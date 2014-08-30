Paraphysique de proxémie

" Le gouvernement n'est rien d'autre que le gendarme du capital, l'épouvantable être qui garde les coffres-forts, des vautours des banques, du commerce et de l'industrie. Pour le capital, il a du respect et lui est entièrement soumis, pour le peuple, il a les prisons, les casernes et le gibet. "

Ricardo Flores MAGON ( 1873 - 1922 )

Il y a deux fois

Plus d'illettrés en 2013

En France, qu'en 1913

Car autrefois

Les journaux comme le livre, étaient rois

Et même et surtout dans les tranchées

De 1914 - 1918, quand la vie, à tout instant, pouvait vous quitter

Tout est en régression

Avec une médiocrité institutionnalisée

De génération en génération

L'indifférence et la bêtise, toujours plus accentuées

L'amitié n'est déjà plus

L'amour n'est déjà plus

Tout y est cocu

La jeunesse est pleine de mémoire

Pour toutes les insanités, croire

Mais sur le monde qui la programme

Elle n'a aucune intelligence, aucune âme

C'est une proxémie culturelle

C'est une proxémie intellectuelle

Chaque pays a sa proxémie

Chaque culture a sa proxémie

Chaque époque a sa proxémie

La façon de se serrer la main

La distance à prendre avec son voisin

Dans la rue ou au quotidien

Comme jadis, le doigt d'honneur des archers anglais

Quand le majeur n'était pas amputé, et que tuer, il pouvait

C'était pendant la guerre de cent ans

Toute proxémie n'est qu'un conditionnement

Que tout notre corps prend

Tant de mots qui disent la même chose

Pour désigner la même rose

Comme aussi

Le cerium, le terbium

Le samarium, le gaddinium

Ces terres rares, tous ces métaux

Qui à la longue auront nos peaux

Car pour les missiles, écrans, il en faut

Pour les billets de banque, les téléphones

A la Terre, la politique n'est pas bonne

Il y a même une proxémie musicale

Une sorcellerie contre le mal

Comme feu ( 1939 - 2006 ) Ali Farka Touré

Avec même des allumettes; fameux musicien

Chauffeur, paysan, maire, malien

Un élu avec cent pour cent des voix

Sans tricherie, en son village, c'était un roi

Certes, pour comprendre ce que j'écris

Il faut avoir le code, je le médis

80.000 prostituées

Sous l'ère Victorienne, Londres du passé

Où même le meuble était corseté

Quant apercevoir un mollet

Choquait le noble anglais

L'Angleterre d'alors avait sa burqa

Et des vierges d'une seule fois

Le fondamentalisme religieux

De tous les pays, ces fous de dieu

En nos jours, ont pris le relais

Après l'Angleterre, d'autres niais

Comme une marée au loin

Elle part mais toujours elle revient

La même hypocrisie répugnante

D'une même cervelle démente

La pensée conditionnée est bête

La même erreur, elle répète

D'une époque l'autre, elle ressuscite

Et de la vocation elle suscite

L'action que l'on imite

Et le cerveau humain rétrécit

Au fil des avancées de la technologie

Des heures devant la télévision

Des heures devant son ordinateur

La télévision est notre communication

L'ordinateur est notre confesseur

La télévision nous regarde la regarder

L'ordinateur sait nous virtualiser

Tout se reproduit

Si cela n'a pas été compris

La fin du commencement

Est le commencement de la fin

Qui est alors sans commencement

Qui est alors sans fin

Ce ne sont

Pas seulement les femmes qui sont violées

Ainsi actuellement, en Amérique, et ailleurs, dans les prisons

140.000 détenus sont violés, et ce chaque année

Les femmes font des crises cardiaques

C'est leur première cause de mortalité

Les hommes font de l'ostéoporose, du tac au tac

Nos cerveaux sont remplis de clichés

Et au-delà le crime en direct et filmé

Comme celui ( né en 1968 ) de Troy Kell, en 1994, commis en prison

Avec Eric Daniels, son sanguinaire larron

Pour saigner comme un porc, un noir, c'est pas un canular

Des dizaines de coups de couteau, jamais marre

Des caméras de surveillance

Filmèrent cette pure horreur, avec indolence

Un crime raciste, un film d'épouvante

A s'effacer, sa trace est lente !

