Paraphysique de proxémie
" Le gouvernement n'est rien d'autre que le gendarme du capital, l'épouvantable être qui garde les coffres-forts, des vautours des banques, du commerce et de l'industrie. Pour le capital, il a du respect et lui est entièrement soumis, pour le peuple, il a les prisons, les casernes et le gibet. "
Ricardo Flores MAGON ( 1873 - 1922 )
Il y a deux fois
Plus d'illettrés en 2013
En France, qu'en 1913
Car autrefois
Les journaux comme le livre, étaient rois
Et même et surtout dans les tranchées
De 1914 - 1918, quand la vie, à tout instant, pouvait vous quitter
Tout est en régression
Avec une médiocrité institutionnalisée
De génération en génération
L'indifférence et la bêtise, toujours plus accentuées
L'amitié n'est déjà plus
L'amour n'est déjà plus
Tout y est cocu
La jeunesse est pleine de mémoire
Pour toutes les insanités, croire
Mais sur le monde qui la programme
Elle n'a aucune intelligence, aucune âme
C'est une proxémie culturelle
C'est une proxémie intellectuelle
Chaque pays a sa proxémie
Chaque culture a sa proxémie
Chaque époque a sa proxémie
La façon de se serrer la main
La distance à prendre avec son voisin
Dans la rue ou au quotidien
Comme jadis, le doigt d'honneur des archers anglais
Quand le majeur n'était pas amputé, et que tuer, il pouvait
C'était pendant la guerre de cent ans
Toute proxémie n'est qu'un conditionnement
Que tout notre corps prend
Tant de mots qui disent la même chose
Pour désigner la même rose
Comme aussi
Le cerium, le terbium
Le samarium, le gaddinium
Ces terres rares, tous ces métaux
Qui à la longue auront nos peaux
Car pour les missiles, écrans, il en faut
Pour les billets de banque, les téléphones
A la Terre, la politique n'est pas bonne
Il y a même une proxémie musicale
Une sorcellerie contre le mal
Comme feu ( 1939 - 2006 ) Ali Farka Touré
Avec même des allumettes; fameux musicien
Chauffeur, paysan, maire, malien
Un élu avec cent pour cent des voix
Sans tricherie, en son village, c'était un roi
Certes, pour comprendre ce que j'écris
Il faut avoir le code, je le médis
80.000 prostituées
Sous l'ère Victorienne, Londres du passé
Où même le meuble était corseté
Quant apercevoir un mollet
Choquait le noble anglais
L'Angleterre d'alors avait sa burqa
Et des vierges d'une seule fois
Le fondamentalisme religieux
De tous les pays, ces fous de dieu
En nos jours, ont pris le relais
Après l'Angleterre, d'autres niais
Comme une marée au loin
Elle part mais toujours elle revient
La même hypocrisie répugnante
D'une même cervelle démente
La pensée conditionnée est bête
La même erreur, elle répète
D'une époque l'autre, elle ressuscite
Et de la vocation elle suscite
L'action que l'on imite
Et le cerveau humain rétrécit
Au fil des avancées de la technologie
Des heures devant la télévision
Des heures devant son ordinateur
La télévision est notre communication
L'ordinateur est notre confesseur
La télévision nous regarde la regarder
L'ordinateur sait nous virtualiser
Tout se reproduit
Si cela n'a pas été compris
La fin du commencement
Est le commencement de la fin
Qui est alors sans commencement
Qui est alors sans fin
Ce ne sont
Pas seulement les femmes qui sont violées
Ainsi actuellement, en Amérique, et ailleurs, dans les prisons
140.000 détenus sont violés, et ce chaque année
Les femmes font des crises cardiaques
C'est leur première cause de mortalité
Les hommes font de l'ostéoporose, du tac au tac
Nos cerveaux sont remplis de clichés
Et au-delà le crime en direct et filmé
Comme celui ( né en 1968 ) de Troy Kell, en 1994, commis en prison
Avec Eric Daniels, son sanguinaire larron
Pour saigner comme un porc, un noir, c'est pas un canular
Des dizaines de coups de couteau, jamais marre
Des caméras de surveillance
Filmèrent cette pure horreur, avec indolence
Un crime raciste, un film d'épouvante
A s'effacer, sa trace est lente !
