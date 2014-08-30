De l'éducastration chattemite...
Quatorze millions d'animaux utilisés dans un conflit
Guerre de 1914/1918, beaucoup y perdirent la vie
Dont environ dix millions de chevaux
Mulets, chiens, ânes, boeufs, pigeons voyageurs, aussi
Des animaux de tous les pays
Elle est bien scotomisée cette tragédie
L'animal objet, l'animal de compagnie
Victime aussi des guerres et des idioties
Cela devient une sorte d'astronomie
De la loi des grands nombres
Au niveau des guerres, tout y est très sombre
Le monde est vraiment à l'envers
Avec cet esprit guerrier que l'on vénère
Dans la transnationalisation du capital
Une Bourse du transnational
Imprégnant toutes les classes sociales
Chaque classe sociale
Se réalisant comme fraction du capital
Se reproduisant dans la richesse
Se reproduisant dans la pauvreté
De la hiérarchie et donc de la rivalité
Empêchant tout vrai comportement humain de s'exprimer
Avec des expériences idiosyncrasiques pour nous coder
Chaque individu étant convaincu
Qu'il est justement convaincu !
Et donc avec un discours logique derrière
Tout un blabla qui érige des barrières
C'est bien cela les racines du tout réactionnaire
Si tout individu était convaincu
Qu'il n'est pas convaincu
Qu'il ne peut-être convaincu
Personne ne voterait plus pour personne
Personne ne pourrait plus dominer personne
Chaque personne étant d'ailleurs un écosystème
90 pour cent de cellules sans origine humaine
100.000 milliards de quelque chose
Dans chaque corps, et cela cause
Microbes, bactéries, et les virus, jamais aucune pause
Comme sur notre peau
Des bactéries qui ne font jamais dodo
1000 espèces de bactéries différentes
Toute une activité si peu évidente
Un peu partout
Sauf, et c'est fou
Le cerveau, la vessie, les poumons
C'est avec cela que nous vivons
Dans chaque monde
De n'importe quel monde
Il y a un autre monde
Comme la menstruation pour la moitié de l'humanité
Pourtant un sujet très peu abordé
Environ 2400 jours au cours d'une vie de femme
Environ soixante litres de sang, voilà, rien d'infâme
De mes compagnes, ce sang, je l'ai bu
Tel le vampire, j'en étais goulu
Je n'avais pas le préjugé
Du " Les anglais ont débarqué "
De l'uniforme rouge des anglais
Avoir ses ragnagnas, avoir ses jours
Au vagin ensanglanté, je faisais la cour
Contre tout un langage avilissant
De tout un tabou machiste et dégueulant
Quand l'ignorance fait foi
Je le disais à vingt ans, c'était autrefois
J'étais métaphysicien, déjà, ma foi
Donc, comme le monde dit humain
Qui n'est pourtant qu'inhumain
C'est donc encore le plus vilain
Des classes sociales, des guerres sans fin !
Finalement
Dans le corps humain, aucune hiérarchie
Tout fonctionne pourtant, c'est l'anarchie
Le départ fut pris
Au Cambrien, il y a environ 505 millions d'années
Déjà, trois cent espèces avec des yeux
L'alchimie de l'évolution, sujet fameux
Avec des eaux qui grouillaient de vie
Des accidents et des mutations, tout indéfini
Opabinia regalis
Qui voyait partout à la fois
Anomalocaris, cette étrange crevette
Pas besoin de se rendre sur une autre planète
Et l'apparition des yeux camérulaires
Comme survolant toutes les ères
Les schistes de Burgess
Mieux que la planète Mars
Mieux qu'une paire de fesses
Tout est sous nos yeux
Il n'est pas bien loin, le merveilleux
Pour cela, se déprendre de tous les dieux
Il faut être encore un enfant
Quand il ne porte encore aucun jugement
Pas encore castré par la société
Pas encore complètement domestiqué
Du jugement de valeur, du lieu commun, du préjugé
Toute une domestication généralisée
De toutes les populations télélobotomisées
Avec le loup cela a débuté !