C'est presque un document d'histoire

Sur la proxémie de notre histoire

Il faut le voir

Pour vraiment le croire !

Rien d'étonnant

Puisque maintenant

Ce sont les tyrans

Qui ont le prix Nobel de la paix

Qui leurs sont attribués par leurs laquais

Tout a été effectivement domestiqué

Pour maintenir le système, tout le monde veut conspirer

Déjà, il y a une cinquantaine d'années

A Paris, fut enterrée la liberté d'expression

Dans une visionnaire manifestation

J'y étais, de pire en pire, je le savais !

Des générations sans aucune mémoire

Des générations qui tout peuvent croire

Des générations qui peuvent tout accepter

Qui peuvent tout boire et tout manger !

La technologie

N'est pas au service de l'être humain

Quand c'est l'être humain

Qui est au service de la technologie

Ceci est dit

En rapport au courant nazi

Qui se proclame contre la technologie

Souvent primitiviste

Avec ses idéologues activistes

Dans la folie des mots pervertis

Tout se piège, tout se manipule, tout est un travesti !

A la vie

L'humanité devient la lie

Les animaux pas humains sont finalement plus gentils

A l'un d'eux, fut consacré un écrit

Feu Bébert ( 1935 - 1952 ) le chat de Louis - Ferdinand Céline

A lui et Lucette Almanzor, toujours fidèle, à l'humeur parfois câline

Toute l'humanité est en déficit informationnel

Sur sa vraie histoire, totalement oubliée

C'est un autre nom de la mémoire

Toujours amnésique dans son intentionnalité

Chaque mémoire gouape à l'histoire

Selon son intérêt, son grimoire

N'entendant

Ne voyant

Que ce qui l'arrange

Et niant tout ce qui la dérange

Ou l'interprétant pour que cela se mange !

De la sorte, plus rien n'est signifiant

Tout est détraqué, tout est affligeant

La vérité est enfermée, noyée, déformée

Par les actionnaires de tous les marchés

Par les actionnaires de toutes les idées

Par les actionnaires de toutes les propriétés

Comme les syndicats

Complices de toutes les polices

Complices de toutes les exploitations

Indispensables associés de tous les patrons

De toutes les patronnes, de tous les poltrons

C'est l'histoire de l'amnésie

L'amnésie de l'histoire

Le déficit informationnel qui fait tout croire

De la perte de mémoire, c'est la grande foire !

Le déficit informationnel

Qui nous fait répéter des bêtises

La mémoire défaillante

L'affirmation arrogante

Moi, toi, lui, elles, eux

Les jeunes et les vieux

Le déficit informationnel

Qui fige dans l'éternel

Et l'erreur toujours répétée

Et la terreur toujours renouvelée

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

" The government is anything else only the gendarme of the capital, the terrible being which keeps the safes, of the vultures of the banks, the trade and industry. For the capital, he admires and to him is entirely subjected, for the people, he has the prisons, the barracks and the gibbet. ”

Ricardo Flores MAGON (1873 - 1922)

