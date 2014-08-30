De l'éducastration chattemite...

Quatorze millions d'animaux utilisés dans un conflit

Guerre de 1914/1918, beaucoup y perdirent la vie

Dont environ dix millions de chevaux

Mulets, chiens, ânes, boeufs, pigeons voyageurs, aussi

Des animaux de tous les pays

Elle est bien scotomisée cette tragédie

L'animal objet, l'animal de compagnie

Victime aussi des guerres et des idioties

Cela devient une sorte d'astronomie

De la loi des grands nombres

Au niveau des guerres, tout y est très sombre

Le monde est vraiment à l'envers

Avec cet esprit guerrier que l'on vénère

Dans la transnationalisation du capital

Une Bourse du transnational

Imprégnant toutes les classes sociales

Chaque classe sociale

Se réalisant comme fraction du capital

Se reproduisant dans la richesse

Se reproduisant dans la pauvreté

De la hiérarchie et donc de la rivalité

Empêchant tout vrai comportement humain de s'exprimer

Avec des expériences idiosyncrasiques pour nous coder

Chaque individu étant convaincu

Qu'il est justement convaincu !

Et donc avec un discours logique derrière

Tout un blabla qui érige des barrières

C'est bien cela les racines du tout réactionnaire

Si tout individu était convaincu

Qu'il n'est pas convaincu

Qu'il ne peut-être convaincu

Personne ne voterait plus pour personne

Personne ne pourrait plus dominer personne

Chaque personne étant d'ailleurs un écosystème

90 pour cent de cellules sans origine humaine

100.000 milliards de quelque chose

Dans chaque corps, et cela cause

Microbes, bactéries, et les virus, jamais aucune pause

Comme sur notre peau

Des bactéries qui ne font jamais dodo

1000 espèces de bactéries différentes

Toute une activité si peu évidente

Un peu partout

Sauf, et c'est fou

Le cerveau, la vessie, les poumons

C'est avec cela que nous vivons

Dans chaque monde

De n'importe quel monde

Il y a un autre monde

Comme la menstruation pour la moitié de l'humanité

Pourtant un sujet très peu abordé

Environ 2400 jours au cours d'une vie de femme

Environ soixante litres de sang, voilà, rien d'infâme

De mes compagnes, ce sang, je l'ai bu

Tel le vampire, j'en étais goulu

Je n'avais pas le préjugé

Du " Les anglais ont débarqué "

De l'uniforme rouge des anglais

Avoir ses ragnagnas, avoir ses jours

Au vagin ensanglanté, je faisais la cour

Contre tout un langage avilissant

De tout un tabou machiste et dégueulant

Quand l'ignorance fait foi

Je le disais à vingt ans, c'était autrefois

J'étais métaphysicien, déjà, ma foi

Donc, comme le monde dit humain

Qui n'est pourtant qu'inhumain

C'est donc encore le plus vilain

Des classes sociales, des guerres sans fin !

Finalement

Dans le corps humain, aucune hiérarchie

Tout fonctionne pourtant, c'est l'anarchie

Le départ fut pris

Au Cambrien, il y a environ 505 millions d'années

Déjà, trois cent espèces avec des yeux

L'alchimie de l'évolution, sujet fameux

Avec des eaux qui grouillaient de vie

Des accidents et des mutations, tout indéfini

Opabinia regalis

Qui voyait partout à la fois

Anomalocaris, cette étrange crevette

Pas besoin de se rendre sur une autre planète

Et l'apparition des yeux camérulaires

Comme survolant toutes les ères

Les schistes de Burgess

Mieux que la planète Mars

Mieux qu'une paire de fesses

Tout est sous nos yeux

Il n'est pas bien loin, le merveilleux

Pour cela, se déprendre de tous les dieux

Il faut être encore un enfant

Quand il ne porte encore aucun jugement

Pas encore castré par la société

Pas encore complètement domestiqué

Du jugement de valeur, du lieu commun, du préjugé

Toute une domestication généralisée

De toutes les populations télélobotomisées

Avec le loup cela a débuté !

