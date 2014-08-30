Paraphysique de l'andragogie
Chaque être humain
Et cela n'est pas anodin
Est comme une bulle informationnelle
Avec sa fragmentation bien à elle
Butoir de la pensée
La pensée de butoir
Chaque personne enfermée dans son monde
Sa propre expérience, le monde de chaque personne
La vérité, le vraisemblable, le vrai
Ce que personne et tout le monde sait
Toute une production de la connaissance
Et donc un accroissement de l'ignorance
Où même le signal absent
Devient le signal présent
Comme pour la mémoire de l'eau
De feu Jacques Benveniste, victime d'ostracisme tragique
Avec pourtant la transduction numérique
L'ADN d'un animisme scientifique
Sans doute plus de vrai que de faux
Et tout le mal que l'on se fait
Le capitalisme étant le seul vrai méfait
Quand de l'autre, il faut faire la peau
Au premier qui tire, c'est ballot
Comme étant enfant, cette femme qui me proposa son sein
Et que j'avais refusé, je n'étais pas bien malin
Donc, la richesse provoque l'admiration
Alors que c'est justement une abomination
Qui devrait ne provoquer que l'indignation
Ou alors, de l'aisance pour toutes les populations !
Car, des gens meurent de froid
Car, des gens meurent de faim
Car, des gens ne savent pas lire
Car, des gens ne savent pas écrire
Et l'on ose pourtant
Une Coupe du Monde de football au Qatar
En 2022, pour le plaisir de milliardaires vantards
Et comme c'est toujours donnant-donnant
Avec le capitalisme mondialisé, rien d'étonnant
Si 80 pour cent
De l'armement Qatari est français
3 septembre 1971, puis 1972
Du gaz, du pétrole, et le Qatar décollait
De l'indépendance et de l'argent
Le commerce de la perle eut son temps
L'argent de la fausse conscience
La fausse conscience de l'argent
Et donc aussi toute une fabrique
De l'inexorable réchauffement climatique
Mais si l'on dit c'est fichu
Alors là évidemment, c'est fichu
Réchauffement, deux fois plus important en montagne
Qu'en plaine, la chaufferie se magne
Et tout ce qui construit
Des grands stades, et autres inepties, tout ce qui avilit
Pas seulement au Qatar, les travailleurs exploités
Les travailleurs méprisés, parfois même pas payés
Certes, le travail salarié est toujours forcé
STO, le capital sème la terreur et l'inégalité !
Et toutes les activités touristiques
Qui augmentent le réchauffement climatique
Ainsi, toute une population humaine
Dès l'enfance, dans la relation inhumaine
Toute une hydrologie chamboulée
Par le pouvoir marchand en jamboree
Des parcs divers et variés
Des absurdités, il faut profiter
Tous les Walt Disney du profit
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est une machine pour le profit
Tout son gâchis peut se voir dans nos poubelles
Le capital est expert dans cette magie
La nature n'a pas besoin d'être sublimée
La nature veut simplement être respectée
Et si il y a une souffrance animale
Il y a aussi une souffrance végétale
Celle de l'insecte, on se fiche pas mal
Nonobstant
Et dans un premier temps
L'on pourrait vivre
Tout à fait bien vivre
Sans manger de viande
Aux abattoirs, plus aucune offrande
Mais du riz et des lentilles
Les acides aminés sont comme les bonnes filles
C'est un peu aussi cela, l'anarchie
Qui respecte toute forme de vie
Tout le vivant devrait être sacré
Pour ne plus tuer
Pour ne plus être tué
Il n'y a pas si longtemps
L'être humain était une proie, on l'oublie trop souvent
Tout est vraiment à repenser
Pour que débute l'humanité
Il n'existe aucune hiérarchie, en vérité
Simplement, le genre humain sut l'inventer
Pour ainsi justifier toutes les inégalités !
