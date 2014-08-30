Paraphysique du crétinisme institutionnel
Choses vues
Choses entendues
Choses vécues
Comme prendre un billet de train
Quand en tout, le fascisme fait le plein
Maintenant il faut s'y habituer
Son nom, son prénom, il faut les donner
Surtout si la vendeuse est une fasciste
Qui à son parti nationaliste donne des listes
Et si vous lui dîtes ses quatres vérités
De faire vos réductions, retirer
Elle peut même vous menacer
Par une fenêtre, une fois son store baissé
Ne nous trouvant pas déjà suffisamment fichés
Aucune discussion possible avec la débilité
Et comme avant la querelle
Le nom et prénom furent déjà donnés
Il y a lieu effectivement de s'en inquiéter
Quand le contrôle social s'en mêle
Bientôt, déjà
Quand tout est devenu un tracas
Quand tout est devenu du goujat
Il faudra montrer sa carte d'identité
Même au restaurant, pour pouvoir manger
Tout un totalitarisme moderne
Et le totalitarisme classique, en berne !
Les terminologies évoluent
Mais toujours le capitalisme tue
Une sorte de tueur en série
Qui sévit dans tous les pays
Avec même des admiratrices, comme pour Guy Georges
Pour un peu, elles mettraient à nues, leurs gorges
C'est aussi les compagnies minières
Catholiques, paternalistes
Tout un personnel propriété de la mine esclavagiste
Avec toute une organisation militaire
Et pour satisfaire à l'embauche
Du mariage à l'église, communier à l'église, aucune débauche
Avec les morts au champ d'honneur du travail
Quand les mots ne sont pas un détail
De l'ouvrier qui était un Peugeot
De l'ouvrier qui était un Michelin
Du mineur qui était sa mine
De l'ouvrier qui était son usine
Comme une propriété de leur patron
Comme jadis, l'esclave de sa plantation
Chaque corporation avait sa bataille du charbon
Avec son école
Avec son église
Mais la mine avait aussi ses grèves
Qui n'étaient pas toujours brèves
1948
L'armée française intervint
Pour tuer, emprisonner, 13000 condamnés, c'est pas rien
Et cela n'est pourtant pas si loin !
Et à tout bien considérer
Même si rien ne peut vraiment se comparer
Le capital est comme une mine
Mais personne ne s'y débine
Avec une climatologie chamboulée
Et des coups de grisou qui ne peuvent s'éviter
France, début 1963, un hiver oublié
Et cependant, trente mille morts de froid
Mais de nos jours, qui le croit ?
Une chimère comme la peste d'autrefois
1347 à 1353, une décimation
Pour le tiers de l'Europe, en population
Donc
La plupart des gens
Appartiennent à quelque chose, c'est navrant
D'une idéologie, d'une religion, d'une croyance, c'est surprenant
Et tout le monde appartient au pognon
Le pognon de la soumission
La soumission au pognon
Tous et toutes nous lui appartenons
Il devient la première motivation
C'est le dictateur de toute vie
Car tout, en vérité, lui est soumis
Avec toute une zone d'obscuration
Consciencieusement entretenue par la réaction
Et pas seulement par le bouc émissaire Fillon
Alors que notre galaxie voyage à 631 km/seconde
Nos mentalités devront aussi voyager pour la révolution !
Toute l'organisation de notre société
C'est finalement basée sur la compétitivité
Gigantesque additif alimentaire pour nous empoisonner
E171
Dioxyde de Titanium, du colorant à bonbon
Au tout dégueulassement bon
Et à tout cela nous nous conformons
Il y a déjà les moules
Pour que les mentalités s'y coulent
Comme pour la formation des couples
Même si plus que jadis, c'est plus souple
Le couple associatif
Ouvert sur l'extérieur, recherche d'égalité, négociation
Le couple compagnonnage
Son chez soi, sa propre cage
Le couple bastion
Homme actif, femme au foyer
Le couple cocon
Pour rester sous l'édredon
Sans crainte de l'isolation
Le couple parallèle
Fermeture sur soi
Deux dans l'entre-soi
Et de l'interaction à plusieurs ailes
Et peu importe les pourcentages
C'est finalement de toutes les vies, de tous les âges
Là aussi, le capital sait bien nous formater
Selon ses besoins, là-aussi, le capital sait bien nous engrammer !