15000 ans

Du canis lupus

Au canis lupus familiaris

11000 ans

La chèvre, le cochon

10.000 ans

Le chat, le boeuf

8000 ans

La poule

5000 ans

Le cheval, le dromadaire

Tout va très vite

Comme le fil de la dynamite

Il naît ainsi un chiot par seconde

Que dans notre quotidien, il se fonde

335 races de chiens, et des races fabriquées

Pour le plaisir de la société

Et chaque être vivant

Qui est un codage nerveux, simplement

Des déterminismes inconscients

Des automatismes inconscients

Des conditionnements inconscients

Nous sommes envieuses et envieux des autres, cependant

C'est à n'y rien comprendre, vraiment

Alors que tout rapport vraiment humain fiche le camp

Chaque individu avec son fascisme

Chaque individu avec son stalinisme

Chaque individu avec son terrorisme

Chaque individu avec son libéralisme

Chaque individu avec son gauchisme

Bref, chaque individu avec son capitalisme

Toujours de l'entretien

Avec la surpopulation, engrenage infernal, le tabou malin

De la misère

Qui sans cesse enfante de la misère

Je le répète, avant de faire des gosses

En adopter, pour l'espèce humaine, une nouvelle brosse !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Fourteen million animals used in conflict

War of 1914/1918, many lost their lives

Of which about ten million horses

Mules, dogs, donkeys, oxen, traveling pigeons, also

Animals from all countries

It is well scotomized this tragedy

The animal object, the pet

Victim also of wars and nonsense

It becomes a sort of astronomy

From the Law of Large Numbers

At the level of the wars, everything is very dark

The world is really upside down

With that warlike spirit that one worships

In the transnationalization of capital

A transnational stock exchange

Impregnating all social classes

Each social class

Realized as a fraction of the capital

Breeding in Wealth

Breeding in poverty

Hierarchy and therefore rivalry

Preventing any real human behavior from expressing itself

With idiosyncratic experiences to code us

Each individual being convinced

That he is justly convinced!

And so with a logical discourse behind

A whole blabla that erects barriers

This is the root of the reactionary whole

If any individual was convinced

That he is not convinced

That he may not be convinced

Nobody would vote no more for anyone

Nobody could dominate anyone anymore

Each person being an ecosystem

90 percent of cells without human origin

100,000 billion something

In every body, and this causes

Microbes, bacteria, and viruses, never break

Like on our skin

Bacteria that never get dodo

1000 species of different bacteria

An activity so unobvious

Pretty much everywhere

Except, and it's crazy

The brain, bladder, lungs

It is with this that we live

In every world

From any world

There is another world

Like menstruation for half of humanity

Yet a very little

About 2400 days during a woman's life

About sixty liters of blood, there, nothing of infamous

From my companions, this blood, I drank it

Like the vampire, I was gullible

I did not have the prejudice

From "The English have landed"

Of the red uniform of the English

To have his ragnagnas, to have his days

In the bloody vagina, I made the court

Against a debilitating language

From a taboo macho and disgusting

When ignorance prevails

I said at twenty, it used to be

I was a metaphysician, already, my faith

So, as the world says human

Who is however only inhuman

So it's still the ugliest

Social classes, endless wars!

Finally

In the human body, no hierarchy

Everything works, it is anarchy

The departure was taken

In Cambrian, about 505 million years ago

Already, three hundred species with eyes

The alchemy of evolution, a famous subject

With waters teeming with life

Accidents and mutations, all indefinite

Opabinia regalis

Who saw everywhere at once

Anomalocaris, this strange shrimp

No need to travel to another planet

And the appearance of the camerular eyes

As flying over all ages

The Burgess Shale

Better than Mars

Better than a pair of buttocks

Everything is under our eyes

It is not far, the wonderful

For this, to get rid of all the gods

You must still be a child

When it is not yet judged

Not yet castrated by the company

Not yet completely domesticated

Judgment of Value, Common Place, Prejudice

A generalized domestication

Of all telelobotomized populations

With the wolf it started!

15000 years

Canis lupus

Canis lupus familiaris

11000 years

The Goat, the Pig

10,000 years

The cat, the beef

8000 years

The hen

5000 years

The horse, the dromedary

Everything goes very fast

As the thread of dynamite

It is thus born a puppy per second

That in our daily life, it is based

335 breeds of dogs, and breeds manufactured

For the enjoyment of society

And every living thing

Who is a nervous coding, simply

Unconscious determinisms

Unconscious automatisms

Unconscious conditioning

We are envious and envious of others, however

It is to understand nothing of it, really

While every truly human relationship

Every individual with his fascism

Each individual with his Stalinism

Every individual with his terrorism

Every individual with his liberalism

Each individual with his leftism

In short, each individual with his capitalism

Always maintenance

With overpopulation, infernal gear, the smart taboo

Misery

Who constantly gives birth to misery

I repeat, before making kids

To adopt a new brush for the human species!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"