Paraphysique de trumpisation
" " Je suis différent des autres " constitue le credo salvateur du bovin cathodique. Par exemple, 78 pour cent des adolescents affirment que leurs conduites sexuelles ne sont pas influencées par la télévision. Ils sont 72 pour cent à considérer qu'il en va différemment pour leurs congénères. De la même manière, seuls 10 pour cent des utilisateurs se disent dépendants à la télévision. La question de savoir si les autres le sont obtient 70 pour cent d'avis favorables. On peut ajouter à cela que TF1 a réalisé en 2007, les cent meilleures audiences toutes chaînes confondues. En 2008 et 2009, notre gloutonne a dû se contenter d'un modeste 96 sur cent "
Michel Desmurget ( TV Lobotomie. La vérité scientifique sur les effets de la télévision, J'ai lu )
L'appareil idéologique
De toute la propagande étatique
Toute la propagande étatique
De l'appareil idéologique
Les journaux, la radio, la télévision, Internet
Hormis quelques infiltrations moins bêtes
La famille, le sport, les loisirs, l'école, la sexualité
Avec toute une surdétermination programmée
Le monde entier
Comme une prison de haute sécurité
Comme en Virginie, l'isolement dans huit mètres carrés
Mains et pieds menottés
De quelques années à quelques décennies
23 heures en cellule, 7 jours sur 7, l'enfer infini
Aux USA, des peines qui sont de pure débilité
Pour 1200 années de prison, l'on peut-être condamné
La prison
C'est pourtant le mal par le mal
C'est la monstruosité du capital
Certes, des crimes horribles
Mais le capital, de tous les crimes, est le plus horrible
Car c'est le capital qui rend tout cela possible
Et malgré tout, parmi les taulards, aucun débile
Mais des enfants qui ne furent pas aimés
Avec des rages et des colères accumulées
Et advient alors le geste inconsidéré
Qui toute la vie sera regretté
Ainsi, ce Randall
Au parcours de souffrance sociale banale
Avoir tué ne lui est plus égal !
" Donne-moi ton fric, ouvre ta caisse, allez donne le fric - Y me dit non
Si tu me le donnes pas, je te tue - Je te crois pas - Je lui ai tiré dessus en
pleine poitrine, puis je lui ai mis deux balles dans le dos, puis encore
six balles dans la nuque "
Mais cet homme n'a tué qu'une fois
Les tyrans, eux, tuent des milliers et milliers de fois
Ils le font faire par les autres
Ils ont des tas d'apôtres
Des gens votent pour eux
Se faire plébisciter, c'est encore le mieux
Le capital c'est la peur
Le musée des horreurs
Le musée des terreurs
De plus en plus de nazillons
Et pas forcément chez les matons
Partout chez eux, parmi les forces de la répression
Toute une psychopathie en réhabilitation
Des bandes armées du capital
Bientôt, déjà, nous agressant dans la rue, c'est fatal
Dans un premier temps, c'est seulement verbal
Cheveux trop longs, allure pas normale
Je l'ai vécu, il n'y a rien là, de pas expérimental
Toute une nouvelle génération
Pour de jeunes nazillons en expérimentation
Abhorrant toute idée de révolution
Mais au moins voilà de véritables ennemis
C'est peut-être moins pire que les faux amis
C'est-à-dire toutes les fausses et tous les faux révoltés
Qui passent d'ailleurs à la radio ou à la télé !
Comme toute célébrité, comme toute notoriété
Encore plus vrai depuis quelques années
Car Laborit, Jacquard, Monod, sont maintenant décédés
Qui contre le capitalisme osaient encore gueuler
Depuis, ce ne sont que les alliés du système
Pour se donner bonne conscience, il les aime
Car la vraie révolution
Ne veut aucun porte-parole
Car la vraie révolution
Se veut sans l'idole
Et s'il y avait encore le peuple
Ce serait le grand massacre qui dépeuple
Toute une élimination
Par une colère d'accumulation
Aux poubelles
Tous les télécrates
Aux poubelles
Tous les bureaucrates
Aux poubelles toutes les célébrités
Aux poubelles tout ce qui ose nous représenter
Aux poubelles
Toutes les intellectuelles, tous les intellectuels de la pensée séparée
Toutes les politiciennes, tous les politiciens de la pensée séparée
Aux poubelles, toutes les autorités !
