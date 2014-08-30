Le fantôme de Pierre Overney
La gauche prolétarienne
De la révolution stalinienne
Feu ( 1948-1972 ) Pierre Overney
Assassiné par le vigile fasciste, feu Jean-Antoine Tramoni
Lui-même assassiné par des maoïstes, en 1977, fini pour lui
Et la grande manifestation du 5 mars 1972
200.000 personnes, pour une récupération politique
Toujours la peste idéologique
Chez moi, je suis resté, je crois
Je n'y suis pas allé, je crois
Ma mémoire défaille, j'ai tellement manifesté
L'extrême gauche du capital
La révolution de la contre-révolution
Beaucoup sont devenus des patrons
Chez moi, je suis resté, je crois
Je n'y suis pas allé, je crois
Ma mémoire défaille, j'ai tellement manifesté
Mais pour l'occupation des maisons vides
Avec eux, j'ai parfois manifesté
Et aussi beaucoup autocollé, ce slogan limpide
Du secours rouge, " Qui vole un oeuf, va en prison
Qui vole des millions, va au Palais Bourbon "
Idéologie de la récupération
Récupération de l'idéologie
L'alibi caché de toute manifestation
Agitation de l'idéologie
Idéologie de l'agitation
Le tombeau de toute révolution
Mais à fréquenter, les maoïstes français
Bien plus sympathiques que les trotskistes, ils étaient !
Et finalement
Nous voulons changer la société
Et c'est la société qui nous change !
Ainsi :
Un jour, partout, nous mangerons des insectes
C'est très bien, pas si infect
Un jour
Nous ne mangerons plus que de la viande in vitro
Et pour les animaux, plus aucun bobo
Un jour
La femme sera vendue sur catalogue
L'homme sera vendu sur catalogue
L'enfant sera vendu sur catalogue
Nous pourrons les commander
En fonction de ce qui est désiré
Machines artificielles très perfectionnées
Et la publicité pourra afficher
Ou la satisfaction ou c'est remboursé
Il y aura des magasins pour pauvres
Des magasins pour riches
Comme de nos jours, et tout le monde s'en fiche !
Rien n'est en discontinuité
Tout se continu, tout est amélioré
A toutes choses, nos regards sont habitués
Petit à petit, nos encéphales, s'y sont adaptés
L'injustice
Est déjà la justice
L'égalité
Est déjà l'inégalité
La guerre
Est déjà la liberté
La domination des idéologies
Les idéologies de la domination
La domination des religions
Les religions de la domination
La domination des croyances
Les croyances de la domination
C'est le préjugé de l'idée
Qui est l'idée du préjugé
La régénération
De toutes les pollutions
Pourrait-elle venir des champignons ?
Le mycélium, véritable cirque Barnum
L'anarchie
N'a pas besoin des anarchistes
L'anarchie
Est contre les anarchistes
Le fascisme
N'a plus besoin des fascistes
Le fascisme
Est au pouvoir dans tous les pays
Soit sur sa gauche
Soit sur son extrême gauche
Soit sur sa droite
Soit sur son extrême droite
De ce fait, son extrême droite
Ne se veut plus d'extrême droite
Si une pipe n'est plus une pipe
La soumission est toujours la soumission
Toutes les frustrations accumulées
Se transforment en extrême droite
C'est de la peine, de la haine, du refoulé
De la guerre à l'amour, à l'amitié
Comme dans les transports en commun
Que du mal, rien de bien, les gens y sont serrés
Comme des sardines, et en plus, il faut payer
Tout en étant contrôlés, espionnés, fliqués, filmés !
Pas étonnant, mais ouais
Qu'il y ait tant de voitures
Quand le train, l'avion, le bus, le tramway
Nous charrient comme des ordures
Le fric est suprême phéromone
La beauté qui fait l'aumône
Dans cet habit, personne ne le discute
Partout ailleurs on l'ausculte
Et si vous craignez la vérité
Et si vous craignez l'insolation
A votre santé mentale, attention
De mes écritures anormales, vous devez vous écarter !
Je me douche
De l'inhabituel, du hors case
Et pour la plupart, je suis un naze
Tout ceci est louche
Pourtant
Vous êtes
Ce que j'aurais pu être
Pourtant
Je suis
Ce que vous auriez pu être
Toute écriture, peinture, sculpture, musique, autres forfaitures
Sont de la souffrance transformée
Sont de la sublimation incarnée
Tout ce qui n'a pas été directement vécu
Partout, souvent, où le cul a été exclu !
