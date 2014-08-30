Le fantôme de Pierre Overney

La gauche prolétarienne

De la révolution stalinienne

Feu ( 1948-1972 ) Pierre Overney

Assassiné par le vigile fasciste, feu Jean-Antoine Tramoni

Lui-même assassiné par des maoïstes, en 1977, fini pour lui

Et la grande manifestation du 5 mars 1972

200.000 personnes, pour une récupération politique

Toujours la peste idéologique

Chez moi, je suis resté, je crois

Je n'y suis pas allé, je crois

Ma mémoire défaille, j'ai tellement manifesté

L'extrême gauche du capital

La révolution de la contre-révolution

Beaucoup sont devenus des patrons

Chez moi, je suis resté, je crois

Je n'y suis pas allé, je crois

Ma mémoire défaille, j'ai tellement manifesté

Mais pour l'occupation des maisons vides

Avec eux, j'ai parfois manifesté

Et aussi beaucoup autocollé, ce slogan limpide

Du secours rouge, " Qui vole un oeuf, va en prison

Qui vole des millions, va au Palais Bourbon "

Idéologie de la récupération

Récupération de l'idéologie

L'alibi caché de toute manifestation

Agitation de l'idéologie

Idéologie de l'agitation

Le tombeau de toute révolution

Mais à fréquenter, les maoïstes français

Bien plus sympathiques que les trotskistes, ils étaient !

Et finalement

Nous voulons changer la société

Et c'est la société qui nous change !

Ainsi :

Un jour, partout, nous mangerons des insectes

C'est très bien, pas si infect

Un jour

Nous ne mangerons plus que de la viande in vitro

Et pour les animaux, plus aucun bobo

Un jour

La femme sera vendue sur catalogue

L'homme sera vendu sur catalogue

L'enfant sera vendu sur catalogue

Nous pourrons les commander

En fonction de ce qui est désiré

Machines artificielles très perfectionnées

Et la publicité pourra afficher

Ou la satisfaction ou c'est remboursé

Il y aura des magasins pour pauvres

Des magasins pour riches

Comme de nos jours, et tout le monde s'en fiche !

Rien n'est en discontinuité

Tout se continu, tout est amélioré

A toutes choses, nos regards sont habitués

Petit à petit, nos encéphales, s'y sont adaptés

L'injustice

Est déjà la justice

L'égalité

Est déjà l'inégalité

La guerre

Est déjà la liberté

La domination des idéologies

Les idéologies de la domination

La domination des religions

Les religions de la domination

La domination des croyances

Les croyances de la domination

C'est le préjugé de l'idée

Qui est l'idée du préjugé

La régénération

De toutes les pollutions

Pourrait-elle venir des champignons ?

Le mycélium, véritable cirque Barnum

L'anarchie

N'a pas besoin des anarchistes

L'anarchie

Est contre les anarchistes

Le fascisme

N'a plus besoin des fascistes

Le fascisme

Est au pouvoir dans tous les pays

Soit sur sa gauche

Soit sur son extrême gauche

Soit sur sa droite

Soit sur son extrême droite

De ce fait, son extrême droite

Ne se veut plus d'extrême droite

Si une pipe n'est plus une pipe

La soumission est toujours la soumission

Toutes les frustrations accumulées

Se transforment en extrême droite

C'est de la peine, de la haine, du refoulé

De la guerre à l'amour, à l'amitié

Comme dans les transports en commun

Que du mal, rien de bien, les gens y sont serrés

Comme des sardines, et en plus, il faut payer

Tout en étant contrôlés, espionnés, fliqués, filmés !

Pas étonnant, mais ouais

Qu'il y ait tant de voitures

Quand le train, l'avion, le bus, le tramway

Nous charrient comme des ordures

Le fric est suprême phéromone

La beauté qui fait l'aumône

Dans cet habit, personne ne le discute

Partout ailleurs on l'ausculte

Et si vous craignez la vérité

Et si vous craignez l'insolation

A votre santé mentale, attention

De mes écritures anormales, vous devez vous écarter !

Je me douche

De l'inhabituel, du hors case

Et pour la plupart, je suis un naze

Tout ceci est louche

Pourtant

Vous êtes

Ce que j'aurais pu être

Pourtant

Je suis

Ce que vous auriez pu être

Toute écriture, peinture, sculpture, musique, autres forfaitures

Sont de la souffrance transformée

Sont de la sublimation incarnée

Tout ce qui n'a pas été directement vécu

Partout, souvent, où le cul a été exclu !

