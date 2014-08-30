Trump And Toxic Coal
Coal Companies In Appalachia: KY, OH, WV,TN, PA, VA
Donald Trump wants to bring back coal. Some of the invisible cars behind the caboose of the coal train:
Black lung disease, only 1 in 20 receive benefits applied for as well as emphysema, lung cancer, COPD
Miners buried alive, burned alive, blown apart
Skyrocketing rates of cancer from poisonous water
People'and animals killed by flying boulders from explosives, rock avalanches
Suicides high in Applachian coal towns
Coal company hired thugs have murdered or beaten up
union organizers, environmental activists
Towns destroyed by mudslides.
Towns destroyed by floods (no trees to hold water in their roots)
Caps on lawsuit damages arranged by Republican legislatures
Poverty
Decapitated mountains
Animals crushed by bulldozers
Other animals evicted
Trees gone, trees which give free food, shade, invoke rain
Valleys filled
Rivers disappear
Ramaining streams, wells filled with poisons
Acid rain blowing to Canada and Northeast US killing trees
Brain cell killing mercury
Black skies
Coal dust on food, making curtains grey
Worldwide climate extremes (record breaking heat and cold from mass deforestation)
Corrupt state courts
Corrupt 4th circuit judges
Corrupt sheriffs, governors
The FBI sending in teams with search warrants
to remove the computers and files of environmental attorneys
suing coal companies ... a form of insider trading which
benefits the companies (recounted in the book Gray Mountain by John Grisham)
Corrupt media like Rupert Murdoch's illegally acquired NewsCorp promote killer coal
27
