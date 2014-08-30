Un monde entier à la recherche de quinze terroristes

" Comme la morale chrétienne (je reviendrai sur ce point) n'a pas un regard pour les animaux, dans la morale des philosophes aussi ils demeurent hors la loi : de simples "choses", des moyens bons à tout emploi, un je ne sais quoi , fait pour être disséqué vif, chassé à courre, sacrifié en des combats de taureaux et en des courses , fouettés à mort au timon d'un chariot de pierre qui ne veut pas s'ébranler."

Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)

Rendons hommage aux défenseurs de la cause animale en France comme Maja et Patrick Sacco ( professeur de mathématiques ) qui hébergent des animaux non humains dans leur ferme du refuge de la Chaume dans l'Yonne; des animaux rescapés des abattoirs et des camps de concentration des laboratoires où ils sont souvent trop inutilement torturés...mais cela serait pour "la bonne cause" (recherches applicables aux traitements des maladies des animaux humains etc...) là où l'on maltraite, là où l'on torture, il ne peut s'agir aucunement d'une bonne cause !

Et n'oublions pas ceci, quand on mange un animal non humain , il a bien fallu le tuer n'est-ce pas ? qui est le plus monstrueux ? le boucher ou le consommateur ?

Les carnivores ne sont pas agressifs envers les animaux qu'ils mangent et cependant , il a bien fallu que quelqu'un les tue pour que nous puissions les manger ! C'est le beau rôle , moi je les tue pas...je les mange. Et je ne suis qu'un végétarien / végétalien non pratiquant (même si je mange peu de viande et surtout du poisson) et donc je suis un monstre comme la plupart d'entre nous tous et toutes !

Notons qu'en Angleterre et aux Etats Unis d'Amérique , le mouvement de libération des animaux ( MLA ) est pris au sérieux contrairement à la France , pris si au sérieux , que les défenseurs de la cause animale , (enfants/femmes/hommes) , sont assimilés à des terroristes et que parmi les activistes , beaucoup sont condamnés à de lourdes peines de prison car ils/elles sont considérés comme des terroristes , et à propos de terrorisme , lisez bien ce qui va suivre , d'après des tracts et des affiches qui datent de plusieurs décennies.

" Un monde entier à la recherche de quinze terroristes. Enfin la population a fait sienne cette affaire ! Ces individus recherchés d'urgence sévissent chaque jour , à toute heure , en tout lieu sur la planète à New-York comme à Moscou , à Pékin comme à Paris . Ils détiennent des millions d'otages dans les usines par le travail . Ils frappent dans les écoles avec les armes de l'idéologie . Ils brisent les hommes avec l'armée , les flics , la violence d'Etat . Ils propagent sur les murs leur loi , celle de la marchandise . Ils font main basse sur les médias pour inculquer leur ordre concentrationnaire . Ils assassinent dans les prisons, bâillonnent dans les rues .

Ils s'infiltrent partout et se dissimulent sous différents masques , pour parvenir à leur fins : homme d'état, banquier , industriel , libéral , démocrate , conservateur , ouvriériste , curé , socialiste , "communiste" , publiciste , artiste , fasciste , gauchiste ou syndicaliste . Il est temps de mettre un terme au terrorisme : si vous êtes en possession d'éléments , agissez au plus vite , par tous les moyens .

MEFIANCE !

Leurs récupérateurs sont parmi nous et leurs complices plus nombreux qu'on ne le pense . Nous n'offrons pas 500.000euros de récompense , mais un monde à gagner et des chaînes à perdre . "

La liste des quinze terroristes : ( à réactualiser au fil des années )

Thibault - Besancenot - Buffet - Poutine - Hu Jintao - Benoit seize - Obama - Sarkozy - Barroso - Trichet - Le Pen - Chérèque - De Villiers - Aubry - Berlusconi . Mais vous pouvez jouer vous aussi au jeu des quinze terroristes ( ce jeu ne se trouve pas dans le commerce ) . Vous reprenez tout ou bien partie du texte et vous y mettez vos propres noms . Ce ne sont pas les terroristes d'Etat qui manquent et vous devriez vite trouver quinze nouveaux terroristes . Et c'est toujours mieux que de jouer au monopoly .