Il faut une nouvelle andragogie
Car tout adulte a mal appris
Quand l'autre est l'ennemi
Et pas de communication dans la hiérarchie
Car c'est la communication de la hiérarchie
Or, la communication c'est mettre en commun
Autre chose que des objets, que des biens
Le bien-être
De l'autre, étendant le mien à l'infini
Le mal-être
De l'autre, étendant le mien à l'infini
Mais hélas
Notre monde est d'une tristesse infinie
Il ne peut y avoir aucune joie dans la hiérarchie
Tout un monde de dressage
Tout un monde en cage
Des cages plus ou moins bon marché
Un dressage de plus ou de moins grande subtilité
Dressage de l'apprentissage
L'apprentissage du dressage
Du dressage par les religions
Du dressage par les idéologies
Du dressage par les superstitions
Du dressage par les traditions
La plupart des gens ont peur de la liberté
Tant ils et elles y sont peu habitués
Ils et elles doivent traverser dans les clous
Sinon, ils et elles penseraient devenir folles et fous
Mais tout pourrait s'organiser autrement
Dans une société de gentillesse, d'empathie, de partage
Certes, cela nous paraît comme un mirage
Cependant, pour que l'humanité perdure, le seul virage
Car nous sommes déjà dans le mur, malheureusement !
Une société des neuroprothèses
Du capital sera toujours à l'aise
Cela ne changera pas les mentalités
Après moi le déluge, mentalités autocentrées
Ou alors dans la bêtise augmentée
La vérité est toute nue
La vérité a un beau cul
Je la fornique, je m'y mets, mon vit, toute mon énergie
Le vilain canard de l'anarchie
Tout a été dit, tout a été répété
Pourtant, rien de changé
Comme si nous étions des robots
De temps à autre, une idée, comme un rôt
Cependant que chaque être humain
Est chaque autre être humain
Tout en étant unique, le vivant est malin
Le même génome, 46 chromosomes
22 paires d'autosomes
Qui sont des chromosomes non sexuels
Appartenant à la même paire
Possédant les mêmes gènes, faut s'y faire
Et 2 gonosomes, les chromosomes sexuels
XX chez la femme
XY chez l'homme
L'humanité c'est personne
L'humanité c'est tout le monde, pourtant aphone !
Et comme seule pratique
L'idée de l'acte
Non pas, l'acte de l'idée
Mais toute idée est fanatique
Quand elle devient de la politique
Et comme tout est politique
Le monde entier est frénétique
Pour imposer une façon de vivre
Qu'une majorité sera obligée de suivre
Comme Travail Famille Patrie
Et pour les pauvres, un immense mépris
Avec toutes les farces électorales
De la dictature politicienne, c'est fatal
Les primaires de l'illusion démocratique
Quand est mort tout esprit critique
Partout s'affichant
Les têtes à claques spectacularisées
Partout s'affichant
Des petites dictatures en rivalité
Il n'y a plus rien à dire
Tout a été dit
Il y a tout à faire
Rien n'a été fait
Enfin, l'anarchie, la société révolutionnaire
La révolution permanente sans bureaucratie contre-révolutionnaire
Un autre temps, une nouvelle ère
Car tous les gens de pouvoir sont des psychopathes
Des petits et des grands, mais un jour, échec et mat !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Each human being
And that is not pain-killer
Is like an informational bubble
With its fragmentation well with it
Stop of the thought
The thought of stop
Each person locked up in her world
Its own experience, the world of each person
The truth, the probable one, truth
What nobody and everyone know
A whole production of knowledge
And thus an increase in ignorance
Where even the signal absent
Becomes the signal present
As for the memory of water
Of fire Jacques Benveniste, tragic victim of ostracism
With however digital transduction
The DNA of a scientific animism
Undoubtedly more truth than of forgery
And all the evil which one has
Capitalism being only the true misdeed
When other, the skin should be made
With the first which draws, it is bundle
As being child, this woman who proposed her centre to me
And that I had refused, I was not quite malignant
Therefore, the wealth causes admiration
Whereas it is precisely an abomination
Who should cause only indignation
Or then, of ease for all the populations!