There is twice

More the illiterate ones in 2013

In France, that in 1913

Because formerly

Newspapers as the book, were kings

And even and especially in the trenches

From 1914 - 1918, when the life, at any moment, could leave you

All is in regression

With an institutionalized mediocrity

From generation to generation

Indifference and the silly thing, increasingly more accentuated

The friendship is not already any more

The love is not already any more

All is cuckold there

Youth is full with memory

For all insanities, to believe

But on the world which programs it

It has any intelligence, no heart

It is a cultural proxemy

It is a intellectual proxemy

Each country has its proxemy

Each culture has its proxemy

Each time has its proxemy

The way of tightening the hand

The distance to be taken with its neighbor

In the street or with the daily newspaper

As formerly, the finger of honor of the English archers

When the major one was not amputee, and that to kill, it could

It was during the one hundred year old war

Any proxemy is only one conditioning

That all our body takes

So many words which say the same thing

To indicate the same pink

As too

Cerium, terbium

The samarium, gaddinium

These rare earths, all these metals

Who with long will have our skins

Because for the missiles, screens, it is necessary some

For banknotes, the telephones

With the Earth, the policy is not good

There is even a musical proxemy

A sorcery against the evil

Like fire (1939 - 2006) Ali Farka Touré

With same of the matches; famous musician

Driver, peasant, mayor, Malian

An elected official with hundred percent of the voices

Without cheating, in its village, it was a king

Admittedly, to understand what I write

It is necessary to have the code, I slander it

80,000 prostitutes

Under the Victorian era, London of the past

Where even furniture was constricted

As to see a calf

Noble English shocked

England of then had its burqa

And of the virgins of only once

Religious fundamentalism

Of all the countries, these insane of god

In our days, took over

After England, others denied

Like a tide with far

It leaves but always it returns

Same feeling reluctant hypocrisy

Of the same lunatic brain

The conditioned thought is stupid

The same error, it repeats

From one time the other, it resurrects

And of the vocation it causes

The action which one imitates

And the human brain narrows

With the wire of the projections of technology

Hours in front of television

Hours in front of its computer

Television is our communication

The computer is our confessor

Television looks at us looking at it

The computer can virtualize us

All reproduces

If that were not understood

End of the beginning

Is the beginning of the end

Who is then without beginning

Who is then without end

It is not

Not only the women who are violated

Thus currently, in America, and elsewhere, in the prisons

140,000 prisoners are violated, and this each year

The women make heart attacks

It is their first cause of mortality

The men make osteoporosis, TAC with TAC

Our brains are filled with stereotypes

And beyond the live and filmed crime

Like that (born in 1968) of Troy Kell, in 1994, made in prison

With Eric Daniels, his sanguinary small drainage canal

To bleed like a pig, a black, it is not a hoax

Tens of stabs, never enjoys

Surveillance cameras

Filmed this pure horror, with indolence

A racist crime, a horror film

With deleting itself, its trace is slow!

It is almost a document of history

On the proxemy of our history

It should be seen

For really believing it!

Nothing astonishing

Since now

They are the tyrants

Who have the Nobel Prize of peace

Who theirs are allotted by their lackeys

All was actually domesticated

To maintain the system, everyone wants to conspire

Already, about fifty years ago

In Paris, freedom of expression was buried

In a visionary demonstration

I was there, of worse into worse, I knew it!

Generations without any memory

Generations which all can believe

Generations which can all accept

Who can all drink and all to eat!

Technology

Is not with the service human being

When it is the human being

Who is with the service of technology

This is known as

In connection with the current Nazi

Who proclaims himself against technology

Often primitivist

With its ideologists activists

In the madness of the perverted words

All is trapped, all is handled, all is a transvestite!

With the life

Humanity becomes the dregs

The animals not human are finally nicer

To the one of them, a writing was devoted

Fire Bébert (1935 - 1952) the cat of Louis - Ferdinand Céline

In him and Lucette Almanzor, always faithful, with sometimes tender mood

All humanity is in informational deficit

On its true history, completely forgotten

It is another name of the memory

Always amnesic in its intentionality

Each memory hoodlum with the history

According to its interest, its black book

Not hearing

Not seeing

That what arranges it

And denying all that disturbs it

Or interpreting it so that is eaten!

This way, plus nothing is not meaning

All is ruined, all is afflicting

The truth is locked up, drowned, deformed

By the shareholders of all the markets

By the shareholders of all the ideas

By the shareholders of all the properties

Like the trade unions

Accomplices of all the police

Accomplices of all the exploitations

Essential associated with all the owners

Of all the owners, all the cowards

It is the history of amnesia

The amnesia of the history

The informational deficit which does all to believe

Memory loss, it is the large fair!

The informational deficit

Who makes us repeat silly things

Failing memory

The arrogant assertion

Me, you, him, they, them

Young people and old men

The informational deficit

Who solidifies in the eternal

And the always repeated error

And always renewed terror

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”