Paraphysique de trumpisation

" " Je suis différent des autres " constitue le credo salvateur du bovin cathodique. Par exemple, 78 pour cent des adolescents affirment que leurs conduites sexuelles ne sont pas influencées par la télévision. Ils sont 72 pour cent à considérer qu'il en va différemment pour leurs congénères. De la même manière, seuls 10 pour cent des utilisateurs se disent dépendants à la télévision. La question de savoir si les autres le sont obtient 70 pour cent d'avis favorables. On peut ajouter à cela que TF1 a réalisé en 2007, les cent meilleures audiences toutes chaînes confondues. En 2008 et 2009, notre gloutonne a dû se contenter d'un modeste 96 sur cent "

Michel Desmurget ( TV Lobotomie. La vérité scientifique sur les effets de la télévision, J'ai lu )

L'appareil idéologique

De toute la propagande étatique

Toute la propagande étatique

De l'appareil idéologique

Les journaux, la radio, la télévision, Internet

Hormis quelques infiltrations moins bêtes

La famille, le sport, les loisirs, l'école, la sexualité

Avec toute une surdétermination programmée

Le monde entier

Comme une prison de haute sécurité

Comme en Virginie, l'isolement dans huit mètres carrés

Mains et pieds menottés

De quelques années à quelques décennies

23 heures en cellule, 7 jours sur 7, l'enfer infini

Aux USA, des peines qui sont de pure débilité

Pour 1200 années de prison, l'on peut-être condamné

La prison

C'est pourtant le mal par le mal

C'est la monstruosité du capital

Certes, des crimes horribles

Mais le capital, de tous les crimes, est le plus horrible

Car c'est le capital qui rend tout cela possible

Et malgré tout, parmi les taulards, aucun débile

Mais des enfants qui ne furent pas aimés

Avec des rages et des colères accumulées

Et advient alors le geste inconsidéré

Qui toute la vie sera regretté

Ainsi, ce Randall

Au parcours de souffrance sociale banale

Avoir tué ne lui est plus égal !

" Donne-moi ton fric, ouvre ta caisse, allez donne le fric - Y me dit non

Si tu me le donnes pas, je te tue - Je te crois pas - Je lui ai tiré dessus en

pleine poitrine, puis je lui ai mis deux balles dans le dos, puis encore

six balles dans la nuque "

Mais cet homme n'a tué qu'une fois

Les tyrans, eux, tuent des milliers et milliers de fois

Ils le font faire par les autres

Ils ont des tas d'apôtres

Des gens votent pour eux

Se faire plébisciter, c'est encore le mieux

Le capital c'est la peur

Le musée des horreurs

Le musée des terreurs

De plus en plus de nazillons

Et pas forcément chez les matons

Partout chez eux, parmi les forces de la répression

Toute une psychopathie en réhabilitation

Des bandes armées du capital

Bientôt, déjà, nous agressant dans la rue, c'est fatal

Dans un premier temps, c'est seulement verbal

Cheveux trop longs, allure pas normale

Je l'ai vécu, il n'y a rien là, de pas expérimental

Toute une nouvelle génération

Pour de jeunes nazillons en expérimentation

Abhorrant toute idée de révolution

Mais au moins voilà de véritables ennemis

C'est peut-être moins pire que les faux amis

C'est-à-dire toutes les fausses et tous les faux révoltés

Qui passent d'ailleurs à la radio ou à la télé !

Comme toute célébrité, comme toute notoriété

Encore plus vrai depuis quelques années

Car Laborit, Jacquard, Monod, sont maintenant décédés

Qui contre le capitalisme osaient encore gueuler

Depuis, ce ne sont que les alliés du système

Pour se donner bonne conscience, il les aime

Car la vraie révolution

Ne veut aucun porte-parole

Car la vraie révolution

Se veut sans l'idole

Et s'il y avait encore le peuple

Ce serait le grand massacre qui dépeuple

Toute une élimination

Par une colère d'accumulation

Aux poubelles

Tous les télécrates

Aux poubelles

Tous les bureaucrates

Aux poubelles toutes les célébrités

Aux poubelles tout ce qui ose nous représenter

Aux poubelles

Toutes les intellectuelles, tous les intellectuels de la pensée séparée

Toutes les politiciennes, tous les politiciens de la pensée séparée

Aux poubelles, toutes les autorités !

