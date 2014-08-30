Paraphysique du crétinisme institutionnel

Choses vues

Choses entendues

Choses vécues

Comme prendre un billet de train

Quand en tout, le fascisme fait le plein

Maintenant il faut s'y habituer

Son nom, son prénom, il faut les donner

Surtout si la vendeuse est une fasciste

Qui à son parti nationaliste donne des listes

Et si vous lui dîtes ses quatres vérités

De faire vos réductions, retirer

Elle peut même vous menacer

Par une fenêtre, une fois son store baissé

Ne nous trouvant pas déjà suffisamment fichés

Aucune discussion possible avec la débilité

Et comme avant la querelle

Le nom et prénom furent déjà donnés

Il y a lieu effectivement de s'en inquiéter

Quand le contrôle social s'en mêle

Bientôt, déjà

Quand tout est devenu un tracas

Quand tout est devenu du goujat

Il faudra montrer sa carte d'identité

Même au restaurant, pour pouvoir manger

Tout un totalitarisme moderne

Et le totalitarisme classique, en berne !

Les terminologies évoluent

Mais toujours le capitalisme tue

Une sorte de tueur en série

Qui sévit dans tous les pays

Avec même des admiratrices, comme pour Guy Georges

Pour un peu, elles mettraient à nues, leurs gorges

C'est aussi les compagnies minières

Catholiques, paternalistes

Tout un personnel propriété de la mine esclavagiste

Avec toute une organisation militaire

Et pour satisfaire à l'embauche

Du mariage à l'église, communier à l'église, aucune débauche

Avec les morts au champ d'honneur du travail

Quand les mots ne sont pas un détail

De l'ouvrier qui était un Peugeot

De l'ouvrier qui était un Michelin

Du mineur qui était sa mine

De l'ouvrier qui était son usine

Comme une propriété de leur patron

Comme jadis, l'esclave de sa plantation

Chaque corporation avait sa bataille du charbon

Avec son école

Avec son église

Mais la mine avait aussi ses grèves

Qui n'étaient pas toujours brèves

1948

L'armée française intervint

Pour tuer, emprisonner, 13000 condamnés, c'est pas rien

Et cela n'est pourtant pas si loin !

Et à tout bien considérer

Même si rien ne peut vraiment se comparer

Le capital est comme une mine

Mais personne ne s'y débine

Avec une climatologie chamboulée

Et des coups de grisou qui ne peuvent s'éviter

France, début 1963, un hiver oublié

Et cependant, trente mille morts de froid

Mais de nos jours, qui le croit ?

Une chimère comme la peste d'autrefois

1347 à 1353, une décimation

Pour le tiers de l'Europe, en population

Donc

La plupart des gens

Appartiennent à quelque chose, c'est navrant

D'une idéologie, d'une religion, d'une croyance, c'est surprenant

Et tout le monde appartient au pognon

Le pognon de la soumission

La soumission au pognon

Tous et toutes nous lui appartenons

Il devient la première motivation

C'est le dictateur de toute vie

Car tout, en vérité, lui est soumis

Avec toute une zone d'obscuration

Consciencieusement entretenue par la réaction

Et pas seulement par le bouc émissaire Fillon

Alors que notre galaxie voyage à 631 km/seconde

Nos mentalités devront aussi voyager pour la révolution !

Toute l'organisation de notre société

C'est finalement basée sur la compétitivité

Gigantesque additif alimentaire pour nous empoisonner

E171

Dioxyde de Titanium, du colorant à bonbon

Au tout dégueulassement bon

Et à tout cela nous nous conformons

Il y a déjà les moules

Pour que les mentalités s'y coulent

Comme pour la formation des couples

Même si plus que jadis, c'est plus souple

Le couple associatif

Ouvert sur l'extérieur, recherche d'égalité, négociation

Le couple compagnonnage

Son chez soi, sa propre cage

Le couple bastion

Homme actif, femme au foyer

Le couple cocon

Pour rester sous l'édredon

Sans crainte de l'isolation

Le couple parallèle

Fermeture sur soi

Deux dans l'entre-soi

Et de l'interaction à plusieurs ailes

Et peu importe les pourcentages

C'est finalement de toutes les vies, de tous les âges

Là aussi, le capital sait bien nous formater

Selon ses besoins, là-aussi, le capital sait bien nous engrammer !