Et s'il y avait encore le peuple
Ce serait le grand massacre qui dépeuple
Journalistes et sociologues policiers
Intellectuels et artistes policiers
Toute une recherche
Au service de l'Etat policier
Et tout Etat est forcément policier
Toute une recherche
Au service des polices et de toutes les armées
Voilà bien là la seule vérité
Qui peut seulement nous déranger
Mais il n'y a plus de peuple
Qui dans un grand massacre dépeuple
Le système peut-être rassuré
Par un autre système similaire, très vite remplacé
Avec de jeunes générations crétinisées
Ni cultivées, ni politisées, ni révoltées
Encore quelques exceptions pas résignées
Avec de nouveaux maîtres à penser
Pour de nouvelles façons de récupérer
Un nouveau ( de Jaime Semprun ) " Précis de récupération "
Il suffit, en fait, de changer ou d'ajouter quelques noms
Encore un lifting de la contre-révolution
Voilà pourquoi, parfois, il faut être sectaire
Pour pouvoir rester sur une position vraiment révolutionnaire !
Théorie du plafonnement
Plafonnement de la théorie
Et à force de monstrueux déterminants
Tout un monde trumpisé, totalement dément
Tout un monde trumpisé, totalement incompétent
Toute une zone militarisée
Toute une engrammation bien disciplinée
Frontière Etats-Unis, Mexique
Pour toute une migration clandestine, horreur spécifique
Squelettes dans le désert, vision horrifique
3141 km d'acier, plusieurs mètres de haut
De l'Atlantique au Pacifique, toute frontière, c'est idiot
La résignation aux images
Aux images de la résignation
Tout l'art des diverses bourgeoisies
Les diverses bourgeoisies de l'art
Depuis 1789, de toutes parts
Diverses techniques en manipulation mentale
Dont l'expert est le capital
Au service de la falsification permanente
Au service de la contre-révolution permanente
Et ce du gauchisme jusqu'au fascisme, rien n'y est mieux
Faire voter les gens comme le système le veut
Surtout, là où on le veut vraiment
Et il ne peut en aller autrement
Le capital s'en moque bien
D'une façon l'autre, elles sont partout, ses petites mains
Toute la faune politicienne, au système, est sa putain !
Comme le virus, plus petit
Qu'une bactérie
Piratant une cellule, y mettant son ADN
En remplacement de l'autre ADN
Comme aussi la pensée du système
Devenant le système de la pensée
Ou toute pensée
Devient la pensée du système de la pensée
Toujours donc ou le plus souvent, fallacieusement contesté
Une pensée souvent invitée
Soit à la radio, soit à la télé
Chaque jour, dans tous les pays, on peut la voir ou l'écouter
Seuls les vrais athées
Seules les vraies athées
Sont capables de la rejeter
Et tant de mots nouveaux
Que les anciens, pourtant, les mêmes signaux
De toutes les bourgeoisies
En sport, en art, en science, en philosophie, en cela, en ceci
La pire est la petite bourgeoisie
Pilier de toute contre-révolution
Alors que de toutes façons
C'est tôt ou tard, la mort ou la vraie révolution !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
““I am different from different” constitutes the saving creed of the cathodic cattle. For example, 78 percent of the teenagers affirm that their sexual conduits are not influenced by television. They are 72 percent to consider that it goes from there differently for their congeneric. Same manner, only 10 percent of the users are said dependent on television. The question of knowing if the others are it obtains 70 percent of favorable opinions. One can add to that TF1 realized in 2007, the hundred best audiences all chains confused. In 2008 and 2009, our gloutonne had to be satisfied with modest 96 out of hundred “
Michel Desmurget (TV Lobotomy. The scientific truth on the effects of television, I read)
The ideological device
Of all official propaganda
All official propaganda
Ideological device
Newspapers, the radio, television, Internet
Except some infiltrations less animals
The family, the sport, leisures, the school, sexuality
With a whole programmed surdetermination
The whole world
Like a prison of high security
As in Virginia, insulation in eight square meters
Handcuffed hands and feet
From a few years to a few decades
23 hours in cell, 7 days a week, the infinite hell
In the USA, sorrows which are of pure debility
For 1200 years of prison, one perhaps condemned
The prison
It is however the evil by the evil
It is the monstrosity of the capital
Admittedly, horrible crimes
But the capital, of all the crimes, is most horrible
Because it is the capital which returns all that possible
And despite everything, among the convicts, any weak
But of the children who were not loved
With accumulated rages and angers
And occurs then the ill-considered gesture
Who all the life will be regretted
Thus, this Randall
With the course of banal social suffering
To have killed is not equal any more for him!
