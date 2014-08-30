The Shortwave Report 01/20/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Radio Japan.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes compiled Spanish press reviews and editorials on President-elect Trump's first press conference. 4000 US soldiers , tanks, and other military equipment have deployed to Poland, the largest military expansion along Russian borders since the end of the Cold War- the US defense budget for eastern Europe has quadrupled this year under the Obama administration. President-elect Trump said he would propose to end sanctions against Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow.

From RUSSIA- A series of press reviews. First, British politician Jeremy Corbyn is accused of being a Russian collaborator for questioning the NATO buildup on the Russian border. There was a rumor in the Sunday Times that Putin and Trump will meet in Iceland shortly after the inauguration which was denied. British selected PM Theresa May announced a schedule for implementing Brexit, but it is dependent on Northern Ireland having an assembly in place- and a leader of the Real IRA was executed on the street in Cork last month.

From CUBA- This month the US government fined a US non-profit organization, the Alliance For Responsible Policy, for arranged trips to Cuba for US citizens in 2010 and 2011. A Viewpoint on Obama's pardon of Puerto Rican independence activist Oscar Lopez Rivera- an interesting history. Numerous Americans have been calling on Obama to pardon Native American leader Leonard Peltier. Obama did commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the longest imprisoned whistleblower in American history.

From JAPAN- Russian President Putin said he has no reason to criticize or defend Donald Trump because he has never even met him and has no idea what policies he will implement. Japanese companies are having to rethink their business strategies with Europe in light of Brexit. Japanese electronics firm Toshiba is in a financial crisis because of huge losses in its nuclear power business in the US. International delegates studying the Israel/ Palestine conflict say a solution recognizing two states is the only way to achieve peace. French President Hollande says his country will continue military activity in the African continent, leaving 4000 troops in Mali.

-John Taylor Gatto

-John Taylor Gatto