C'est presque un document d'histoire
Sur la proxémie de notre histoire
Il faut le voir
Pour vraiment le croire !
Rien d'étonnant
Puisque maintenant
Ce sont les tyrans
Qui ont le prix Nobel de la paix
Qui leurs sont attribués par leurs laquais
Tout a été effectivement domestiqué
Pour maintenir le système, tout le monde veut conspirer
Déjà, il y a une cinquantaine d'années
A Paris, fut enterrée la liberté d'expression
Dans une visionnaire manifestation
J'y étais, de pire en pire, je le savais !
Des générations sans aucune mémoire
Des générations qui tout peuvent croire
Des générations qui peuvent tout accepter
Qui peuvent tout boire et tout manger !
La technologie
N'est pas au service de l'être humain
Quand c'est l'être humain
Qui est au service de la technologie
Ceci est dit
En rapport au courant nazi
Qui se proclame contre la technologie
Souvent primitiviste
Avec ses idéologues activistes
Dans la folie des mots pervertis
Tout se piège, tout se manipule, tout est un travesti !
A la vie
L'humanité devient la lie
Les animaux pas humains sont finalement plus gentils
A l'un d'eux, fut consacré un écrit
Feu Bébert ( 1935 - 1952 ) le chat de Louis - Ferdinand Céline
A lui et Lucette Almanzor, toujours fidèle, à l'humeur parfois câline
Toute l'humanité est en déficit informationnel
Sur sa vraie histoire, totalement oubliée
C'est un autre nom de la mémoire
Toujours amnésique dans son intentionnalité
Chaque mémoire gouape à l'histoire
Selon son intérêt, son grimoire
N'entendant
Ne voyant
Que ce qui l'arrange
Et niant tout ce qui la dérange
Ou l'interprétant pour que cela se mange !
De la sorte, plus rien n'est signifiant
Tout est détraqué, tout est affligeant
La vérité est enfermée, noyée, déformée
Par les actionnaires de tous les marchés
Par les actionnaires de toutes les idées
Par les actionnaires de toutes les propriétés
Comme les syndicats
Complices de toutes les polices
Complices de toutes les exploitations
Indispensables associés de tous les patrons
De toutes les patronnes, de tous les poltrons
C'est l'histoire de l'amnésie
L'amnésie de l'histoire
Le déficit informationnel qui fait tout croire
De la perte de mémoire, c'est la grande foire !
Le déficit informationnel
Qui nous fait répéter des bêtises
La mémoire défaillante
L'affirmation arrogante
Moi, toi, lui, elles, eux
Les jeunes et les vieux
Le déficit informationnel
Qui fige dans l'éternel
Et l'erreur toujours répétée
Et la terreur toujours renouvelée
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
" The government is anything else only the gendarme of the capital, the terrible being which keeps the safes, of the vultures of the banks, the trade and industry. For the capital, he admires and to him is entirely subjected, for the people, he has the prisons, the barracks and the gibbet. ”
Ricardo Flores MAGON (1873 - 1922)
There is twice
More the illiterate ones in 2013
In France, that in 1913
Because formerly
Newspapers as the book, were kings
And even and especially in the trenches
From 1914 - 1918, when the life, at any moment, could leave you
All is in regression
With an institutionalized mediocrity
From generation to generation
Indifference and the silly thing, increasingly more accentuated
The friendship is not already any more
The love is not already any more
All is cuckold there
Youth is full with memory
For all insanities, to believe
But on the world which programs it
It has any intelligence, no heart
It is a cultural proxemy
It is a intellectual proxemy
Each country has its proxemy
Each culture has its proxemy
Each time has its proxemy
The way of tightening the hand
The distance to be taken with its neighbor
In the street or with the daily newspaper
As formerly, the finger of honor of the English archers
When the major one was not amputee, and that to kill, it could
It was during the one hundred year old war
Any proxemy is only one conditioning
That all our body takes
So many words which say the same thing
To indicate the same pink
As too
Cerium, terbium
The samarium, gaddinium
These rare earths, all these metals
Who with long will have our skins
Because for the missiles, screens, it is necessary some
For banknotes, the telephones
With the Earth, the policy is not good
There is even a musical proxemy
A sorcery against the evil
Like fire (1939 - 2006) Ali Farka Touré
