La société du harcèlement
Le harcèlement
Dans l'organisation du capital est constant
Il y a le harcèlement sexuel
Du sexe féminin que l'on prend pour une poubelle
Ou alors
La femme se fait payer
Pour avoir le droit de se faire violer
Et la plupart des femmes
Sont harcelées sexuellement en tant que femmes
95 pour cent des plaintes
Sont considérées comme des feintes
Et sont donc classées sans suite
De condamner le machisme, l'on évite
Car toute la magistrature française est machiste
Comme aussi les patrons et les ministres
Et tant d'autres individus sinistres
Or, tout harcèlement est un traumatisme
Or, tout harcèlement est un fascisme
Harcèlement de travail, du psychologique, du sexuel, celui qui se voit
Ou les trois à la fois
Tous les traumatismes divers
Tous inhérents à la société réactionnaire
Et c'est assez paradoxant
Si dans le même mouvement
C'est donc autorisé quand c'est payant
C'est le harcèlement de l'argent !
Car, il faut se nourrir et se vêtir
Avoir un logis pour y dormir
1972
Premiers peep shows à New York
1976
Premiers peep shows à Munich
L'instinct sexuel récupéré par le fric
Et au fond
C'est seulement des changements de nom
Pour toutes les sortes de prostitution
Selon les temps et selon les institutions
Tout cela naissant de la misère sexuelle
Tout cela naissant de la misère matérielle
Tant pour les mâles que pour les femelles
Et puis de la drague et du rituel
Le harcèlement de la guerre
La guerre du harcèlement
Le sexe de la guerre
La guerre du sexe
Et à propos de la guerre
Que tout gouvernement espère
Car c'est cela qui le rend prospère
Et comme toujours, le monde entier est en guerre
Ainsi, la Russie et son budget militaire
1,8 pour cent du PIB mondial
Ce qui n'est déjà pas mal
66,5 milliards de dollars en 2015
Et pourtant
11 pour cent seulement de celui des USA
Ce qui en dit long, voilà
Le budget militaire américain, c'est 28 pour cent du PIB mondial !
Harcèlement par la nourriture
Nous empoisonnant petit à petit, c'est sûr
Avec tous les agents de texture
Tout un dégueulassement bon
De la nourriture industrielle, mais pour la santé, pas bon
Mousse Leclerc au chocolat noir Délisse
23 ingrédients, et oui, fils
Glace à la vanille Carte D'or
15 ingrédients, l'industrie fait fort
Presque sans vanille et presque sans chocolat
L'industrie se moque, c'est cela
Comme tous les restaurants du monde de la malbouffe
Malbouffe qui dans tous les pays nous étouffe
Et il y a plus de restaurants en Asie
Qu'en Amérique du Nord, c'est ainsi
De tout harcèlement, nous sommes l'hallali
Du harcèlement publicitaire
Du harcèlement policier et militaire
Harcèlement du conditionnement
Conditionnement du harcèlement
Utiliser nos trois seuls véritables instincts
Boire, manger, copuler, le capital le fait bien
Le harcèlement des formations politiques
Femmes et hommes politiques, toute une mimique
Inverser la courbe du chômage, aberration mathématique
La société du harcèlement est pleine de divers tics
Elle est à mettre au rebut
D'abord le personnel politique, comme début !
Le harcèlement scolaire
Le harcèlement agroalimentaire
Le fuir, se réfugier sous terre
Parfois des visions magnifiques
Contrastant avec un monde devenu apocalyptique
Cristaux géants, 13 mètres de haut, au Mexique
Grotte de NaÏca, seulement pour les scientifiques
La société du séparé
La société des marchés
Une société pour nous harceler
Par toute une sémiologie étudiée
D'un harcèlement l'autre
Chaque harcèlement ayant ses apôtres
Harcèlement de corporation
Corporation de harcèlement
Alors que tout étant relié
Tout type de harcèlement est forcément généralisé
Et c'est surtout le harcèlement global qu'il faut dénoncer
Et c'est surtout le harcèlement global qu'il faut attaquer
Dont fait partie le harcèlement télévisé
Propagande de société des marchés
Et pas seulement un harcèlement particulier
C'est aussi cela la pensée séparée
Car chaque harcèlement
Fait suite à un autre harcèlement
Sexe, travail, loisirs, militance, bénévolat, vie conjugale
Divers possibles harcèlements du capital
Il y a aussi un harcèlement subliminal
Tout est harcèlement sous le capital !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
The harassment
In the organization of capital is constant
There is sexual harassment
The female sex that is taken for a trash
Or
The woman gets paid
To have the right to be raped
And most women
Sexually harassed as women
95 per cent of complaints
Considered as feints
And are therefore classified
To condemn machismo, one avoids
For all the French magistracy is macho
As also bosses and ministers
And so many other sinister individuals
Now, any harassment is a trauma
Now, all harassment is fascism
Harassment of work, psychological, sexual, the one seen
Or all three at once
All the various traumas
All inherent in the reactionary society
And it is quite paradoxical
If in the same movement
It is therefore allowed when it pays
This is the harassment of money!
For, we must feed and clothe ourselves
Having a place to sleep
1972
First peep shows in New York
1976
First peep shows in Munich
Sexual instinct recovered by money
And at the bottom
It's only name changes
For all types of prostitution
Depending on the times and the institutions
All this born of sexual misery
All this arising from material misery
Both for males and for females
And then dredge and ritual
Harassment of war
The War of Harassment
The Sex of War
The Sex War
And about the war
That every government hopes
For that is what makes him prosperous
And as always, the whole world is at war
Thus, Russia and its military budget
1.8 per cent of global GDP
What is not bad
$ 66.5 billion in 2015
And yet
Only 11 per cent of the US
What says a lot, here is
The US military budget is 28 percent of the world's GDP!
Harassment by food
We poisoning little by little, for sure
With all the texture agents
Any good disgusting
Industrial food, but for health, not good
Mousse Leclerc with dark chocolate Délisse
23 ingredients, and yes, yarn
Vanilla Ice Cream Gold Card
15 ingredients, the industry is strong
Almost vanilla-free and almost chocolate-free
Industry mocks, that's it
Like all restaurants in the world of junk food
Malbouffe which in all countries suffocates us
And there are more restaurants in Asia
That in North America,
From all harassment, we are the hallali
Advertising harassment
Police and military harassment
Harassment of packaging
Conditioning of harassment
Use our three true instincts
Drink, eat, copulate, capital does well
Harassment of political parties
Women and politicians, a mimic
Inversing the unemployment curve, mathematical aberration
The Harassment Society is full of various tics
It is to be discarded
First political staff, like start!
School Harassment
Agro-food harassment
Leaving it, taking refuge underground
Sometimes magnificent visions
Contrasting with an apocalyptic world
Giant crystals, 13 meters high, in Mexico
NaÏca cave, only for scientists
The company of the separated
The company of the markets
A society to harass us
Through a studied semiology
Harassment the other
Every harassment having its apostles
Corporate Harassment
Harassment Corporation
While everything is connected
Any kind of harassment is inevitably widespread
And it is mainly the global harassment that must be denounced
And it is mainly the global harassment that must be attacked
Includes televised harassment
Propaganda of the society of the markets
And not just a particular harassment
It is also that separate thought
Because every harassment
As a result of another harassment
Sex, work, leisure, militancy, volunteering, married life
Possible harassment of capital
There is also subliminal harassment
Everything is harassment under capital!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