Et s'il y avait encore le peuple

Ce serait le grand massacre qui dépeuple

Journalistes et sociologues policiers

Intellectuels et artistes policiers

Toute une recherche

Au service de l'Etat policier

Et tout Etat est forcément policier

Toute une recherche

Au service des polices et de toutes les armées

Voilà bien là la seule vérité

Qui peut seulement nous déranger

Mais il n'y a plus de peuple

Qui dans un grand massacre dépeuple

Le système peut-être rassuré

Par un autre système similaire, très vite remplacé

Avec de jeunes générations crétinisées

Ni cultivées, ni politisées, ni révoltées

Encore quelques exceptions pas résignées

Avec de nouveaux maîtres à penser

Pour de nouvelles façons de récupérer

Un nouveau ( de Jaime Semprun ) " Précis de récupération "

Il suffit, en fait, de changer ou d'ajouter quelques noms

Encore un lifting de la contre-révolution

Voilà pourquoi, parfois, il faut être sectaire

Pour pouvoir rester sur une position vraiment révolutionnaire !

Théorie du plafonnement

Plafonnement de la théorie

Et à force de monstrueux déterminants

Tout un monde trumpisé, totalement dément

Tout un monde trumpisé, totalement incompétent

Toute une zone militarisée

Toute une engrammation bien disciplinée

Frontière Etats-Unis, Mexique

Pour toute une migration clandestine, horreur spécifique

Squelettes dans le désert, vision horrifique

3141 km d'acier, plusieurs mètres de haut

De l'Atlantique au Pacifique, toute frontière, c'est idiot

La résignation aux images

Aux images de la résignation

Tout l'art des diverses bourgeoisies

Les diverses bourgeoisies de l'art

Depuis 1789, de toutes parts

Diverses techniques en manipulation mentale

Dont l'expert est le capital

Au service de la falsification permanente

Au service de la contre-révolution permanente

Et ce du gauchisme jusqu'au fascisme, rien n'y est mieux

Faire voter les gens comme le système le veut

Surtout, là où on le veut vraiment

Et il ne peut en aller autrement

Le capital s'en moque bien

D'une façon l'autre, elles sont partout, ses petites mains

Toute la faune politicienne, au système, est sa putain !

Comme le virus, plus petit

Qu'une bactérie

Piratant une cellule, y mettant son ADN

En remplacement de l'autre ADN

Comme aussi la pensée du système

Devenant le système de la pensée

Ou toute pensée

Devient la pensée du système de la pensée

Toujours donc ou le plus souvent, fallacieusement contesté

Une pensée souvent invitée

Soit à la radio, soit à la télé

Chaque jour, dans tous les pays, on peut la voir ou l'écouter

Seuls les vrais athées

Seules les vraies athées

Sont capables de la rejeter

Et tant de mots nouveaux

Que les anciens, pourtant, les mêmes signaux

De toutes les bourgeoisies

En sport, en art, en science, en philosophie, en cela, en ceci

La pire est la petite bourgeoisie

Pilier de toute contre-révolution

Alors que de toutes façons

C'est tôt ou tard, la mort ou la vraie révolution !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

““I am different from different” constitutes the saving creed of the cathodic cattle. For example, 78 percent of the teenagers affirm that their sexual conduits are not influenced by television. They are 72 percent to consider that it goes from there differently for their congeneric. Same manner, only 10 percent of the users are said dependent on television. The question of knowing if the others are it obtains 70 percent of favorable opinions. One can add to that TF1 realized in 2007, the hundred best audiences all chains confused. In 2008 and 2009, our gloutonne had to be satisfied with modest 96 out of hundred “

Michel Desmurget (TV Lobotomy. The scientific truth on the effects of television, I read)

The ideological device

Of all official propaganda

All official propaganda

Ideological device

Newspapers, the radio, television, Internet

Except some infiltrations less animals

The family, the sport, leisures, the school, sexuality

With a whole programmed surdetermination

The whole world

Like a prison of high security

As in Virginia, insulation in eight square meters

Handcuffed hands and feet

From a few years to a few decades

23 hours in cell, 7 days a week, the infinite hell

In the USA, sorrows which are of pure debility

For 1200 years of prison, one perhaps condemned

The prison

It is however the evil by the evil

It is the monstrosity of the capital

Admittedly, horrible crimes

But the capital, of all the crimes, is most horrible

Because it is the capital which returns all that possible

And despite everything, among the convicts, any weak

But of the children who were not loved

With accumulated rages and angers

And occurs then the ill-considered gesture

Who all the life will be regretted

Thus, this Randall

With the course of banal social suffering

To have killed is not equal any more for him!

