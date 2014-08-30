L'enfer c'est les autres

La famille, les collègues du bureau

Et tant d'autres

Tout est ainsi pouvoir

Abolir tout pouvoir pour le paradis

Tout est pouvoir maudit

Voilà Pourquoi il faut L'Anarchie

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand des fascistes osent parler d'anarchie

Alors que l'anarchie les chie

Quand des rapports humains idioti

Sont le "Huit clos"

Pièce rédigée en 1943, en mai 1944, elle fut jouée

De la collaborazione artistique cachée Puis oubliée

Et je ne suis pas sartrien

Et je ne suis pas stalinien

Pour les situationnistes, il fut un moins que rien

L'enfer c'est les autres

De par toutes les ideologie

De par toutes les filosofie

De par toutes les religions

De par toutes les tradizioni

Tout ce qui séparé

Tout ce qui accapare

Tout un faire-part

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quant Tout Un chacun se fait la guerre

Produzione de la Pensée réactionnaire

Toute personne pouvant traiter L'Autre de réactionnaire

Confusionnisme du capitale Qui sait y faire

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand le fascisme se finta contre le capitaliste

Il serait révolutionnaire le nationaliste

Facile d'essere abile

Quand la coscienza est aux abois

Pourtant il faudrait

Et plus que jamais

Contre toute la représentation du capitale

Des balles et des Rafales

Toutes les têtes à claques

Et de la télévision comme Putain, ce sont les Mac

Les Macron, les Fillon, les Mélenchon, les Hamon

Les Le Pen, les Hollande, et tant d'autres noms

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand 500 personnes détiennent Ensemble 4427 miliardi de dollari

Bill Gates, le plus riche homme avec 91,5 miliardi de dollari

Top quinze mondial, Bernard Amaury, 38,9 miliardi di dollari de

Liliane Bettencourt, la plus femme riche avec 35,8 miliardi de dollari

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand vingt et milliardaires ONU français possèdent Autant

Que les 40 versare cento les pauvres più de la popolazione française, effarant

Quand huit personnes sur notre planète détiennent Autant de richesses

Salaires, actifs finanzieri ou non, que la moitié la plus pauvre de la population Mondiale

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand toute la propagande capitaliste

Est La Première sur toutes les listes

De l'orizzonte prétendument indépassable du capitalisme

Qui en cas de grabuge redevient automatiquement du fascisme

Avec toutes les guerres qui vont avec

Où les criminels de guerre sé carattere passante versare de bons MECS

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand on a pas de logement

Quand on a faim, aucun ami, genitore aucun

Il Car n'y a plus la moindre solidarité, évident C'est

Quand il faut mendier

Sans cesse se faire dominer

Quand tout parti

Est l'ennemi de tout autre parti

organizzazione toute Quand

Est l'ennemie de toute organizzazione

Il ne faut donc più aucun parti

Il ne faut donc più organizzazione aucune

Il faut, de toute urgence, la révolution

Il faut, de toute urgence, L'Anarchie

Pas La Révolution des falsificateurs

Pas L'Anarchie des falsificateurs

Pas difficile de mentir aux gens

L'Anarchie ne Rentre pas dans leur signifiant

Avec un conditionnement précis versano rendre Les Gens ignoranti

Les gens à la merci de toutes les dominantes, de tous les dominanti

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand partout sont les gli inquinanti

Quand l'autre n'est plus figlio complément

Tout est de même di base

Dans un monde paronomase

Une véritable emprise

Dont le capitali maîtrise toutes les prises

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand tout est une compétition

Quand tout est une gerarchizzazione

En toute la globalizzazione, en toute generalizzazione

Il n'y a un'eccezione absolument aucune

Du lit coniugale

De toute activité banale

L'enfer c'est les autres

Quand onze versare cento de la popolazione Mondiale

Survit avec moins de 1,25 dollari par jour

Soit 836 milioni de personnes, dans un monde et aveugle sourd

L'enfer c'est les autres

Au travail, à l'école, Au Bureau, au laboratoire, au stade

Tout le monde y un grado figlio

et Puis

Il y EUT les campi de concentrazione

et Puis

Il y EUT les campi di sterminio d'

