Paraphysique du préjugé et de l'idée reçue

Inhibition de l'action

Attente en tension

Réaction organique à l'agression

C'est la société dans laquelle nous vivons

Où nous aimons

Ceux et celles qui nous battent

Ceux et celles qui nous méprisent

Ceux et celles qui nous humilient

Dés l'école, au bureau, à l'usine, dans la famille

C'est comme un jeu de quilles

C'est ainsi

Que nous aimons nos tyrans

Que nous aimons nos déments

Nos enseignants, nos parents, nos enfants

Toujours le même vote

Toujours les mêmes litotes

C'est ainsi

Car, croyons-nous, qui ne le ferait pas

Ne nous aimerait pas

C'est un monde à l'envers

C'est le monde des pervers

De ces hommes

Les femmes raffolent

De ces femmes

Avec, les hommes batifolent

Et les enfants, de ces cabrioles

Ont la mentalité qui devient folle !

Au même titre

Que la richesse

Recevoir des coups est une ivresse

Qui se cache derrière des vitres

C'est ainsi

Que le gauchiste

N'entend et ne voit

Que ce qui l'arrange

Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change

C'est ainsi

Que le fasciste

N'entend et ne voit

Que ce qui l'arrange

Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change

C'est ainsi

Que le capitaliste

N'entend et ne voit

Que ce qui l'arrange

Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change

C'est ainsi

Que l'anarchiste

N'entend et ne voit

Que ce qui l'arrange

Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change

Eux, moi, lui, toi, elles

N'entendent et ne voient

Que ce qui les arrange

Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change

Nos cerveaux sont codés et programmés

Pour accepter, pour refuser, pour nier

Pour critiquer, pour trier, toutes les informations diffusées

Mais nous n'entendrons

Mais nous ne verrons

Que ce qui, à ces codages, correspond

A notre programmation neuronale

De notre système nerveux central

A ce qui renforce notre équilibre biologique

Pour éviter la déstabilisation psychologique

Tout le reste est une langue étrangère

Qui provoque notre hilarité mégère

Pas de mot de passe, rien à faire !

Cela ne rentre pas dans notre signifiant

Du balai, vilain garnement !

Toute idée est reçue

Toute idée est un préjugé

Sans aucune idée reçue

Pas le moindre préjugé

Et absolument, toute idée est reçue

A l'école, par les livres, par les autres, par la société

Toutes nos idées sont des préjugés

Le préjugé de l'odeur

Le préjugé du goût

Le préjugé du toucher

Le préjugé de l'idée

Qui est l'idée du préjugé

Sans aucun préjugé

D'odeur, de goût, de toucher, ou de l'idée

Nous aimerions tout, et tout le monde

Nous ferions l'amour à tout le monde

Plus aucune classe

Plus aucune race

Plus aucune trace

De la sérénité, sur toutes les faces

Là où plus rien ne se casse

C'est l'idée du tabou

Qui fait le tabou de l'idée

Comme le pénis

Qui n'est qu'un pénis

Comme le vagin

Qui n'est qu'un vagin

C'est l'idée que l'on s'en fait

Qui en irradie des effets

Toutes nos idées sont reçues

Comme un coup de poing dans la gueule

Toutes les idées sont reçues

Tous les jours, elles nous dégueulent !

Sans aucun préjugé

De goût, de toucher, ou d'odeur

Les hommes et les femmes

Auraient le sexe comme des fleurs

Toutes les stases sexuelles

Toutes les inhibitions sexuelles

Se transforment en des fantasmes

Cuirasses caractérielles qui en sont les miasmes

Riches ou pauvres, tout est refoulé

Par le préjugé du goût, de l'odeur, du toucher, de l'idée

L'odeur du préjugé

Le goût du préjugé

L'idée du préjugé

Sont l'antre de l'intellectualité

Sont l'antre de la pensée séparée

Dans notre société du séparé

Celui ou celle qui pensent comme nous

Sont une rivalité

Celui ou celle qui ne pensent pas comme nous

Sont une inimitié

Je vais encore nous horripiler

Moi, ce qui m'horripile, ce sont nos préjugés

Mes préjugés, vos préjugés, nos préjugés

La révolution véritable n'a aucun préjugé

L'anarchie véritable n'a aucun préjugé

Elles offrent leurs sexes à tous et toutes

Elles sont des idées sans aucune route

Tout préjugé est une idée reçue

Une idée reçue du préjugé

Ne pas aimer ou aimer

C'est toujours un préjugé

Toute l'humanité est engrammée

Là où tout est tarifé

Là où tout n'est pas gratuité

Comme dans la sexualité mondaine

Des préjugés, c'est la graine

L'amour, l'amitié, c'est de la haine

Partout, en tout, c'est de la relation humaine !

C'est la représentation de l'argent

Dans ce cas, que l'on aime !

Tous les préjugés nous sèment

Toutes les idées reçues nous aiment

Nos corps sont des idées reçues

Nos cerveaux sont des préjugés, toujours déçus !

L'insurrection des préjugés, des idées reçues

Ne viendra jamais

Tant qu'il y aura des préjugés

Tant qu'il y aura des idées reçues

Le sport du dopage

Dopage du sport

La prétention de l'art

Qui n'est que l'art de la prétention

L'exemple de la science

La science de l'exemple

C'est ainsi

Colossus et éniac, des années 1940

Premiers calculateurs ordinateurs géants

Machines de feu ( 1897-1984 ) Max Newman et feu ( 1912-1954 ) Alan Turing

Et autres pilotes dring dring

Sont à l'humanité, zopilotes, sur son ring

Les premiers ordinateurs géants

C'était même assez moche

En 2013, cela tient dans une poche

Même feu Alan Turing, son principal concepteur

Mathématicien, informaticien, fameux cryptologue à toute heure

N'aurait pu prévoir toutes ses possibilités

De plus, il fut condamné pour son homosexualité

Et avec une pomme au cyanure, il finit par se suicider

Après avoir accepté

Un traitement chimique pour le castrer

Tout finit par toujours nous échapper, de l'infiniment grand à l'infiniment petit

Comme le calculateur ordinateur, tout grand, puis tout petit

Tout être humain est changé par la technologie

Plus sûrement que par n'importe quelle religion ou idéologie

Pas besoin d'être ferré en physique ou en chimie

En histoire des sciences ou des technologies

Tout être humain est la vie de sa technologie

Dans ses veines circule sa chimie

L'être humain n'est plus, c'est déjà fini !

De sa science, de sa technologie

Qui sont en permanente expansion

La femme et l'homme, l'enfant, ne sont que les produits

Et ce, jusqu'à sa disparition

Certes

C'est un ignorant, un pauvre, qui le dit, qui l'écrit, qui le crie

Mais sachez cependant

Que de bien plus savants

Que lui, l'ont dit aussi !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Inhibition of the action

Waiting in tension

Organic reaction to the aggression

It is the company in which we live

Where we like

Those and those which beat us

Those and those which scorn us

Those and those which humiliate us

Dice the school, at the office, the factory, in the family

It is like ninepins

It is thus

That we love our tyrants

That we love our demented people

Our teachers, our parents, our children

Always the same vote

Always same understatements

It is thus

Because, we believe, which would not do it

Would not love us

It is a world with back

It is the world of the perverts

Of these men

The women are wild

Of these women

With, the men frolic

And children, of these capers

Have the mentality which becomes insane!

On the same basis

That wealth

To receive blows is an intoxication

Who hides behind panes

It is thus

That the leftist

Does not hear and does not see

That what arranges it

And never, thus, nothing changes

It is thus

That the fascist

Does not hear and does not see

That what arranges it

And never, thus, nothing changes

It is thus

That the capitalist

Does not hear and does not see

That what arranges it

And never, thus, nothing changes

It is thus

That the anarchist

Does not hear and does not see

That what arranges it

And never, thus, nothing changes

Them, me, him, you, they

Do not hear and do not see

That what arranges them

And never, thus, nothing changes

Our brains are coded and programmed

To accept, refuse, deny

To criticize, for sorting, all the disseminated information

But we will not hear

But we will not see

That what, with these codings, corresponds

With our neuronal programming

Of our central nervous system

With what reinforces our biological balance

To avoid the psychological destabilization

All the rest is a foreign language

Who causes our hilarity shrew

Pas de password, nothing to make!

That does not return in our meaning

Brush, unpleasant young imp!

Any idea is received

Any idea is a prejudice

Without any generally accepted idea

The least not prejudged

And absolutely, any idea is received

At the school, by the books, the others, the company

All our ideas are prejudices

The prejudice of the odor

The prejudice of the taste

The prejudice of the touch

The prejudice of the idea

Who is the idea of the prejudice

Without any prejudice

Of odor, of taste, touching, or idea

We would like all, and everyone

We would make love with everyone

More no class

More no race

More no trace

Serenity, on all the faces

Where nothing any more breaks

It is the idea of the taboo

Who makes the taboo of the idea

Like the penis

Who is only one penis

Like the vagina

Who is only one vagina

It is the idea that one is done some

Who irradiates effects of them

All our ideas are received

As a punch in the mouth

All the ideas are received

The every day, they throw up us!

Without any prejudice

Of taste, of touching, or odor

Men and women

Would have the sex like flowers

All sexual damnings up

All sexual inhibitions

Phantasms change into cubes

Characterial armours which are miasmas

Rich person or the poor, all is driven back

By the prejudice of the taste, odor, touch, idea

Odor of the prejudice

Taste of the prejudice

The idea of the prejudice

Are the cave of intellectuality

Are the cave of the separate thought

In our company of the separate one

That or that which think like us

Are a competition

That or that which do not think like us

Are an enmity

I still will exasperate us

Me, what exasperates me, be our prejudices

My prejudices, your prejudices, our prejudices

The true revolution does not have any prejudice

True anarchy does not have any prejudice

They offer their sexes to all and all

They are ideas without any road

Very prejudged is a generally accepted idea

A generally accepted idea of the prejudice

Not to like or like

It is always a prejudice

All humanity is engrammée

Where all is tariffed

Where all is not exemption from payment

As in fashionable sexuality

Prejudices, it is the seed

The love, the friendship, it is hatred

Everywhere, in all, it is human relation!

It is the representation of the money

In this case, which one likes!

All the prejudices sow us

All the generally accepted ideas love us

Our bodies are generally accepted ideas

Our brains are prejudices, always disappointed!

Insurrection of the prejudices, the generally accepted ideas

Will never come

As long as there will be prejudices

As long as there will be generally accepted ideas

The sport of doping

Doping of the sport

The claim of art

Who is only the art of the claim

The example of science

The science of the example

It is thus

Colossus and éniac, of the years 1940

First calculators giant computers

Machines of fire (1897-1984) Max Newman and fire (1912-1954) Alan Turing

And others pilot dring dring

Are with humanity, zopilotes, on its boxing ring

First giant computers

It was even rather ugly

In 2013, that holds in a pocket

Even fire Alan Turing, his principal originator

Mathematician, data processing specialist, famous cryptologist at any hour

Could not have envisaged all its possibilities

Moreover, he was condemned for his homosexuality

And with an apple with cyanide, it ends up committing suicide

After having accepted

A chemical treatment to castrate it

All ends up always escaping to us, of the infinitely great to the infinitely small

Like the calculator computer, very large, then very small

Any human being is changed by technology

More surely than by any religion or ideology

Not need to be shoed in physics or chemistry

In history of sciences or technologies

Any human being is the life of its technology

In its veins its chemistry circulates

The human being is not any more, it is already finished!

Of its science, its technology

Who are in permanent expansion

The woman and the man, the child, are only the products

And this, until its disappearance

Admittedly

It is ignorant, poor, which says it, which writes it, which shouts it

But will know however

That of much more erudite

That him, said it too!

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”