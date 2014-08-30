Lethal And Toxic Side Effects Of Electroshock Or ECT

As psychiatrist Charles Welch takes to the national airwaves (including NPR's WBUR) to promote electroshock (ECT), there is little discussion of the downside.

1. Around the country now, patients and prisoners are being forced in violation of their 1st amendment rights, to take toxic antidepressants. There have been countless instances of forced electroshock.

2. Some who undergo electroshock have substantial memory loss, not only shortterm but

longterm, including childhood memories

3. Immediate side effects can be disorientation, nausea, headache, pain in the jaw, muscle pain,

4. Patients have actually been burned or caught on fire, reminiscent of Edison's demonstration of an electric

chair. The prisoner caught on fire.

5. Convulsions occur without the administration Succinycholine or other drugs.

6. Side effects of succinycholine:

'cardiac arrest, malignant hyperthermia, arrhythmias, bradycardia, tachycardia, hypertension, hypotension, hyperkalemia, prolonged respiratory depression or apnea, increased intraocular pressure, muscle fasciculation, jaw rigidity, postoperative muscle pain, 7. Heart attacks can occur from electroshock

8. Prolonged seizures can occur from electroshock

9. strokes

http://patientsafetyauthority.org/ADVISORIES/AdvisoryLibrary/2007/mar4(1)/Pages/25.aspx

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9342130

www.healthtalk.org/peoples.../electroconvulsive.../side-effects-having-e

https://psychcentral.com/lib/risks-and-side-effects-of-ect/

doximity-res.cloudinary.com charles welch, md promoter of electroshock

pinterest

Photos are of Dr Charles Welch and of Jack Nicholson being forced to undergo electroshock in the movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest