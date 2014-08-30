My Book exposes the Human Rights Malpractice of the Liberal Left.

Anthony Ravlich MA, BSc, Dip Crim (Hons)

Chairperson

Human Rights Council (New Zealand)

10D/15 City Rd.

Auckland City.

Ph: (0064) (09) 940.9658

My book has just been released. I consider it exposes the human rights malpractice of the liberal left.

In my view, if the major findings were reported in the mainstream media it would send shock waves around the world as it is utterly astounding the hugely important human rights truths which have been hidden from people.

As was the case with my last book it seems very likely that every attempt will be made by the establishment to suppress this book which deals a death blow to neoliberalism and globalization which I consider are a creation of the United Nations primarily by criminal States who aim to destroy the West.

The book also shows how identity politics and affirmative action has been used to purge countries of the ‘best and brightest’ to prevent any challenge to government policies.

The following with minor alterations has been sent to almost all New Zealand Members of Parliament.

As a Constitution for New Zealand is being proposed (see below), in my view, the democratic majority should be informed of the ethical approach to human rights, detailed in my book, so people can have a choice of the kind of Constitution the nation should have.

My book, Ethical Human Rights: Freedom's Great Hope, has now been published. Click (or copy and paste) on link below to reach the American Academic Press website then click on the book to expand for the introduction and about the author:

http://academicpress.us/Databaselookup.aspx?kw=ethical%20human%20rights

In my view, if MPs have the interests of all present and future New Zealanders at heart I think this choice should be made available to people.

I am a human rights author, activist and outsider (26 years) from Auckland, New Zealand although barely known in New Zealand because I am virtually banned from the mainstream media and have been kept in extreme professional isolation and much poverty.

If I lived in America I would have been regarded by Hillary Clinton as one of the ‘deplorables’ where intelligent, white, males from a Western culture can be easily hidden.

The mainstream media refused to review my previous book, which first outlined ethical human rights, development and globalization, although it was recommended on the UN website for two years.

The ethical approach has received some remarkable high profile support on the internet but again the mainstream media has refused to inform the democratic majority.

I consider it is those with a totalitarian mind-set who have the most difficulty with my work – they invariably seek almost complete control and see truth as virtually irrelevant.

Some of the support as it appeared on the internet is as follows:

@StateDept ethical human rights, development and globalization to replace neo liberalism, anthony ravlich, http://www.hrc2001.org.nz 13 Mar 12

@OpenGov ethical human rights, development and globalization to replace neo liberalism, anthony ravlich, http://www.hrc2001.org.nz 13 Mar 12

@thehill ethical human rights, development and globalization to replace neo liberalism, anthony ravlich, http://www.hrc2001.org.nz 13 Mar 12

@UN ethical human rights, development and globalization to replace neo liberalism, anthony ravlich, http://www.hrc2001.org.nz 13 Mar 12

@SavetheChildren ethical human rights, development, globalization to replace neo liberalism, anthony ravlich's blog, guerilla media 13 Mar 12

Two New Zealanders have been supportive of me:

Bryan Gould, who is regarded as one of New Zealand’s top academics, and Kevin McCormack, who is the Secretary of the New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties.

In addition to detailing ethical human rights, which could create an Ethical Bill of Rights, this book recommends that the West boycott the United Nations until it removes its ‘hidden’ collectivist agenda which has seen the creation of neoliberalism and more recently on 10 December 2008, what I call neoliberal absolutism, which has been hidden behind a global iron curtain.

It is a choice - either humanity abides by the Universal Declaration or human rights as determined primarily by criminal States in their own interests. In my personal view, given the creation of neoliberal absolutism, a near-absolute form of control, it’s a choice between good or evil.

Neoliberal absolutism, in my view, resulted in a major rebalance of global ideological and economic power from the West to the Rest which has led to the rise of repressive States at the UN to virtually control the UN human rights agenda.

To my knowledge neoliberal absolutism remains hidden from the public behind a global iron curtain.

Furthermore, in my view, under neoliberal absolutism exploitation was permitted by omission under international law, portending a global slave economy, which I consider was the real reason for the global financial crisis 2008 with its epicentre in the European Union.

I consider neoliberal absolutism means the West is destined for decline with intelligent, white, males from a western culture the most discriminated against. In my view, neoliberal absolutism has also led to the rise of China, Russia and political Islam.

The aim, in my view, of the UN’s ‘hidden’ collectivist agenda is to eliminate global freedom so State leaderships can avoid being held to account.

In New Zealand, once called ‘God’s Own Country’, the mainstream seems to have been very largely over taken, apart from in many courts, by a ‘dark force’, a collectivism which regards the collective as virtually everything and the individual and truth as very largely irrelevant.

The ‘dark force’ essentially crushes the potential of the individual and nation and while often the population is given basic welfare there is invariably little way for very many to improve themselves.

Such collectivism promotes totalitarianism and repressive cultures and aims to culturally cleanse the world of individual self-determination i.e. the seeking of truth, hopes and dreams, sometimes depicted by the iconic American superhero.

In my view, domestically the latter collectivism is driven by a social class, secular liberal collectivists, who very largely owe their existence to social class discrimination, permitted by the bill of rights, and to the UN’s ‘hidden’ collectivist agenda primarily the creation of criminal States in the UN General Assembly who wish to avoid being held to account.

The book has two case-studies - New Zealand and Bangladesh.

It describes the hijacking, ‘by and for a left minority of MPs’, of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. In my view, the hijacking was pursued with a low cunning and gross deceit, resulting in the purging of the 'best and brightest' who very largely joined the mass exodus from the country which numbered about one million out of a population of 4.6 million.

At present Sir Geoffrey Palmer, the architect of the bill of rights, and Dr Andrew Butler are proposing a ‘Constitution for Aotearoa New Zealand’ (http://constitutionaotearoa.org.nz/about/ ) It is very much doubted either would engage in an open public debate with me on the Constitution.

Of much concern, described in my book, is the lack of human rights education of the population and that very many of New Zealand’s best and brightest, who could best hold government to account, have been purged from the country.

The book also considers the liberal collectivists dominate the UN can be seen with the rise of Helen Clark now in her second term as head of the UN Development Program.

In the chapter on Bangladesh it describes how neoliberal absolutism extended the domain of secularism to cover the whole Universal Declaration which permitted the Awami League government to execute a secular plan which seemed to result in a major outbreak of Islamic violence – the worst since the war of independence. The extent to which neoliberal absolutism has resulted in Islamic extremism globally requires further investigation.

The chapter also shows how religious parties, including Islamic parties, with ethical human rights as their base can play a greater role in the public domain i.e. a peaceful jihad.

In my personal view, humans might choose evil but it is God’s Universal Truth that prevails.

My publisher has the intellectual property rights in North America. Readers outside of North America may buy the book through American Academic Press and Amazon or via Google. It will shortly be able to be read in electronic form on the internet and could become available via inter loan at public libraries.