Lethal And Toxic Side Effects Of Electroshock Or ECT

Submitted by Anonymous on Tue, 2017-01-17 13:38
Top image: 
Author: 
SNS
Locality: 
Other
Summary: 
As psychiatrist Charles Welch takes to the national airwaves (including NPR's WBUR) to promote electroshock (ECT), there is little discussion of the downside.

As psychiatrist Charles Welch takes to the national airwaves (including NPR's WBUR) to promote electroshock (ECT), there is little discussion of the downside.

1. Around the country now, patients and prisoners are being forced in violation of their 1st amendment rights, to take toxic antidepressants. There have been countless instances of forced electroshock.
2. Some who undergo electroshock have substantial memory loss, not only shortterm but
longterm, including childhood memories
3. Immediate side effects can be disorientation, nausea, headache, pain in the jaw, muscle pain,
4. Patients have actually been burned or caught on fire, reminiscent of Edison's demonstration of an electric
chair. The prisoner caught on fire.
5. Convulsions occur without the administration Succinycholine or other drugs.
6. Side effects of succinycholine:
'cardiac arrest, malignant hyperthermia, arrhythmias, bradycardia, tachycardia, hypertension, hypotension, hyperkalemia, prolonged respiratory depression or apnea, increased intraocular pressure, muscle fasciculation, jaw rigidity, postoperative muscle pain, 7. Heart attacks can occur from electroshock
8. Prolonged seizures can occur from electroshock
9. strokes

http://patientsafetyauthority.org/ADVISORIES/AdvisoryLibrary/2007/mar4(1)/Pages/25.aspx
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9342130
www.healthtalk.org/peoples.../electroconvulsive.../side-effects-having-e
https://psychcentral.com/lib/risks-and-side-effects-of-ect/
doximity-res.cloudinary.com charles welch, md promoter of electroshock
pinterest

Photos are of Dr Charles Welch and of Jack Nicholson being forced to undergo electroshock in the movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.