The Shortwave Report 01/27/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (January 27) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan., Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- An Insight on the inauguration speech of Donald Trump, with emphasis on his terminology and why the speech led to protests around the world. The new UN Secretary-General Guterres called on governments and corporations to invest in sustainable forms of development. The Israeli government has approved a plan to build 2500 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, and 560 housing units in east Jerusalem despite international condemnation of building in occupied territories.

From GERMANY- Donald Trump's chief of staff contradicted the media on the size of the crowd at the inauguration leading one of his counselors to defend the different reports as "alternative facts." Trump's first day in office was met by a wave of protests in the US and around the world. Trump signed an executive order to build the so-called wall along the Mexican border saying that US taxpayers will be reimbursed by Mexico- comments on the reaction in Mexico by the director of the Americas program of the Center for International Policy in Mexico City.

From CUBA- In Mexico widespread protests continue against the government decision to raise fuel prices by more than 20%. In Colombia FARC has announced that their new political party will be running in May. Trump has reinstated the global gag rule that bans US funding for any international health care organization that performs abortions or even provides information about abortions.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes produced a program on whistleblowers in the US. Before leaving office Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning who had turned over a huge amount of secret military and diplomatic documents to Wikileaks. Edward Snowden was not on Obama's list of pardons despite the White House receiving over a million petitions for his pardon, including one from Daniel Ellsberg. Comparisons to the outcome of the Pentagon Papers are numerous, here are some statements Ellsberg has made about Manning and Snowden.

There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves

I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net

All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >

I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr170127.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_01_27_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_01_27_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"We were young, we were foolish, we were arrogant, but we were right."

-Daniel Ellsberg

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net