Il n'y a finalement

Que l'éloge de la fuite de Laborit, c'est plus prudent

Que l'éloge de la suite de Bruno Dubuc, c'est si évident

Car il y a partout des dominantes et des dominants

Des parents aux enfants, cela s'apprend

La tête en l'air

Un tour dans le système solaire

Encelade

Satellite de Saturne

Son eau liquide salée, ses panaches d'eau

Sous la croûte de glace, cela doit être beau

Des nutriments, des composés organiques, c'est pas du pipeau

Europe

Satellite de Jupiter

Sous la glace, océan liquide salé

Des fissures, de la banquise, champ magnétisé

Et des tas d'objets célestes dans le système solaire

Sans compter tous les Kepler extrasolaires

Et déjà de la zone d'habitabilité

Peut-être un faux repère pour nous égarer

Mais cela nous fait une belle jambe ma foi

Quand sur notre Terre, le capitalisme fait régner sa loi

Tout y est donc mesquin, tout y est donc étroit

Salut à vous

Les anarchistes d'autres mondes

Pauvres de nous, dans notre immonde

Pas de salut, par contre, pour les fascistes d'autres mondes

Dans tout autre monde, peut-être de l'immonde !

Car partout où se manifeste le capital

Sont fabriquées les avalanches du mal

Tout le monde y est cobaye

Pour y étudier des humains, les failles

Et souvent, derrière

En expérimentateurs, il y a la hiérarchie militaire

Et les effets des gaz et des drogues

Quand les têtes sont remplies de fog

Amphétamines, pervitine, méthédrine

LSD, BZ, cocaïne, se substituant à la bibine

Surtout en temps de guerre

La pensée militaire est mégère

Mais aussi en temps de paix

Les civils, une autre cible, en effet

Et des populations sous contrôle

Robotisation généralisée qui enrôle

Et donc pas seulement des savants ou des médecins nazis

Qui furent d'ailleurs engagés par un certain pays

Les USA, pour pointer encore en tête de l'ignominie

Et le soldat qui ne dormirait jamais

Et le soldat qui ne désobéirait jamais

Bref, le soldat parfait

Le citoyen qui ne réfléchirait plus

Le citoyen qui accepterait tout

Le citoyen qui ne réfléchirait plus

Le citoyen qui ne contesterait plus

Le fasciste, pour le capital, c'est un fait

C'est le citoyen parfait

C'est à vomir, mais hélas, c'est vrai !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Things seen

Heard things

Lived things

Like taking a train ticket

When in all, Fascism fills the tank

Now it is necessary to be accustomed to it

Its name, its first name, it should be given

Especially if the saleswoman is a fascist

Who with his nationalist party gives lists

And if you told him its four truths

To make your reductions, to withdraw

It can even threaten you

By a window, once its lowered blind

Finding us already sufficiently not card-indexed

No possible discussion with debility

And as before the quarrel

The name and first name were already given

It is necessary to worry some indeed

When social control is interfered

Soon, already

When all became a worry

When all became boor

Its identity card will have to be shown

Even at the restaurant, to be able to eat

A whole modern totalitarianism

And classical totalitarianism, in Bern!

The terminologies evolve

But always capitalism keep silent

A kind of serial killer

Who prevails in all the countries

With same of the admirors, as for Guy Georges

For a little, they would expose, their throats

They is also the mining companies

Catholics, paternalist

A whole staff property of the slave mine

With a whole military organization

And to satisfy the recruiting

Marriage with the church, to communicate with the church, any vice

With deaths with the field of honor of work

When the words are not a detail

Of the blue-collar worker who was a Peugeot

Of the blue-collar worker who was Michelin

Of the minor who was his mine

Of the blue-collar worker who was his factory

Like a property of their owner

As formerly, the slave of his plantation

Each corporation had its battle of coal

With its school

With its church

But the mine had also its strikes

Who were not always short

1948

The French Army intervened

To kill, to imprison, 13000 condemned, it is nothing

And that is however not so far!

