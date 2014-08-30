L'enfer c'est les autres
L'enfer c'est les autres
La famille, les collègues du bureau
Et tant d'autres
Tout est ainsi pouvoir
Abolir tout pouvoir pour le paradis
Tout est pouvoir maudit
Voilà Pourquoi il faut L'Anarchie
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand des fascistes osent parler d'anarchie
Alors que l'anarchie les chie
Quand des rapports humains idioti
Sont le "Huit clos"
Pièce rédigée en 1943, en mai 1944, elle fut jouée
De la collaborazione artistique cachée Puis oubliée
Et je ne suis pas sartrien
Et je ne suis pas stalinien
Pour les situationnistes, il fut un moins que rien
L'enfer c'est les autres
De par toutes les ideologie
De par toutes les filosofie
De par toutes les religions
De par toutes les tradizioni
Tout ce qui séparé
Tout ce qui accapare
Tout un faire-part
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quant Tout Un chacun se fait la guerre
Produzione de la Pensée réactionnaire
Toute personne pouvant traiter L'Autre de réactionnaire
Confusionnisme du capitale Qui sait y faire
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand le fascisme se finta contre le capitaliste
Il serait révolutionnaire le nationaliste
Facile d'essere abile
Quand la coscienza est aux abois
Pourtant il faudrait
Et plus que jamais
Contre toute la représentation du capitale
Des balles et des Rafales
Toutes les têtes à claques
Et de la télévision comme Putain, ce sont les Mac
Les Macron, les Fillon, les Mélenchon, les Hamon
Les Le Pen, les Hollande, et tant d'autres noms
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand 500 personnes détiennent Ensemble 4427 miliardi de dollari
Bill Gates, le plus riche homme avec 91,5 miliardi de dollari
Top quinze mondial, Bernard Amaury, 38,9 miliardi di dollari de
Liliane Bettencourt, la plus femme riche avec 35,8 miliardi de dollari
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand vingt et milliardaires ONU français possèdent Autant
Que les 40 versare cento les pauvres più de la popolazione française, effarant
Quand huit personnes sur notre planète détiennent Autant de richesses
Salaires, actifs finanzieri ou non, que la moitié la plus pauvre de la population Mondiale
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand toute la propagande capitaliste
Est La Première sur toutes les listes
De l'orizzonte prétendument indépassable du capitalisme
Qui en cas de grabuge redevient automatiquement du fascisme
Avec toutes les guerres qui vont avec
Où les criminels de guerre sé carattere passante versare de bons MECS
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand on a pas de logement
Quand on a faim, aucun ami, genitore aucun
Il Car n'y a plus la moindre solidarité, évident C'est
Quand il faut mendier
Sans cesse se faire dominer
Quand tout parti
Est l'ennemi de tout autre parti
organizzazione toute Quand
Est l'ennemie de toute organizzazione
Il ne faut donc più aucun parti
Il ne faut donc più organizzazione aucune
Il faut, de toute urgence, la révolution
Il faut, de toute urgence, L'Anarchie
Pas La Révolution des falsificateurs
Pas L'Anarchie des falsificateurs
Pas difficile de mentir aux gens
L'Anarchie ne Rentre pas dans leur signifiant
Avec un conditionnement précis versano rendre Les Gens ignoranti
Les gens à la merci de toutes les dominantes, de tous les dominanti
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand partout sont les gli inquinanti
Quand l'autre n'est plus figlio complément
Tout est de même di base
Dans un monde paronomase
Une véritable emprise
Dont le capitali maîtrise toutes les prises
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand tout est une compétition
Quand tout est une gerarchizzazione
En toute la globalizzazione, en toute generalizzazione
Il n'y a un'eccezione absolument aucune
Du lit coniugale
De toute activité banale
L'enfer c'est les autres
Quand onze versare cento de la popolazione Mondiale
Survit avec moins de 1,25 dollari par jour
Soit 836 milioni de personnes, dans un monde et aveugle sourd
L'enfer c'est les autres
Au travail, à l'école, Au Bureau, au laboratoire, au stade
