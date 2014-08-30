The Shortwave Report 02/02/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Radio Japan.

From RUSSIA- On Sophie Shevardnadze's show, Sophie and Co, her guest was Ralph Nader, American activist and 6 time candidate for US president. Sophie asks him why there were such large protests even before Trump had done anything in office. Ralph thinks that Trump will do most of the things he promised during his campaign, but does not think that the protests will evolve into an all out rebellion. They discuss Trump's war with the media, and Ralph's earlier prediction that there will be a fast move to impeachment. He criticizes the 2-party system and the Electoral College.

From CUBA- Mexico has demanded that Israeli President Netanyahu apologize for praising Trump's wall plans. Lawmakers in Minnesota are pushing an anti-protest bill allowing cities to sue protestors for policing demonstrations. Then a Viewpoint on the daily protests in Argentina against President Macri and his neo-liberal policies- the country has experienced 50% inflation and widespread firings in the public sector.

From JAPAN- President Trump lashed out at Japan and China, saying that they devalue their currencies- the Japanese Prime Minister Abe rejected the criticism saying that the policy is aimed at achieving a 2% inflation target. The operators of the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant believes it may have located molten fuel inside one of the reactors, six years after the accident. Honda and General Motors will jointly produce fuel cell systems for the next generation of eco-friendly vehicles. The Israeli government approved plans for another 3000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. 1.7 million British citizens signed a petition opposing a state visit by President Trump, which Parliament will debate on February 20. UN Secretary-General Guterres has called on the international community to unite in supporting refugees. World leaders have reacted to the entry restrictions on refugees and others imposed by President Trump.

"The only difference between the Republican and Democratic parties is the velocities with which their knees hit the floor when corporations knock on their door. That's the only difference."

-Ralph Nader