15000 ans
Du canis lupus
Au canis lupus familiaris
11000 ans
La chèvre, le cochon
10.000 ans
Le chat, le boeuf
8000 ans
La poule
5000 ans
Le cheval, le dromadaire
Tout va très vite
Comme le fil de la dynamite
Il naît ainsi un chiot par seconde
Que dans notre quotidien, il se fonde
335 races de chiens, et des races fabriquées
Pour le plaisir de la société
Et chaque être vivant
Qui est un codage nerveux, simplement
Des déterminismes inconscients
Des automatismes inconscients
Des conditionnements inconscients
Nous sommes envieuses et envieux des autres, cependant
C'est à n'y rien comprendre, vraiment
Alors que tout rapport vraiment humain fiche le camp
Chaque individu avec son fascisme
Chaque individu avec son stalinisme
Chaque individu avec son terrorisme
Chaque individu avec son libéralisme
Chaque individu avec son gauchisme
Bref, chaque individu avec son capitalisme
Toujours de l'entretien
Avec la surpopulation, engrenage infernal, le tabou malin
De la misère
Qui sans cesse enfante de la misère
Je le répète, avant de faire des gosses
En adopter, pour l'espèce humaine, une nouvelle brosse !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Fourteen million animals used in conflict
War of 1914/1918, many lost their lives
Of which about ten million horses
Mules, dogs, donkeys, oxen, traveling pigeons, also
Animals from all countries
It is well scotomized this tragedy
The animal object, the pet
Victim also of wars and nonsense
It becomes a sort of astronomy
From the Law of Large Numbers
At the level of the wars, everything is very dark
The world is really upside down
With that warlike spirit that one worships
In the transnationalization of capital
A transnational stock exchange
Impregnating all social classes
Each social class
Realized as a fraction of the capital
Breeding in Wealth
Breeding in poverty
Hierarchy and therefore rivalry
Preventing any real human behavior from expressing itself
With idiosyncratic experiences to code us
Each individual being convinced
That he is justly convinced!
And so with a logical discourse behind
A whole blabla that erects barriers
This is the root of the reactionary whole
If any individual was convinced
That he is not convinced
That he may not be convinced
Nobody would vote no more for anyone
Nobody could dominate anyone anymore
Each person being an ecosystem
90 percent of cells without human origin
100,000 billion something
In every body, and this causes
Microbes, bacteria, and viruses, never break
Like on our skin
Bacteria that never get dodo
1000 species of different bacteria
An activity so unobvious
Pretty much everywhere
Except, and it's crazy
The brain, bladder, lungs
It is with this that we live
In every world
From any world
There is another world
Like menstruation for half of humanity
Yet a very little
About 2400 days during a woman's life
About sixty liters of blood, there, nothing of infamous
From my companions, this blood, I drank it
Like the vampire, I was gullible
I did not have the prejudice
From "The English have landed"
Of the red uniform of the English
To have his ragnagnas, to have his days
In the bloody vagina, I made the court
Against a debilitating language
From a taboo macho and disgusting
When ignorance prevails
I said at twenty, it used to be
I was a metaphysician, already, my faith
So, as the world says human
Who is however only inhuman
So it's still the ugliest
Social classes, endless wars!
Finally
In the human body, no hierarchy
Everything works, it is anarchy
The departure was taken
In Cambrian, about 505 million years ago
Already, three hundred species with eyes
The alchemy of evolution, a famous subject
With waters teeming with life
Accidents and mutations, all indefinite
Opabinia regalis
Who saw everywhere at once
Anomalocaris, this strange shrimp
No need to travel to another planet
And the appearance of the camerular eyes
As flying over all ages
The Burgess Shale
Better than Mars
Better than a pair of buttocks
Everything is under our eyes
It is not far, the wonderful
For this, to get rid of all the gods
You must still be a child
When it is not yet judged
Not yet castrated by the company
Not yet completely domesticated
Judgment of Value, Common Place, Prejudice
A generalized domestication
Of all telelobotomized populations
With the wolf it started!
15000 years
Canis lupus
Canis lupus familiaris
11000 years
The Goat, the Pig
10,000 years
The cat, the beef
8000 years
The hen
5000 years
The horse, the dromedary
Everything goes very fast
As the thread of dynamite
It is thus born a puppy per second
That in our daily life, it is based
335 breeds of dogs, and breeds manufactured
For the enjoyment of society
And every living thing
Who is a nervous coding, simply
Unconscious determinisms
Unconscious automatisms
Unconscious conditioning
We are envious and envious of others, however
It is to understand nothing of it, really
While every truly human relationship
Every individual with his fascism
Each individual with his Stalinism
Every individual with his terrorism
Every individual with his liberalism
Each individual with his leftism
In short, each individual with his capitalism
Always maintenance
With overpopulation, infernal gear, the smart taboo
Misery
Who constantly gives birth to misery
I repeat, before making kids
To adopt a new brush for the human species!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