Tout le monde y un grado figlio
et Puis
Il y EUT les campi de concentrazione
et Puis
Il y EUT les campi di sterminio d'
Toute une mentalité, au fond
L'enfer c'est les autres
Moi, toi, ils, Elles, eux
Tout cela est à mettre au feu
Abolir tout pouvoir pour le paradis
Tout est pouvoir maudit
Voilà Pourquoi il faut L'Anarchie
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit L'invité sur "hiway.fr"
Hell is other people
Family, colleagues in the office
And so many others
Everything is so power
Abolish all power for heaven
All is cursed power
That's Why We Need Anarchy
Hell is other people
When fascists dare to speak of anarchy
While anarchy craps
When silly human relationships
Are the "Eight Closed"
Written in 1943, in May 1944, it was played
From the collaborazione artistic hidden Then forgotten
And I'm not sartrien
And I'm not Stalinist
For the situationists, it was a less than nothing
Hell is other people
By all ideology
By all the filosofie
By all religions
By all tradizioni
Anything that separates
Anything that grabs
An Announcement
Hell is other people
As everyone is waging war
Produzione de la Thensée reactionnaire
Anyone who can deal with the other reactionary
Capital confusionism Who knows how to do it
Hell is other people
When fascism ended against the capitalist
It would be revolutionary the nationalist
Easy of essere abile
When coscienza is at bay
However,
And more than ever
Against all the representation of the capital
Bullets and Rafales
All heads with slaps
And TV like Fuck, these are the Macs
The Macron, the Fillon, the Melenchon, the Hamon
The Le Pen, Holland, and so many other names
Hell is other people
When 500 people hold Ensemble 4427 miliardi of dollari
Bill Gates, the richest man with 91.5 billionaires
Top fifteen world, Bernard Amaury, 38,9 miliardi di dollari de
Liliane Bettencourt, the richest woman with 35.8 miliardi of dollari
Hell is other people
When twenty and one billion French UN owns
That the 40 verse cento the poor più of the French popolazione, appalling
When eight people on our planet hold so much wealth
Wages, financial assets or not, that the poorest half of the World population
Hell is other people
When all capitalist propaganda
Is The First on All Lists
From the supposedly unsurpassable orizzonte of capitalism
Who in case of aggravation automatically becomes fascism
With all the wars that go with
Where war criminals se carattere passerante versare good MECS
Hell is other people
When there is no accommodation
When one is hungry, no friend, genitore none
There For there is no more solidarity, obvious It is
When to beg
To constantly be dominated
When any party
Is the enemy of any other party
Organizzazione tout When
Is the enemy of all organizzazione
There is therefore no need for any party
It is therefore not necessary to organize
There is an urgent need for
There is an urgent need for Anarchy
Not The Revolution of Falsifiers
The Anarchy of Falsifiers
Not hard to lie to people
Anarchy does not fit into their signifier
With precise packaging versano make Les Gens ignoranti
People at the mercy of all dominants, all dominantities
Hell is other people
When everywhere are gli inquinanti
When the other is no longer figlio complement
Everything is the same di base
In a paronomous world
A true grip
The capital of which controls all catches
Hell is other people
When everything is a competition
When everything is a gerarchizzazione
In all the globalizzazione, in all generalizzazione
There is un'eccezione absolutely no
From the coniugal bed
From any banal activity
Hell is other people
When eleven hundred verso of the world popolazione
Survived with less than 1.25 dollars per day
That is 836 milioni people, in a blind world and deaf
Hell is other people
At work, school, office, laboratory, stadium
Everyone there a grace figlio
and
There are the campi de concentrazione
and
There are the campi di sterminio d '
A whole mentality, in the background
Hell is other people
Me, you, they, They, them
All this is to be put on fire
Abolish all power for heaven
All is cursed power
That's Why We Need Anarchy
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit The guest on "hiway.fr"