L'air que nous respirons
Est empoisonné
Tout ce que nous mangeons
Est empoisonné
Tout ce que nous entendons et voyons
Est sa propagande, sa marchandise
Elle peut même se dénoncer
Prétendant toujours pouvoir s'améliorer !
Nous mourrons de plus en plus jeunes
Sans être jamais vraiment nés
Ah vraiment, je ne suis pas fun
Elle est comme cela la vérité
Aussi un jour
La pensée militaire viendra-t-elle me chercher
Pour dans une cour
Sans procès, me fusiller
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
The Proletarian Left
From the Stalinist Revolution
Fire (1948-1972) Pierre Overney
Assassinated by the fascist vigil, the late Jean-Antoine Tramoni
Himself assassinated by Maoists, in 1977, finished for him
And the great demonstration of 5 March 1972
200,000 people, for a political recovery
Still the ideological plague
At home, I stayed, I think
I did not go there, I think.
My memory fails, I have so manifested
The extreme left of capital
The Revolution of the Counter-Revolution
Many have become bosses
At home, I stayed, I think
I did not go there, I think.
My memory fails, I have so manifested
But for the occupation of empty houses
With them, I sometimes demonstrated
And also much autocollated, this slogan limpid
From Red Relief, "Who steals an egg, goes to jail
Who steals millions, goes to the Palais Bourbon "
Ideology of Recovery
Recovery of ideology
The hidden alibi of any manifestation
Agitation of ideology
Ideology of agitation
The Tomb of All Revolution
But to frequent, the French Maoists
Much more sympathetic than the Trotskyites, they were!
And finally
We want to change society
And it is society that changes us!
So :
One day, everywhere, we will eat insects
That's fine, not so bad
One day
We will only eat meat in vitro
And for the animals, no more bobo
One day
The woman will be sold by catalog
The man will be sold on catalog
The child will be sold on catalog
We can order them
Depending on what is desired
Highly advanced artificial machines
And the advertisement will display
Or satisfaction or it is refunded
There will be stores for the poor
Stores for wealthy
As in our days, and everyone does not care!
Nothing is discontinuous
Everything is continuous, everything is improved
At all things, our eyes are accustomed
Little by little, our brain has adapted to it
Injustice
Is justice already
Legality
Is already the inequality
The war
Is already freedom
The domination of ideologies
The ideologies of domination
The domination of religions
The religions of domination
The dominance of beliefs
The beliefs of domination
It is the prejudice of the idea
Who is the idea of prejudice
The regeneration
Of all the pollution
Could it come from mushrooms?
The mycelium, a real Barnum circus
The anarchy
Does not need anarchists
The anarchy
East against anarchists
Fascism
No need for fascists
Fascism
Is in power in all countries
Either on his left
Either on its extreme left
Either on his right
Either on its extreme right
As a result, his extreme right
Does not want more extreme right
If a pipe is no longer a pipe
Submission is always submission
All the frustrations accumulated
Transform into extreme right
It is sorrow, hatred, repression
From War to Love, to Friendship
As in public transport
That evil, nothing good, people are tight
Like sardines, and in addition, you have to pay
While being controlled, spied, flicking, filmed!
No wonder, but yeah
That there are so many cars
When the train, the plane, the bus, the tram
We carry like garbage
The money is supreme pheromone
The beauty that makes alms
In this dress, no one discusses it
Everywhere else it is ausculta
And if you fear the truth
And if you are afraid of sunstroke
To your mental health, be careful
Of my abnormal writings, you must deviate!
I shower
From the unusual, from the outside
And for the most part, I am a naze
All this is shady
However
You are
What I could have been
However
I am
What you could have been
Any writing, painting, sculpture, music, other forfeitures
Are suffering transformed
Are sublimation embodied
Everything that has not been directly experienced
Everywhere, often, where the ass was excluded!
The air we breathe
Is poisoned
Everything we eat
Is poisoned
Everything we hear and see
Is its propaganda, its merchandise
It may even denounce
Always pretending to be able to improve!
We will die younger and younger
Without ever being born
Oh really, I'm not fun
It is the truth
Also one day
Will military thought come to me
For in a courtyard
Without trial, shoot me
Pat Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
Add new comment