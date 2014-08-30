Chicago police suspend four cops involved in Laquan McDonald shooting (for one week)

After refusing to fire top cops who lied about the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, the Chicago Police Department just suspended four officers for camera negligence at the scene. The suspensions come less than a week after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a damning report about egregious use of police force in the city, coupled with a failure to hold officers accountable for violent behavior.

More than two years after McDonald’s death, Superintendent Eddie Johnson suspended the four unnamed officers, who didn’t verify that their dashboard cameras were fully functional the night of the shooting. Whether or not they tampered with their equipment intentionally, none of the the officers’ cameras contained audio from the incident. As a result, they’ll be off-duty for seven days.

https://thinkprogress.org/chicago-police-suspend-four-cops-involved-in-laquan-mcdonald-shooting-db4a65daecf9#.xm109lgi9