Il n'y a finalement
Que l'éloge de la fuite de Laborit, c'est plus prudent
Que l'éloge de la suite de Bruno Dubuc, c'est si évident
Car il y a partout des dominantes et des dominants
Des parents aux enfants, cela s'apprend
La tête en l'air
Un tour dans le système solaire
Encelade
Satellite de Saturne
Son eau liquide salée, ses panaches d'eau
Sous la croûte de glace, cela doit être beau
Des nutriments, des composés organiques, c'est pas du pipeau
Europe
Satellite de Jupiter
Sous la glace, océan liquide salé
Des fissures, de la banquise, champ magnétisé
Et des tas d'objets célestes dans le système solaire
Sans compter tous les Kepler extrasolaires
Et déjà de la zone d'habitabilité
Peut-être un faux repère pour nous égarer
Mais cela nous fait une belle jambe ma foi
Quand sur notre Terre, le capitalisme fait régner sa loi
Tout y est donc mesquin, tout y est donc étroit
Salut à vous
Les anarchistes d'autres mondes
Pauvres de nous, dans notre immonde
Pas de salut, par contre, pour les fascistes d'autres mondes
Dans tout autre monde, peut-être de l'immonde !
Car partout où se manifeste le capital
Sont fabriquées les avalanches du mal
Tout le monde y est cobaye
Pour y étudier des humains, les failles
Et souvent, derrière
En expérimentateurs, il y a la hiérarchie militaire
Et les effets des gaz et des drogues
Quand les têtes sont remplies de fog
Amphétamines, pervitine, méthédrine
LSD, BZ, cocaïne, se substituant à la bibine
Surtout en temps de guerre
La pensée militaire est mégère
Mais aussi en temps de paix
Les civils, une autre cible, en effet
Et des populations sous contrôle
Robotisation généralisée qui enrôle
Et donc pas seulement des savants ou des médecins nazis
Qui furent d'ailleurs engagés par un certain pays
Les USA, pour pointer encore en tête de l'ignominie
Et le soldat qui ne dormirait jamais
Et le soldat qui ne désobéirait jamais
Bref, le soldat parfait
Le citoyen qui ne réfléchirait plus
Le citoyen qui accepterait tout
Le citoyen qui ne réfléchirait plus
Le citoyen qui ne contesterait plus
Le fasciste, pour le capital, c'est un fait
C'est le citoyen parfait
C'est à vomir, mais hélas, c'est vrai !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
Things seen
Heard things
Lived things
Like taking a train ticket
When in all, Fascism fills the tank
Now it is necessary to be accustomed to it
Its name, its first name, it should be given
Especially if the saleswoman is a fascist
Who with his nationalist party gives lists
And if you told him its four truths
To make your reductions, to withdraw
It can even threaten you
By a window, once its lowered blind
Finding us already sufficiently not card-indexed
No possible discussion with debility
And as before the quarrel
The name and first name were already given
It is necessary to worry some indeed
When social control is interfered
Soon, already
When all became a worry
When all became boor
Its identity card will have to be shown
Even at the restaurant, to be able to eat
A whole modern totalitarianism
And classical totalitarianism, in Bern!
The terminologies evolve
But always capitalism keep silent
A kind of serial killer
Who prevails in all the countries
With same of the admirors, as for Guy Georges
For a little, they would expose, their throats
They is also the mining companies
Catholics, paternalist
A whole staff property of the slave mine
With a whole military organization
And to satisfy the recruiting
Marriage with the church, to communicate with the church, any vice
With deaths with the field of honor of work
When the words are not a detail
Of the blue-collar worker who was a Peugeot
Of the blue-collar worker who was Michelin
Of the minor who was his mine
Of the blue-collar worker who was his factory
Like a property of their owner
As formerly, the slave of his plantation
Each corporation had its battle of coal
With its school
With its church
But the mine had also its strikes
Who were not always short
1948
The French Army intervened
To kill, to imprison, 13000 condemned, it is nothing
And that is however not so far!
And with all considering well
Even if nothing can be really compared
The capital is like a mine
But nobody clears out there
With a messed up climatology
And of the firedamp explosions which cannot be avoided
France, at the beginning of 1963, one forgotten winter
And however, thirty thousand deaths of cold
But nowadays, which believes it?
A dream as the plague of formerly
1347 to 1353, a decimation
For one the third of Europe, in population
Thus
Most people
Belong to something, it is disturbing
Of an ideology, of a religion, of a belief, it is surprising
And everyone belongs to the dough
Dough of the tender
The tender with the dough
All and all we let us belong to him
It becomes the first motivation
It is the dictator of any life
Because all, in truth, is subjected to him
With a whole zone of obscuration
Conscientiously maintained by the reaction
And not only by the scapegoat Fillon
Whereas our galaxy travels to 631 km/seconde
Our mentalities will have to also travel for the revolution!
All the organization of our company
It is finally based on competitiveness
Gigantic food additive to poison us
E171
Dioxide of Titanium, the dye with candy
With the whole dégueulassement good
And to all that we conform
There are already the moulds
So that mentalities are run there
As for the formation of the couples
Even if more than formerly, it is more flexible
The associative couple
Opened on outside, search for equality, negotiation
The couple trade-guild
Its at home, its own cage
The couple bastion
Active man, housewife
The couple cocoon
To remain under the eiderdown
Without fear of the insulation
The parallel couple
Closing on oneself
Two in between-oneself
And of the interaction to several wings
And it does not matter the percentages
It is finally of all the lives, of all the ages
There too, the capital can format us well
According to its needs, là-aussi, the capital knows to us engrammer well!
There is not finally
That the praise of the escape of Laborit, it is more careful
That the praise of the continuation of Bruno Dubuc, it is so obvious
Because there are everywhere the dominant ones and the dominant ones
Parents with the children, that is learned
The head in the air
A turn in the solar system
Encelade
Saturn satellite
Its salted liquid water, its water plumes
Under the crust of ice, that must be beautiful
Nutrients, organic compounds, it is not pipe
Europe
Jupiter satellite
Under the ice, salted liquid ocean
Cracks, ice-barrier, magnetized field
And of the heaps of celestial objects in the solar system
Not counting all Kepler extrasolaires
And already of the zone of habitability
Perhaps a false reference mark to mislay us
But that makes us a beautiful leg my faith
When on our Earth, capitalism makes reign its law
All is thus petty there, all is thus narrow there
Hello with you
Anarchists of other worlds
The poor of us, in our unclean
Pas de hello, on the other hand, for the fascists of other worlds
In any other world, perhaps of the unclean one!
Because everywhere where the capital appears
The avalanches of the evil are manufactured
Everyone is guinea-pig there
To study there the human ones, faults
And often, behind
As experimenters, there is the military hierarchy
And effects of gases and drugs
When the heads are filled with fog
Amphetamines, pervitine, méthédrine
LSD, BZ, cocaine, substituent with the plonk
Especially in time of war
The military thought is shrew
But also in times of peace
Civilians, another target, indeed
And of the populations under control
Generalized robotisation which enlists
And thus not only of the scientists or the doctors Nazis
Who were engaged besides by a certain country
The USA, to still point at the top of the ignominy
And the soldier who would never sleep
And the soldier who would never disobey
In short, the perfect soldier
The citizen who would not reflect any more
The citizen who would accept all
The citizen who would not reflect any more
The citizen who would not dispute any more
The fascist, for the capital, it is a fact
It is the perfect citizen
It is to be vomitted, but alas, it is true!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician
