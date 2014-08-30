Paraphysique du préjugé et de l'idée reçue
Inhibition de l'action
Attente en tension
Réaction organique à l'agression
C'est la société dans laquelle nous vivons
Où nous aimons
Ceux et celles qui nous battent
Ceux et celles qui nous méprisent
Ceux et celles qui nous humilient
Dés l'école, au bureau, à l'usine, dans la famille
C'est comme un jeu de quilles
C'est ainsi
Que nous aimons nos tyrans
Que nous aimons nos déments
Nos enseignants, nos parents, nos enfants
Toujours le même vote
Toujours les mêmes litotes
C'est ainsi
Car, croyons-nous, qui ne le ferait pas
Ne nous aimerait pas
C'est un monde à l'envers
C'est le monde des pervers
De ces hommes
Les femmes raffolent
De ces femmes
Avec, les hommes batifolent
Et les enfants, de ces cabrioles
Ont la mentalité qui devient folle !
Au même titre
Que la richesse
Recevoir des coups est une ivresse
Qui se cache derrière des vitres
C'est ainsi
Que le gauchiste
N'entend et ne voit
Que ce qui l'arrange
Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change
C'est ainsi
Que le fasciste
N'entend et ne voit
Que ce qui l'arrange
Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change
C'est ainsi
Que le capitaliste
N'entend et ne voit
Que ce qui l'arrange
Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change
C'est ainsi
Que l'anarchiste
N'entend et ne voit
Que ce qui l'arrange
Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change
Eux, moi, lui, toi, elles
N'entendent et ne voient
Que ce qui les arrange
Et jamais, ainsi, rien ne change
Nos cerveaux sont codés et programmés
Pour accepter, pour refuser, pour nier
Pour critiquer, pour trier, toutes les informations diffusées
Mais nous n'entendrons
Mais nous ne verrons
Que ce qui, à ces codages, correspond
A notre programmation neuronale
De notre système nerveux central
A ce qui renforce notre équilibre biologique
Pour éviter la déstabilisation psychologique
Tout le reste est une langue étrangère
Qui provoque notre hilarité mégère
Pas de mot de passe, rien à faire !
Cela ne rentre pas dans notre signifiant
Du balai, vilain garnement !
Toute idée est reçue
Toute idée est un préjugé
Sans aucune idée reçue
Pas le moindre préjugé
Et absolument, toute idée est reçue
A l'école, par les livres, par les autres, par la société
Toutes nos idées sont des préjugés
Le préjugé de l'odeur
Le préjugé du goût
Le préjugé du toucher
Le préjugé de l'idée
Qui est l'idée du préjugé
Sans aucun préjugé
D'odeur, de goût, de toucher, ou de l'idée
Nous aimerions tout, et tout le monde
Nous ferions l'amour à tout le monde
Plus aucune classe
Plus aucune race
Plus aucune trace
De la sérénité, sur toutes les faces
Là où plus rien ne se casse
C'est l'idée du tabou
Qui fait le tabou de l'idée
Comme le pénis
Qui n'est qu'un pénis
Comme le vagin
Qui n'est qu'un vagin
C'est l'idée que l'on s'en fait
Qui en irradie des effets
Toutes nos idées sont reçues
Comme un coup de poing dans la gueule
Toutes les idées sont reçues
Tous les jours, elles nous dégueulent !
Sans aucun préjugé
De goût, de toucher, ou d'odeur
Les hommes et les femmes
Auraient le sexe comme des fleurs
Toutes les stases sexuelles
Toutes les inhibitions sexuelles
Se transforment en des fantasmes
Cuirasses caractérielles qui en sont les miasmes
Riches ou pauvres, tout est refoulé
Par le préjugé du goût, de l'odeur, du toucher, de l'idée
L'odeur du préjugé
Le goût du préjugé
L'idée du préjugé
Sont l'antre de l'intellectualité
Sont l'antre de la pensée séparée
Dans notre société du séparé
Celui ou celle qui pensent comme nous
Sont une rivalité
Celui ou celle qui ne pensent pas comme nous
Sont une inimitié
Je vais encore nous horripiler
Moi, ce qui m'horripile, ce sont nos préjugés
Mes préjugés, vos préjugés, nos préjugés
La révolution véritable n'a aucun préjugé
L'anarchie véritable n'a aucun préjugé
Elles offrent leurs sexes à tous et toutes
Elles sont des idées sans aucune route
Tout préjugé est une idée reçue
Une idée reçue du préjugé
Ne pas aimer ou aimer
C'est toujours un préjugé
Toute l'humanité est engrammée
Là où tout est tarifé
Là où tout n'est pas gratuité
Comme dans la sexualité mondaine
Des préjugés, c'est la graine
L'amour, l'amitié, c'est de la haine
Partout, en tout, c'est de la relation humaine !
C'est la représentation de l'argent
Dans ce cas, que l'on aime !
Tous les préjugés nous sèment
Toutes les idées reçues nous aiment
Nos corps sont des idées reçues
Nos cerveaux sont des préjugés, toujours déçus !
L'insurrection des préjugés, des idées reçues
Ne viendra jamais
Tant qu'il y aura des préjugés
Tant qu'il y aura des idées reçues
Le sport du dopage
Dopage du sport
La prétention de l'art
Qui n'est que l'art de la prétention
L'exemple de la science
La science de l'exemple
C'est ainsi
Colossus et éniac, des années 1940
Premiers calculateurs ordinateurs géants
Machines de feu ( 1897-1984 ) Max Newman et feu ( 1912-1954 ) Alan Turing
Et autres pilotes dring dring
Sont à l'humanité, zopilotes, sur son ring
Les premiers ordinateurs géants
C'était même assez moche
En 2013, cela tient dans une poche
Même feu Alan Turing, son principal concepteur
Mathématicien, informaticien, fameux cryptologue à toute heure
N'aurait pu prévoir toutes ses possibilités
De plus, il fut condamné pour son homosexualité
Et avec une pomme au cyanure, il finit par se suicider
Après avoir accepté
Un traitement chimique pour le castrer
Tout finit par toujours nous échapper, de l'infiniment grand à l'infiniment petit
Comme le calculateur ordinateur, tout grand, puis tout petit
Tout être humain est changé par la technologie
Plus sûrement que par n'importe quelle religion ou idéologie
Pas besoin d'être ferré en physique ou en chimie
En histoire des sciences ou des technologies
Tout être humain est la vie de sa technologie
Dans ses veines circule sa chimie
L'être humain n'est plus, c'est déjà fini !
De sa science, de sa technologie
Qui sont en permanente expansion
La femme et l'homme, l'enfant, ne sont que les produits
Et ce, jusqu'à sa disparition
Certes
C'est un ignorant, un pauvre, qui le dit, qui l'écrit, qui le crie
Mais sachez cependant
Que de bien plus savants
Que lui, l'ont dit aussi !
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Inhibition of the action
Waiting in tension
Organic reaction to the aggression
It is the company in which we live
Where we like
Those and those which beat us
Those and those which scorn us
Those and those which humiliate us
Dice the school, at the office, the factory, in the family
It is like ninepins
It is thus
That we love our tyrants
That we love our demented people
Our teachers, our parents, our children
Always the same vote
Always same understatements
It is thus
Because, we believe, which would not do it
Would not love us
It is a world with back
It is the world of the perverts
Of these men
The women are wild
Of these women
With, the men frolic
And children, of these capers
Have the mentality which becomes insane!
On the same basis
That wealth
To receive blows is an intoxication
Who hides behind panes
It is thus
That the leftist
Does not hear and does not see
That what arranges it
And never, thus, nothing changes
It is thus
That the fascist
Does not hear and does not see
That what arranges it
And never, thus, nothing changes
It is thus
That the capitalist
Does not hear and does not see
That what arranges it
And never, thus, nothing changes
It is thus
That the anarchist
Does not hear and does not see
That what arranges it
And never, thus, nothing changes
Them, me, him, you, they
Do not hear and do not see
That what arranges them
And never, thus, nothing changes
Our brains are coded and programmed
To accept, refuse, deny
To criticize, for sorting, all the disseminated information
But we will not hear
But we will not see
That what, with these codings, corresponds
With our neuronal programming
Of our central nervous system
With what reinforces our biological balance
To avoid the psychological destabilization
All the rest is a foreign language
Who causes our hilarity shrew
Pas de password, nothing to make!