And with all considering well

Even if nothing can be really compared

The capital is like a mine

But nobody clears out there

With a messed up climatology

And of the firedamp explosions which cannot be avoided

France, at the beginning of 1963, one forgotten winter

And however, thirty thousand deaths of cold

But nowadays, which believes it?

A dream as the plague of formerly

1347 to 1353, a decimation

For one the third of Europe, in population

Thus

Most people

Belong to something, it is disturbing

Of an ideology, of a religion, of a belief, it is surprising

And everyone belongs to the dough

Dough of the tender

The tender with the dough

All and all we let us belong to him

It becomes the first motivation

It is the dictator of any life

Because all, in truth, is subjected to him

With a whole zone of obscuration

Conscientiously maintained by the reaction

And not only by the scapegoat Fillon

Whereas our galaxy travels to 631 km/seconde

Our mentalities will have to also travel for the revolution!

All the organization of our company

It is finally based on competitiveness

Gigantic food additive to poison us

E171

Dioxide of Titanium, the dye with candy

With the whole dégueulassement good

And to all that we conform

There are already the moulds

So that mentalities are run there

As for the formation of the couples

Even if more than formerly, it is more flexible

The associative couple

Opened on outside, search for equality, negotiation

The couple trade-guild

Its at home, its own cage

The couple bastion

Active man, housewife

The couple cocoon

To remain under the eiderdown

Without fear of the insulation

The parallel couple

Closing on oneself

Two in between-oneself

And of the interaction to several wings

And it does not matter the percentages

It is finally of all the lives, of all the ages

There too, the capital can format us well

According to its needs, là-aussi, the capital knows to us engrammer well!

There is not finally

That the praise of the escape of Laborit, it is more careful

That the praise of the continuation of Bruno Dubuc, it is so obvious

Because there are everywhere the dominant ones and the dominant ones

Parents with the children, that is learned

The head in the air

A turn in the solar system

Encelade

Saturn satellite

Its salted liquid water, its water plumes

Under the crust of ice, that must be beautiful

Nutrients, organic compounds, it is not pipe

Europe

Jupiter satellite

Under the ice, salted liquid ocean

Cracks, ice-barrier, magnetized field

And of the heaps of celestial objects in the solar system

Not counting all Kepler extrasolaires

And already of the zone of habitability

Perhaps a false reference mark to mislay us

But that makes us a beautiful leg my faith

When on our Earth, capitalism makes reign its law

All is thus petty there, all is thus narrow there

Hello with you

Anarchists of other worlds

The poor of us, in our unclean

Pas de hello, on the other hand, for the fascists of other worlds

In any other world, perhaps of the unclean one!

Because everywhere where the capital appears

The avalanches of the evil are manufactured

Everyone is guinea-pig there

To study there the human ones, faults

And often, behind

As experimenters, there is the military hierarchy

And effects of gases and drugs

When the heads are filled with fog

Amphetamines, pervitine, méthédrine

LSD, BZ, cocaine, substituent with the plonk

Especially in time of war

The military thought is shrew

But also in times of peace

Civilians, another target, indeed

And of the populations under control

Generalized robotisation which enlists

And thus not only of the scientists or the doctors Nazis

Who were engaged besides by a certain country

The USA, to still point at the top of the ignominy

And the soldier who would never sleep

And the soldier who would never disobey

In short, the perfect soldier

The citizen who would not reflect any more

The citizen who would accept all

The citizen who would not reflect any more

The citizen who would not dispute any more

The fascist, for the capital, it is a fact

It is the perfect citizen

It is to be vomitted, but alas, it is true!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”