L'air que nous respirons

Est empoisonné

Tout ce que nous mangeons

Est empoisonné

Tout ce que nous entendons et voyons

Est sa propagande, sa marchandise

Elle peut même se dénoncer

Prétendant toujours pouvoir s'améliorer !

Nous mourrons de plus en plus jeunes

Sans être jamais vraiment nés

Ah vraiment, je ne suis pas fun

Elle est comme cela la vérité

Aussi un jour

La pensée militaire viendra-t-elle me chercher

Pour dans une cour

Sans procès, me fusiller

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

The Proletarian Left

From the Stalinist Revolution

Fire (1948-1972) Pierre Overney

Assassinated by the fascist vigil, the late Jean-Antoine Tramoni

Himself assassinated by Maoists, in 1977, finished for him

And the great demonstration of 5 March 1972

200,000 people, for a political recovery

Still the ideological plague

At home, I stayed, I think

I did not go there, I think.

My memory fails, I have so manifested

The extreme left of capital

The Revolution of the Counter-Revolution

Many have become bosses

At home, I stayed, I think

I did not go there, I think.

My memory fails, I have so manifested

But for the occupation of empty houses

With them, I sometimes demonstrated

And also much autocollated, this slogan limpid

From Red Relief, "Who steals an egg, goes to jail

Who steals millions, goes to the Palais Bourbon "

Ideology of Recovery

Recovery of ideology

The hidden alibi of any manifestation

Agitation of ideology

Ideology of agitation

The Tomb of All Revolution

But to frequent, the French Maoists

Much more sympathetic than the Trotskyites, they were!

And finally

We want to change society

And it is society that changes us!

So :

One day, everywhere, we will eat insects

That's fine, not so bad

One day

We will only eat meat in vitro

And for the animals, no more bobo

One day

The woman will be sold by catalog

The man will be sold on catalog

The child will be sold on catalog

We can order them

Depending on what is desired

Highly advanced artificial machines

And the advertisement will display

Or satisfaction or it is refunded

There will be stores for the poor

Stores for wealthy

As in our days, and everyone does not care!

Nothing is discontinuous

Everything is continuous, everything is improved

At all things, our eyes are accustomed

Little by little, our brain has adapted to it

Injustice

Is justice already

Legality

Is already the inequality

The war

Is already freedom

The domination of ideologies

The ideologies of domination

The domination of religions

The religions of domination

The dominance of beliefs

The beliefs of domination

It is the prejudice of the idea

Who is the idea of ​​prejudice

The regeneration

Of all the pollution

Could it come from mushrooms?

The mycelium, a real Barnum circus

The anarchy

Does not need anarchists

The anarchy

East against anarchists

Fascism

No need for fascists

Fascism

Is in power in all countries

Either on his left

Either on its extreme left

Either on his right

Either on its extreme right

As a result, his extreme right

Does not want more extreme right

If a pipe is no longer a pipe

Submission is always submission

All the frustrations accumulated

Transform into extreme right

It is sorrow, hatred, repression

From War to Love, to Friendship

As in public transport

That evil, nothing good, people are tight

Like sardines, and in addition, you have to pay

While being controlled, spied, flicking, filmed!

No wonder, but yeah

That there are so many cars

When the train, the plane, the bus, the tram

We carry like garbage

The money is supreme pheromone

The beauty that makes alms

In this dress, no one discusses it

Everywhere else it is ausculta

And if you fear the truth

And if you are afraid of sunstroke

To your mental health, be careful

Of my abnormal writings, you must deviate!

I shower

From the unusual, from the outside

And for the most part, I am a naze

All this is shady

However

You are

What I could have been

However

I am

What you could have been

Any writing, painting, sculpture, music, other forfeitures

Are suffering transformed

Are sublimation embodied

Everything that has not been directly experienced

Everywhere, often, where the ass was excluded!

The air we breathe

Is poisoned

Everything we eat

Is poisoned

Everything we hear and see

Is its propaganda, its merchandise

It may even denounce

Always pretending to be able to improve!

We will die younger and younger

Without ever being born

Oh really, I'm not fun

It is the truth

Also one day

Will military thought come to me

For in a courtyard

Without trial, shoot me

Pat Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"