Because, of people die of cold
Because, of people die of hunger
Because, of people cannot read
Because, of people cannot write
And one however dares
A Football world cup in Qatar
In 2022, for the pleasure of boasting billionaires
And as it is always lump of a woman
With globalized capitalism, nothing astonishing
If 80 percent
Qatari armament is French
September 3rd, 1971, then 1972
Gas, oil, and Qatar took off
Independence and money
The trade of the pearl had its time
Money of the false conscience
False conscience of the money
And thus also a whole factory
Inexorable climate warming
But if one says it is rotten
Then there obviously, it is rotten
Warming, twice more important in mountain
That in plain, the boiler room gets a move on
And all that builds
Great stages, and other ineptitudes, all that degrades
Not only in Qatar, exploited workers
Scorned workers, not sometimes even paid
Admittedly, paid work is always forced
STO, the capital sow terror and the inequality!
And all tourist activities
Who increase climate warming
Thus, a whole human population
As of childhood, in the inhuman relation
A whole messed up hydrology
By the commercial power in jamboree
Various and varied parks
Nonsenses, it is necessary to profit
All the Walt Disney of the profit
The techno-industrial commercial spectacular company
Is a machine for the profit
All its waste can be seen in our dustbins
The capital is expert in this magic
Nature does not need to be sublimated
Nature wants simply to be respected
And if there is an animal suffering
There is also a vegetable suffering
That of the insect, one is card-indexed not bad
Notwithstanding
And initially
One could live
To live completely well
Without eating of meat
At the slaughter-houses, plus any offering
But of rice and the lenses
The amino-acids are like the good girls
It is a little also that, anarchy
Who respects any form of life
All living it should be crowned
Not to kill more
Not to be killed more
Not such a long time ago
The human being was a prey, one too often forgets it
All is really to reconsider
So that humanity begins
There does not exist any hierarchy, in truth
Simply, mankind could invent it
For thus justifying all the inequalities!
A new andragogy is needed
Because any adult badly learned
When the other is the enemy
And not of communication in the hierarchy
Because it is the communication of the hierarchy
However, the communication is to put joint
Another thing that objects, that goods
The wellness
Other, extending mine ad infinitum
Discomfort
Other, extending mine ad infinitum
But alas
Our world is of an infinite unhappiness
There can be no joy in the hierarchy
A whole world of raising
A whole world out of cage
More or less cheap cages
A raising moreover or less great subtlety
Raising of the training
The training of raising
Raising by the religions
Raising by the ideologies
Raising by the superstitions
Raising by the traditions
Most people are afraid of freedom
Such an amount of they and it is accustomed little there
They and they must cross in the nails
If not, they and they would think of becoming insane and insane
But all could be organized differently
In a company of kindness, empathy, division
Admittedly, that appears to us like a mirage
However, so that humanity continues, the only turn
Because we are already in the wall, unfortunately!
A company of the neuroprothèses
Capital will be always at ease
That will not change mentalities
After me the flood, autocentric mentalities
Or then in the increased silly thing
The truth is very naked
The truth has a beautiful bottom
I fornicate it, I put myself at it, my lives, all my energy
The unpleasant duck of anarchy
All was said, all was repeated
However, nothing of changed
As if we were robots
Time with other, an idea, like a roast
However that each human being
Is each other human being
While being single, living it is malignant
The same genome, 46 chromosomes
22 pairs of autosomes
Who are nonsexual chromosomes
Belonging to the same pair
Having same genes, is necessary to be done there
And 2 gonosomes, sexual chromosomes
XX at the woman
XY at the man
Humanity it is nobody
Humanity it is however everyone, voiceless!
And like only practice
The idea of the act
Not, the act of the idea
But any idea is fanatic
When it becomes of the policy
And as all is political
The whole world is frantic
To impose a way of living
That a majority will be obliged to follow
Comme Travail Famille Patrie
And for the poor, an immense contempt
With all the electoral jokes
Politicking dictatorship, it is fatal
Primary educations of the democratic illusion
When any critical spirit died
Everywhere being displayed
Heads with spectacularized snaps
Everywhere being displayed
Small dictatorships in competition
There is nothing any more to say
All was known as
There is very to make
Nothing was done
Lastly, anarchy, the revolutionary company
The permanent revolution without bureaucracy counter-revolutionary
Another time, a new era
Because all people of being able are psychopaths
The small ones and the large ones, but one day, checkmate!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