“Me your money gives, opens your case, go gives the money - Y tells me not
If you do not give it to me, I kill to you - I you do not believe - I drew to him above in
full chest, then I put two balls in the back to him, then still
six balls in the nape of the neck “
But this man killed only once
The tyrants, them, kill out of the thousands and thousands of times
They make it make by the others
They have heaps of apostles
People vote for them
To be made vote by plebiscite, it is still best
The capital it is the fear
The museum of the horrors
The museum of terrors
More and more of let us nazillons
And not inevitably in the screws
Everywhere on their premises, among the forces of repression
A whole psychopathy in rehabilitation
Armed bands with the capital
Soon, already, attacking us in the street, it is fatal
Initially, it is only verbal
Too long hair, pace not normal
I lived it, it does not have nothing there there, of experimental step
A whole new generation
For young people let us nazillons in experimentation
Detesting any idea of revolution
But at least here are of true enemies
It is perhaps less worse than the false friends
I.e. all them false and all revolted forgeries
Who pass besides to the radio or on TV!
Like any celebrity, any notoriety
Still truer since a few years
Because Laborit, Jacquard, Monod, now died
Who against capitalism still dared to shout
Since, they are only the allies of the system
To give clear conscience, he likes them
Because the true revolution
No spokesperson wants
Because the true revolution
Wants to be without the idol
And if there were still the people
It would be the great massacre which depopulates
A whole elimination
By an anger of accumulation
With the dustbins
All telecrats
With the dustbins
All bureaucrats
With the dustbins all celebrities
With the dustbins all that dares to represent us
With the dustbins
All the intellectual ones, all intellectuals of the separate thought
All the politicking ones, all politicians of the separate thought
With the dustbins, all the authorities!
And if there were still the people
It would be the great massacre which depopulates
Police journalists and sociologists
Police intellectuals and artists
A whole research
With the service of the police State
And any State is inevitably police
A whole research
With the service of the police and all the armies
Here well there the only truth
Who can only disturb us
But there are no more people
Who in a great massacre depopulates
The perhaps reassured system
By another similar system, very quickly replaced
With cretinized young generations
Neither cultivated, neither politicized, nor revolted
Still some not resigned exceptions
With new intellectual guides
For new ways of recovering
New (of Jaime Semprun) “Precise of recovery”
It is enough, in fact, to change or add some names
Still a face lift of the counter-revolution
For this reason, sometimes, it is necessary to be sectarian
To be able to remain on a really revolutionary position!
Theory of the levelling off
Levelling off of the theory
And through monstrous determinants
A whole trumpized, completely lunatic world
A whole trumpized, completely inefficient world
A whole militarized zone
A whole well disciplined engrammation
Border the United States, Mexico
For a whole clandestine migration, specific horror
Skeletons in the desert, horrific vision
3141 km of steel, several meters in height
From the Atlantic in the Pacific, any border, it is idiotic
Resignation with the images
With the images of resignation
All the art of various the bourgeoisies
Various the bourgeoisies of art
Since 1789, of all shares
Various techniques in mental handling
Whose expert is the capital
With the service of permanent falsification
With the service of the permanent counter-revolution
And this of the leftism until Fascism, nothing is there better
To make vote people as the system wants it
Especially, where it is really wanted
And it cannot go from there differently
The capital makes fun about it well
In a way the other, they are everywhere, its small hands
All politicking fauna, with the system, is its whore!
Like the virus, smaller
That a bacterium
Pirating a cell, putting its DNA at it
To replace the other DNA
As also the thought of the system
Becoming the system of the thought
Or very thought
Becomes the thought of the system of the thought
Always thus or generally, fallaciously disputed
An often invited thought
Either with the radio, or on TV
Each day, in all the countries, one can see it or listen to it
Only atheistic truths
Only true atheists
Are able to reject it
And so much of new words
That the old ones, however, same signals
Of all bourgeoisies
In sport, art, science, philosophy, that, this
The worst is the lower middle class
Pillar of any counter-revolution
Whereas in any case
It is early or late, death or the true revolution!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