Toute une mentalité, au fond

L'enfer c'est les autres

Moi, toi, ils, Elles, eux

Tout cela est à mettre au feu

Abolir tout pouvoir pour le paradis

Tout est pouvoir maudit

Voilà Pourquoi il faut L'Anarchie

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit L'invité sur "hiway.fr"

Hell is other people

Family, colleagues in the office

And so many others

Everything is so power

Abolish all power for heaven

All is cursed power

That's Why We Need Anarchy

Hell is other people

When fascists dare to speak of anarchy

While anarchy craps

When silly human relationships

Are the "Eight Closed"

Written in 1943, in May 1944, it was played

From the collaborazione artistic hidden Then forgotten

And I'm not sartrien

And I'm not Stalinist

For the situationists, it was a less than nothing

Hell is other people

By all ideology

By all the filosofie

By all religions

By all tradizioni

Anything that separates

Anything that grabs

An Announcement

Hell is other people

As everyone is waging war

Produzione de la Thensée reactionnaire

Anyone who can deal with the other reactionary

Capital confusionism Who knows how to do it

Hell is other people

When fascism ended against the capitalist

It would be revolutionary the nationalist

Easy of essere abile

When coscienza is at bay

However,

And more than ever

Against all the representation of the capital

Bullets and Rafales

All heads with slaps

And TV like Fuck, these are the Macs

The Macron, the Fillon, the Melenchon, the Hamon

The Le Pen, Holland, and so many other names

Hell is other people

When 500 people hold Ensemble 4427 miliardi of dollari

Bill Gates, the richest man with 91.5 billionaires

Top fifteen world, Bernard Amaury, 38,9 miliardi di dollari de

Liliane Bettencourt, the richest woman with 35.8 miliardi of dollari

Hell is other people

When twenty and one billion French UN owns

That the 40 verse cento the poor più of the French popolazione, appalling

When eight people on our planet hold so much wealth

Wages, financial assets or not, that the poorest half of the World population

Hell is other people

When all capitalist propaganda

Is The First on All Lists

From the supposedly unsurpassable orizzonte of capitalism

Who in case of aggravation automatically becomes fascism

With all the wars that go with

Where war criminals se carattere passerante versare good MECS

Hell is other people

When there is no accommodation

When one is hungry, no friend, genitore none

There For there is no more solidarity, obvious It is

When to beg

To constantly be dominated

When any party

Is the enemy of any other party

Organizzazione tout When

Is the enemy of all organizzazione

There is therefore no need for any party

It is therefore not necessary to organize

There is an urgent need for

There is an urgent need for Anarchy

Not The Revolution of Falsifiers

The Anarchy of Falsifiers

Not hard to lie to people

Anarchy does not fit into their signifier

With precise packaging versano make Les Gens ignoranti

People at the mercy of all dominants, all dominantities

Hell is other people

When everywhere are gli inquinanti

When the other is no longer figlio complement

Everything is the same di base

In a paronomous world

A true grip

The capital of which controls all catches

Hell is other people

When everything is a competition

When everything is a gerarchizzazione

In all the globalizzazione, in all generalizzazione

There is un'eccezione absolutely no

From the coniugal bed

From any banal activity

Hell is other people

When eleven hundred verso of the world popolazione

Survived with less than 1.25 dollars per day

That is 836 milioni people, in a blind world and deaf

Hell is other people

At work, school, office, laboratory, stadium

Everyone there a grace figlio

and

There are the campi de concentrazione

and

There are the campi di sterminio d '

A whole mentality, in the background

Hell is other people

Me, you, they, They, them

All this is to be put on fire

Abolish all power for heaven

All is cursed power

That's Why We Need Anarchy

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit The guest on "hiway.fr"