few other things than that this is the prototype case emulated in it. Then, it might have been a humiliation issue with regard to the relationship between the colonialist apparatus of Britain and the zionist nation of Israel as it was approved by Unitednations, in which they experienced this, and maybe they imagined to pass on the idea like a hot potato not like a hot head.

Q: Oh my.

A: By the way, they are a protected relic, never load more upon them than goes on the Christians around them. Historically, what matters is if any such incident came to bother them, there was no need to use public airwaves instead of the nuclear hotline. Had Germany built special forces before the installation of the hotline it might have to be seen differently. But so, Germany’s finest political prisoners of that generation ended up assassinated because some bloody lurkers out there were too unprofessional to work on the level of mutually agreed paperwork. And too cowardly to put the German arms proliferation plans in East Africa on the hotline before it would come to the worst, because deep inside themselves they felt ashamed for Entebbe. And then these people were using the doors it opened for corruption as if it had been their own achievement. After all, the Palestinian insurgents who had taken the plane to Mogadishu to liberate the German prisoners had a reason why to oppose this configuration.

Q: So this is a step toward more sovereignty.

A: No. As little as the installation of a Mubarak era bureaucrat in Egypt was. It could be if the bureaucrat is toppled though. In pre-war Iraq, Unitednations’ “oil for food” program was not a true help, from thereon you can rewind yourself to understand how “arms for hostages” works or more precisely fails in the sense of resolving an exception for the cost of a much more undesirable deprecation of normalcy. Steinmeier and his party are icons of the economy of war, and in the current configuration of the military-industrial complex that means they follow Unitedstates against Russia whatever the issue may be, because in wartime capitalism the structure of the political decision is determined by the structure of the arms market. More sovereignty can only be found in pursuing the disarmament and dismantling of the military before that is externally required. If a government has the capacity to besiege the opposition then it can instead besiege the occupier, and if it does not then it is a traitor.

Q: There is a perception, or more precisely a narrative that the successor represented an opposition party.

A: That party was set up by the government a generation before the world war, after it prohibited the communist party in the aftermath of the clampdown on and deportation of the successful communists in France. It agreed upon the first world war and disagreed with the second, just like Unitedstates liberals in the Iraq war. It is a relic from a time when the German government also paid speakers to preach antisemitism as an official state doctrine. His party’s current political role is to catch up the fallout of the European Union bureaucracy. At the time of the Mogadishu scandal in 1977, it was the ruling party of Germany. The conservative party is much younger since none of its incarnations survived world wars. Steinmeier is a lure of a bureaucrat dump, a toxic asset.

Q: So what?

A: The Germans need a leadership vacancy until the disarmament is implemented, and alternatives to the Teutonic Federation must be able to unfold freely in this generation. There has been a change in the political constellation with the rise of an Alternative Party dominating the other small parties and forcing the Conservatives and the Liberals to either come together or to Alternatives. The Teutonic Federation should be formally abolished just like the Soviet Republic there was, and not be perceived as a kind of award. The purpose of obtaining cultural hegemony in the opposition field is not to prolong the Teutonic Federation or European Union, but to lead the way out of it by establishing a true three-party equilibrium as it did not exist in this place yet. Maybe that will allow sufficient competition to make the representative system work properly.