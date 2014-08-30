La société du harcèlement

Le harcèlement

Dans l'organisation du capital est constant

Il y a le harcèlement sexuel

Du sexe féminin que l'on prend pour une poubelle

Ou alors

La femme se fait payer

Pour avoir le droit de se faire violer

Et la plupart des femmes

Sont harcelées sexuellement en tant que femmes

95 pour cent des plaintes

Sont considérées comme des feintes

Et sont donc classées sans suite

De condamner le machisme, l'on évite

Car toute la magistrature française est machiste

Comme aussi les patrons et les ministres

Et tant d'autres individus sinistres

Or, tout harcèlement est un traumatisme

Or, tout harcèlement est un fascisme

Harcèlement de travail, du psychologique, du sexuel, celui qui se voit

Ou les trois à la fois

Tous les traumatismes divers

Tous inhérents à la société réactionnaire

Et c'est assez paradoxant

Si dans le même mouvement

C'est donc autorisé quand c'est payant

C'est le harcèlement de l'argent !

Car, il faut se nourrir et se vêtir

Avoir un logis pour y dormir

1972

Premiers peep shows à New York

1976

Premiers peep shows à Munich

L'instinct sexuel récupéré par le fric

Et au fond

C'est seulement des changements de nom

Pour toutes les sortes de prostitution

Selon les temps et selon les institutions

Tout cela naissant de la misère sexuelle

Tout cela naissant de la misère matérielle

Tant pour les mâles que pour les femelles

Et puis de la drague et du rituel

Le harcèlement de la guerre

La guerre du harcèlement

Le sexe de la guerre

La guerre du sexe

Et à propos de la guerre

Que tout gouvernement espère

Car c'est cela qui le rend prospère

Et comme toujours, le monde entier est en guerre

Ainsi, la Russie et son budget militaire

1,8 pour cent du PIB mondial

Ce qui n'est déjà pas mal

66,5 milliards de dollars en 2015

Et pourtant

11 pour cent seulement de celui des USA

Ce qui en dit long, voilà

Le budget militaire américain, c'est 28 pour cent du PIB mondial !

Harcèlement par la nourriture

Nous empoisonnant petit à petit, c'est sûr

Avec tous les agents de texture

Tout un dégueulassement bon

De la nourriture industrielle, mais pour la santé, pas bon

Mousse Leclerc au chocolat noir Délisse

23 ingrédients, et oui, fils

Glace à la vanille Carte D'or

15 ingrédients, l'industrie fait fort

Presque sans vanille et presque sans chocolat

L'industrie se moque, c'est cela

Comme tous les restaurants du monde de la malbouffe

Malbouffe qui dans tous les pays nous étouffe

Et il y a plus de restaurants en Asie

Qu'en Amérique du Nord, c'est ainsi

De tout harcèlement, nous sommes l'hallali

Du harcèlement publicitaire

Du harcèlement policier et militaire

Harcèlement du conditionnement

Conditionnement du harcèlement

Utiliser nos trois seuls véritables instincts

Boire, manger, copuler, le capital le fait bien

Le harcèlement des formations politiques

Femmes et hommes politiques, toute une mimique

Inverser la courbe du chômage, aberration mathématique

La société du harcèlement est pleine de divers tics

Elle est à mettre au rebut

D'abord le personnel politique, comme début !

Le harcèlement scolaire

Le harcèlement agroalimentaire

Le fuir, se réfugier sous terre

Parfois des visions magnifiques

Contrastant avec un monde devenu apocalyptique

Cristaux géants, 13 mètres de haut, au Mexique

Grotte de NaÏca, seulement pour les scientifiques

La société du séparé

La société des marchés

Une société pour nous harceler

Par toute une sémiologie étudiée

D'un harcèlement l'autre

Chaque harcèlement ayant ses apôtres

Harcèlement de corporation

Corporation de harcèlement

Alors que tout étant relié

Tout type de harcèlement est forcément généralisé

Et c'est surtout le harcèlement global qu'il faut dénoncer

Et c'est surtout le harcèlement global qu'il faut attaquer

Dont fait partie le harcèlement télévisé

Propagande de société des marchés

Et pas seulement un harcèlement particulier

C'est aussi cela la pensée séparée

Car chaque harcèlement

Fait suite à un autre harcèlement

Sexe, travail, loisirs, militance, bénévolat, vie conjugale

Divers possibles harcèlements du capital

Il y a aussi un harcèlement subliminal

Tout est harcèlement sous le capital !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

The harassment

In the organization of capital is constant

There is sexual harassment

The female sex that is taken for a trash

Or

The woman gets paid

To have the right to be raped

And most women

Sexually harassed as women

95 per cent of complaints

Considered as feints

And are therefore classified

To condemn machismo, one avoids

For all the French magistracy is macho

As also bosses and ministers

And so many other sinister individuals

Now, any harassment is a trauma

Now, all harassment is fascism

Harassment of work, psychological, sexual, the one seen

Or all three at once

All the various traumas

All inherent in the reactionary society

And it is quite paradoxical

If in the same movement

It is therefore allowed when it pays

This is the harassment of money!

For, we must feed and clothe ourselves

Having a place to sleep

1972

First peep shows in New York

1976

First peep shows in Munich

Sexual instinct recovered by money

And at the bottom

It's only name changes

For all types of prostitution

Depending on the times and the institutions

All this born of sexual misery

All this arising from material misery

Both for males and for females

And then dredge and ritual

Harassment of war

The War of Harassment

The Sex of War

The Sex War

And about the war

That every government hopes

For that is what makes him prosperous

And as always, the whole world is at war

Thus, Russia and its military budget

1.8 per cent of global GDP

What is not bad

$ 66.5 billion in 2015

And yet

Only 11 per cent of the US

What says a lot, here is

The US military budget is 28 percent of the world's GDP!

Harassment by food

We poisoning little by little, for sure

With all the texture agents

Any good disgusting

Industrial food, but for health, not good

Mousse Leclerc with dark chocolate Délisse

23 ingredients, and yes, yarn

Vanilla Ice Cream Gold Card

15 ingredients, the industry is strong

Almost vanilla-free and almost chocolate-free

Industry mocks, that's it

Like all restaurants in the world of junk food

Malbouffe which in all countries suffocates us

And there are more restaurants in Asia

That in North America,

From all harassment, we are the hallali

Advertising harassment

Police and military harassment

Harassment of packaging

Conditioning of harassment

Use our three true instincts

Drink, eat, copulate, capital does well

Harassment of political parties

Women and politicians, a mimic

Inversing the unemployment curve, mathematical aberration

The Harassment Society is full of various tics

It is to be discarded

First political staff, like start!

School Harassment

Agro-food harassment

Leaving it, taking refuge underground

Sometimes magnificent visions

Contrasting with an apocalyptic world

Giant crystals, 13 meters high, in Mexico

NaÏca cave, only for scientists

The company of the separated

The company of the markets

A society to harass us

Through a studied semiology

Harassment the other

Every harassment having its apostles

Corporate Harassment

Harassment Corporation

While everything is connected

Any kind of harassment is inevitably widespread

And it is mainly the global harassment that must be denounced

And it is mainly the global harassment that must be attacked

Includes televised harassment

Propaganda of the society of the markets

And not just a particular harassment

It is also that separate thought

Because every harassment

As a result of another harassment

Sex, work, leisure, militancy, volunteering, married life

Possible harassment of capital

There is also subliminal harassment

Everything is harassment under capital!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"