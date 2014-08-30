WW2-7-17 UAW 9 Honeywell Lockout South Bend IND With UAW Local 9 VP Todd Treder

WorkWeek radio looks at the 10 month lockout of the UAW Local 9 Honeywell workers in South Bend, Indiana.

Labor and unions are under an onslaught nationally. Yesterday, the Missouri legislature voted to make the state a right to work. In California at SEIU 1000 a suit is being filed to stop agency shop in California with a likely anti-union Supreme Court new justice.

In Indiana where Mike Pence was the former governor and now vice president, 320 UAW Local 5 workers have been locked out for 10 months at the Honeywell Aerospace factory in South Bend, Indiana. The company is demanding major concessions in healthcare benefits, elimination of cost-of-living increases and pensions for new workers, cuts in overtime pay, subcontracting out work and restricting representation rights. These workers have rejected concession contracts and are fighting against take-backs.

On Saturday February 11, 2017 on the anniversary of the the mass strikes that built the UAW 80 years ago, workers staged a successful 8-day sit-down strike that forced the then-Bendix Corporation to recognize their UAW local. The South Bend plant occupation was a precursor to the 44-day sit-down strike initiated on December 30, 1936 at GM factories in Flint, Michigan.

WorkWeek interviews Todd Treder who is the Vice President of UAW Local 9 at Honeywell and he talks about their struggle.