That does not return in our meaning
Brush, unpleasant young imp!
Any idea is received
Any idea is a prejudice
Without any generally accepted idea
The least not prejudged
And absolutely, any idea is received
At the school, by the books, the others, the company
All our ideas are prejudices
The prejudice of the odor
The prejudice of the taste
The prejudice of the touch
The prejudice of the idea
Who is the idea of the prejudice
Without any prejudice
Of odor, of taste, touching, or idea
We would like all, and everyone
We would make love with everyone
More no class
More no race
More no trace
Serenity, on all the faces
Where nothing any more breaks
It is the idea of the taboo
Who makes the taboo of the idea
Like the penis
Who is only one penis
Like the vagina
Who is only one vagina
It is the idea that one is done some
Who irradiates effects of them
All our ideas are received
As a punch in the mouth
All the ideas are received
The every day, they throw up us!
Without any prejudice
Of taste, of touching, or odor
Men and women
Would have the sex like flowers
All sexual damnings up
All sexual inhibitions
Phantasms change into cubes
Characterial armours which are miasmas
Rich person or the poor, all is driven back
By the prejudice of the taste, odor, touch, idea
Odor of the prejudice
Taste of the prejudice
The idea of the prejudice
Are the cave of intellectuality
Are the cave of the separate thought
In our company of the separate one
That or that which think like us
Are a competition
That or that which do not think like us
Are an enmity
I still will exasperate us
Me, what exasperates me, be our prejudices
My prejudices, your prejudices, our prejudices
The true revolution does not have any prejudice
True anarchy does not have any prejudice
They offer their sexes to all and all
They are ideas without any road
Very prejudged is a generally accepted idea
A generally accepted idea of the prejudice
Not to like or like
It is always a prejudice
All humanity is engrammée
Where all is tariffed
Where all is not exemption from payment
As in fashionable sexuality
Prejudices, it is the seed
The love, the friendship, it is hatred
Everywhere, in all, it is human relation!
It is the representation of the money
In this case, which one likes!
All the prejudices sow us
All the generally accepted ideas love us
Our bodies are generally accepted ideas
Our brains are prejudices, always disappointed!
Insurrection of the prejudices, the generally accepted ideas
Will never come
As long as there will be prejudices
As long as there will be generally accepted ideas
The sport of doping
Doping of the sport
The claim of art
Who is only the art of the claim
The example of science
The science of the example
It is thus
Colossus and éniac, of the years 1940
First calculators giant computers
Machines of fire (1897-1984) Max Newman and fire (1912-1954) Alan Turing
And others pilot dring dring
Are with humanity, zopilotes, on its boxing ring
First giant computers
It was even rather ugly
In 2013, that holds in a pocket
Even fire Alan Turing, his principal originator
Mathematician, data processing specialist, famous cryptologist at any hour
Could not have envisaged all its possibilities
Moreover, he was condemned for his homosexuality
And with an apple with cyanide, it ends up committing suicide
After having accepted
A chemical treatment to castrate it
All ends up always escaping to us, of the infinitely great to the infinitely small
Like the calculator computer, very large, then very small
Any human being is changed by technology
More surely than by any religion or ideology
Not need to be shoed in physics or chemistry
In history of sciences or technologies
Any human being is the life of its technology
In its veins its chemistry circulates
The human being is not any more, it is already finished!
Of its science, its technology
Who are in permanent expansion
The woman and the man, the child, are only the products
And this, until its disappearance
Admittedly
It is ignorant, poor, which says it, which writes it, which shouts it
But will know however
That of much more erudite
That him, said it too!
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