“Me your money gives, opens your case, go gives the money - Y tells me not

If you do not give it to me, I kill to you - I you do not believe - I drew to him above in

full chest, then I put two balls in the back to him, then still

six balls in the nape of the neck “

But this man killed only once

The tyrants, them, kill out of the thousands and thousands of times

They make it make by the others

They have heaps of apostles

People vote for them

To be made vote by plebiscite, it is still best

The capital it is the fear

The museum of the horrors

The museum of terrors

More and more of let us nazillons

And not inevitably in the screws

Everywhere on their premises, among the forces of repression

A whole psychopathy in rehabilitation

Armed bands with the capital

Soon, already, attacking us in the street, it is fatal

Initially, it is only verbal

Too long hair, pace not normal

I lived it, it does not have nothing there there, of experimental step

A whole new generation

For young people let us nazillons in experimentation

Detesting any idea of revolution

But at least here are of true enemies

It is perhaps less worse than the false friends

I.e. all them false and all revolted forgeries

Who pass besides to the radio or on TV!

Like any celebrity, any notoriety

Still truer since a few years

Because Laborit, Jacquard, Monod, now died

Who against capitalism still dared to shout

Since, they are only the allies of the system

To give clear conscience, he likes them

Because the true revolution

No spokesperson wants

Because the true revolution

Wants to be without the idol

And if there were still the people

It would be the great massacre which depopulates

A whole elimination

By an anger of accumulation

With the dustbins

All telecrats

With the dustbins

All bureaucrats

With the dustbins all celebrities

With the dustbins all that dares to represent us

With the dustbins

All the intellectual ones, all intellectuals of the separate thought

All the politicking ones, all politicians of the separate thought

With the dustbins, all the authorities!

And if there were still the people

It would be the great massacre which depopulates

Police journalists and sociologists

Police intellectuals and artists

A whole research

With the service of the police State

And any State is inevitably police

A whole research

With the service of the police and all the armies

Here well there the only truth

Who can only disturb us

But there are no more people

Who in a great massacre depopulates

The perhaps reassured system

By another similar system, very quickly replaced

With cretinized young generations

Neither cultivated, neither politicized, nor revolted

Still some not resigned exceptions

With new intellectual guides

For new ways of recovering

New (of Jaime Semprun) “Precise of recovery”

It is enough, in fact, to change or add some names

Still a face lift of the counter-revolution

For this reason, sometimes, it is necessary to be sectarian

To be able to remain on a really revolutionary position!

Theory of the levelling off

Levelling off of the theory

And through monstrous determinants

A whole trumpized, completely lunatic world

A whole trumpized, completely inefficient world

A whole militarized zone

A whole well disciplined engrammation

Border the United States, Mexico

For a whole clandestine migration, specific horror

Skeletons in the desert, horrific vision

3141 km of steel, several meters in height

From the Atlantic in the Pacific, any border, it is idiotic

Resignation with the images

With the images of resignation

All the art of various the bourgeoisies

Various the bourgeoisies of art

Since 1789, of all shares

Various techniques in mental handling

Whose expert is the capital

With the service of permanent falsification

With the service of the permanent counter-revolution

And this of the leftism until Fascism, nothing is there better

To make vote people as the system wants it

Especially, where it is really wanted

And it cannot go from there differently

The capital makes fun about it well

In a way the other, they are everywhere, its small hands

All politicking fauna, with the system, is its whore!

Like the virus, smaller

That a bacterium

Pirating a cell, putting its DNA at it

To replace the other DNA

As also the thought of the system

Becoming the system of the thought

Or very thought

Becomes the thought of the system of the thought

Always thus or generally, fallaciously disputed

An often invited thought

Either with the radio, or on TV

Each day, in all the countries, one can see it or listen to it

Only atheistic truths

Only true atheists

Are able to reject it

And so much of new words

That the old ones, however, same signals

Of all bourgeoisies

In sport, art, science, philosophy, that, this

The worst is the lower middle class

Pillar of any counter-revolution

Whereas in any case

It is early or late, death or the true revolution!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”