Ce jeu qui date du début des années 1970 , ne devrait déplaire qu'aux terroristes et aux pro-situs ainsi qu'aux intellectuels d'élevage, cette falsification certifiée et donc médiatisée, les ( né en 1949 ) Alain Finkielkraut, les ( né en 1959 ) Michel Onfray, les ( né en 1948 ) Bernard-Henry Lévy, les ( né en 1937 ) Alain Badiou, et tant d'autres, qui ne s'amusent avec rien et qui savent tout sur tout , y compris, sur ce qu'ils ne savent pas ! Amusez-vous bien . Et pourquoi donc , les gens ne se révoltent-ils pas ? ou si peu ? tout simplement parce que la soumission à l'autorité enlève ou atténue l'angoisse...( ce que l'on ne dit jamais ! ) voir les expériences de Stanley Milgram ( 1933-1984 ) le psychologue social sur la soumission à l'autorité entre 1960 et 1963 , ( comme le film I comme Icare d'Henri Verneuil en 1979 ) expériences qui sont reproductibles , comme récemment à un jeu de téléréalité débile à la télévision Française . Milgram reprit aussi la théorie des six degrés de séparation (1929 , théorie des réseaux ) du Hongrois Frigyes Karinthy (1887-1938) , que Milgram appellera l " l'étude du petit monde ".

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 et 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“Like Christian morals (I will reconsider this point) a glance for the animals does not have, in the morals of the philosophers they also remain out the law: simple “things”, average goods with any employment, one I do not know what, made to be dissected sharp, hunting with hounds, sacrificed into cubes race and bullfights into cubes, whipped with died with the tiller of a stone carriage which does not want to shake.”

Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860)

Let us pay homage to the defenders of the animal cause to France like Maja and Patrick Sacco (mathematics professor) which lodge nonhuman animals in their farm of the refuge of Thatch in Yonne; animal survivors of the slaughter-houses and concentration camps of the laboratories where they are often too unnecessarily tortured… but that would be for “the good cause” (research applicable to the treatments of the diseases of human animals etc…) where one maltreats, where one tortures, it cannot act at all of a good cause!

And doesn't this forget this, when one eats a nonhuman animal, it should well have been killed is not? who is most monstrous? the butcher or the consumer?

The carnivores are not aggressive towards the animals which they eat and however, it was necessary well that somebody kills them so that we can eat them! It is the beautiful role, me I do not kill them… I eat them. And I am only one vegan vegetarian/not practitioner (even if I eat little meat and especially fish) and thus I am a monster as most between us all and all!

Let us note that in England and in the United States of America, the liberation movement of animals (MLA) is taken with serious contrary to France, taken so with the serious one, that the defenders of the animal cause, (children/women/men), are compared to terrorists and that among the activists, much are condemned to heavy prison sentences because they/they are regarded as terrorists, and in connection with terrorism, read well what will follow, according to leaflets and posters which go back to several decades.

“A whole world in search of fifteen terrorists. Finally the population endorsed this business! These individuals searched urgently prevail each day, at any hour, in any place on planet in New York as in Moscow, in Beijing as in Paris. They hold million hostages in the factories by work. They strike in the schools with the weapons of the ideology. They break the men with the army, the cops, government violence. They propagate on the walls their law, that of the goods. They make control on the media to inculcate their concentration-like order. They assassinate in the prisons, muzzle in the streets.

They infiltrate everywhere and are dissimulated under various masks, to arrive to their ends: banker, statesman, industrialist, liberal, democrat, conservative, workerist, priest, Socialist, “Communist”, publicity agent, artist, fascist, leftist or trade unionist. It is time to put an end to terrorism: if you are in possession of elements, act as fast as possible, by all the means.

MISTRUST!

Their recuperators are among us and their accomplices more than it is thought. We do not offer 500.000euros of reward, but a world to be gained and chains to be lost. “

The list of the fifteen terrorists: (to be reactualized over the years)

Thibault - Besancenot - Dresser - Putin - Hu Jintao - Benoit sixteen - Obama - Sarkozy - Barroso - Trichet - Le Pen - Chereque - De Villiers - Aubry - Berlusconi. But you can also play game of the fifteen terrorists (this game is not in the trade). You take again all or part of the text and put your own names at it to you. They are not the terrorists of State who miss and should quickly find fifteen new terrorists to you. And it is always better than to play monopoly.

This game which dates from the beginning of the years 1970, should displease only to the terrorists and to the pro-situs like with the intellectuals of breeding, this certified falsification and thus popularized through the media, them (born in 1949) Alain Finkielkraut, them (born in 1959) Michel Onfray, them (born in 1948) Bernard-Henry Lévy, them (born in 1937) Alain Badiou, and so much of others, which do not have fun with nothing and which knows all about all, including, on what they know! Have fun. And why thus, people don't they revolt? or if little? quite simply because the tender with the authority removes or attenuates the anguish… (what one never says! ) to see the experiments of Stanley Milgram (1933-1984) the social psychologist on the tender with the authority between 1960 and 1963, (as film I as Icare d'Henri Verneuil in 1979) experiments which are reproducible, like recently with a game of weak reality TV on television French. Milgram took again also the theory of the six degrees of separation (1929, network analysis) of the Hungarian Frigyes Karinthy (1887-1938), that Milgram will call L “the study of the small world”.

Patrice Faubert (2010 and 2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”