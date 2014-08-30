The Shortwave Report 02/10/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Radio Japan.

From GERMANY- President Trump wants to repeal the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform bill, which is very distressing to the European community. There are numerous parallels between Donald Trump and French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen- she is echoing Trump's strategy of promising to bring back jobs and the steel industry.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed well-known British radio commentator James Whale. They discussed Donald Trump, not about his policies, but about his personality and phenomenon. They talk about the end of the professional politician, the similarities to the Brexit vote, and the danger of the rise of a dictator. They say that the Constitution and political systems are broken, and that the right-wing is rising out of that ruin. They agree that populism and nationalism are serious threats to democracy.

From CUBA- Following the settlement with FARC rebels, the government of Colombia and the ELN rebel army are moving forward on peace talks. Germany is going to deport newly arrived refugees to Greece. More than 180,000 migrants arrived by boat to Italy in 2016, an 18% increase from 2015. Then a Viewpoint on former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who is under pressure to abandon his plan to run again for president next year. The Iranian President Rouhani has called on members of the non-aligned movement for action against unilateralism and extremism in the world.

From JAPAN- The Japanese Transport Minister responded to Donald Trump's remarks that Japanese trade policies are unfair. Defense authorities are proceeding with offshore work on a US military base in Okinawa despite protests including a flotilla of canoes. A new survey of damage and radioactivity in the Fukushima reactors has been suspended because of failure with robotic cameras. Japanese nuclear regulators reported that 10 of the non-operational nuclear power plants have not completed work to prevent massive inflows of rainwater.

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Critical thinking is compatible with patriotism. Amnesia is not a requirement for patriotism. We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. When the loyal opposition dies, I think, the soul of America dies with it."

-Edward R Murrow

