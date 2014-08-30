The Shortwave Report 0/06/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK World Radio Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Islamic State or Daesh claimed responsibility for the mass shooting on New Years in Istanbul- Turkey's President Erdogan lists many terrorists and says that Western governments support them, which the US denies. There are protests in Mexico over steep increase in gasoline prices. Then a press review including the controversial Israeli settlement expansions on Palestinian territory which were condemned recently at the UN.

From CUBA- Cuban radio spent the beginning of this week reviewing the top international stories of 2016, here are three of them- the Parliamentary coup against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, outside support for attempts to overthrow President Maduro of Venezuela, and reports that 2016 was the hottest year on record while President-elect Trump intends to cut funding for climate change programs. Antonio Guterres, the new Secretary General of the UN, warned that the global body faces very challenging times.

From JAPAN- A US consulting firm says the biggest risk facing the world this year is the US led by Donald Trump. A Japanese academic has questioned the wisdom of attempting to decontaminating the Fukushima region, where $25 billion have already been spent, given that the majority of former residents do not want to return to the area. Car makers are ramping up development of all-electric vehicles.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Kim Sharif a British lawyer of Yemeni origin. The British government just admitted selling banned cluster bombs to Saudi Arabia which are being deployed in their war on Yemen. They discuss the history and current situation in Yemen which Kim describes as genocide on the part of the Saudis. She also points out how Yemen has become a dumping and breeding ground for ISIL or Daesh fighters, with the support of Britain and other western powers.

