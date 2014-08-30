Trump And Toxic Coal

Coal Companies In Appalachia: KY, OH, WV,TN, PA, VA

Donald Trump wants to bring back coal. Some of the invisible cars behind the caboose of the coal train:

Black lung disease, only 1 in 20 receive benefits applied for as well as emphysema, lung cancer, COPD

Miners buried alive, burned alive, blown apart

Skyrocketing rates of cancer from poisonous water

People'and animals killed by flying boulders from explosives, rock avalanches

Suicides high in Applachian coal towns

Coal company hired thugs have murdered or beaten up

union organizers, environmental activists

Towns destroyed by mudslides.

Towns destroyed by floods (no trees to hold water in their roots)

Caps on lawsuit damages arranged by Republican legislatures

Poverty

Decapitated mountains

Animals crushed by bulldozers

Other animals evicted

Trees gone, trees which give free food, shade, invoke rain

Valleys filled

Rivers disappear

Ramaining streams, wells filled with poisons

Acid rain blowing to Canada and Northeast US killing trees

Brain cell killing mercury

Black skies

Coal dust on food, making curtains grey

Worldwide climate extremes (record breaking heat and cold from mass deforestation)

Corrupt state courts

Corrupt 4th circuit judges

Corrupt sheriffs, governors

The FBI sending in teams with search warrants

to remove the computers and files of environmental attorneys

suing coal companies ... a form of insider trading which

benefits the companies (recounted in the book Gray Mountain by John Grisham)

Corrupt media like Rupert Murdoch's illegally acquired NewsCorp promote killer coal

27

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtSUc3SWAAAG2Vz.jpg

http://arlweb.msha.gov/stats/centurystats/coalstats.asp

http://mirror.co.uk

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtSUc3SWAAAG2Vz.jpg

http://ohvec.org/blog/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/43.jpg

Ohio Valley Env. Coalition

http://www.junkyardartist.com/Trains4.jpg

http://grisham.com

http://trainutz.com/B&OSteamCoalTrainWEB.jpg

http://www.theuntappedsource.com/artwork/south-wales-coal-train-by-richard-picton/6498/

painting by Richard Picton

http://appvoices.org/images/campaigns/mtr/CDC_Cancer_Map.png

http://www.newsweek.com/2015/07/31/cancer-epidemic-central-appalachia-354857.html