With same of the matches; famous musician
Driver, peasant, mayor, Malian
An elected official with hundred percent of the voices
Without cheating, in its village, it was a king
Admittedly, to understand what I write
It is necessary to have the code, I slander it
80,000 prostitutes
Under the Victorian era, London of the past
Where even furniture was constricted
As to see a calf
Noble English shocked
England of then had its burqa
And of the virgins of only once
Religious fundamentalism
Of all the countries, these insane of god
In our days, took over
After England, others denied
Like a tide with far
It leaves but always it returns
Same feeling reluctant hypocrisy
Of the same lunatic brain
The conditioned thought is stupid
The same error, it repeats
From one time the other, it resurrects
And of the vocation it causes
The action which one imitates
And the human brain narrows
With the wire of the projections of technology
Hours in front of television
Hours in front of its computer
Television is our communication
The computer is our confessor
Television looks at us looking at it
The computer can virtualize us
All reproduces
If that were not understood
End of the beginning
Is the beginning of the end
Who is then without beginning
Who is then without end
It is not
Not only the women who are violated
Thus currently, in America, and elsewhere, in the prisons
140,000 prisoners are violated, and this each year
The women make heart attacks
It is their first cause of mortality
The men make osteoporosis, TAC with TAC
Our brains are filled with stereotypes
And beyond the live and filmed crime
Like that (born in 1968) of Troy Kell, in 1994, made in prison
With Eric Daniels, his sanguinary small drainage canal
To bleed like a pig, a black, it is not a hoax
Tens of stabs, never enjoys
Surveillance cameras
Filmed this pure horror, with indolence
A racist crime, a horror film
With deleting itself, its trace is slow!
It is almost a document of history
On the proxemy of our history
It should be seen
For really believing it!
Nothing astonishing
Since now
They are the tyrants
Who have the Nobel Prize of peace
Who theirs are allotted by their lackeys
All was actually domesticated
To maintain the system, everyone wants to conspire
Already, about fifty years ago
In Paris, freedom of expression was buried
In a visionary demonstration
I was there, of worse into worse, I knew it!
Generations without any memory
Generations which all can believe
Generations which can all accept
Who can all drink and all to eat!
Technology
Is not with the service human being
When it is the human being
Who is with the service of technology
This is known as
In connection with the current Nazi
Who proclaims himself against technology
Often primitivist
With its ideologists activists
In the madness of the perverted words
All is trapped, all is handled, all is a transvestite!
With the life
Humanity becomes the dregs
The animals not human are finally nicer
To the one of them, a writing was devoted
Fire Bébert (1935 - 1952) the cat of Louis - Ferdinand Céline
In him and Lucette Almanzor, always faithful, with sometimes tender mood
All humanity is in informational deficit
On its true history, completely forgotten
It is another name of the memory
Always amnesic in its intentionality
Each memory hoodlum with the history
According to its interest, its black book
Not hearing
Not seeing
That what arranges it
And denying all that disturbs it
Or interpreting it so that is eaten!
This way, plus nothing is not meaning
All is ruined, all is afflicting
The truth is locked up, drowned, deformed
By the shareholders of all the markets
By the shareholders of all the ideas
By the shareholders of all the properties
Like the trade unions
Accomplices of all the police
Accomplices of all the exploitations
Essential associated with all the owners
Of all the owners, all the cowards
It is the history of amnesia
The amnesia of the history
The informational deficit which does all to believe
Memory loss, it is the large fair!
The informational deficit
Who makes us repeat silly things
Failing memory
The arrogant assertion
Me, you, him, they, them
Young people and old men
The informational deficit
Who solidifies in the eternal
And the always repeated error
And always renewed terror
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
