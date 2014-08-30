Paraphysique de l'andragogie

Chaque être humain

Et cela n'est pas anodin

Est comme une bulle informationnelle

Avec sa fragmentation bien à elle

Butoir de la pensée

La pensée de butoir

Chaque personne enfermée dans son monde

Sa propre expérience, le monde de chaque personne

La vérité, le vraisemblable, le vrai

Ce que personne et tout le monde sait

Toute une production de la connaissance

Et donc un accroissement de l'ignorance

Où même le signal absent

Devient le signal présent

Comme pour la mémoire de l'eau

De feu Jacques Benveniste, victime d'ostracisme tragique

Avec pourtant la transduction numérique

L'ADN d'un animisme scientifique

Sans doute plus de vrai que de faux

Et tout le mal que l'on se fait

Le capitalisme étant le seul vrai méfait

Quand de l'autre, il faut faire la peau

Au premier qui tire, c'est ballot

Comme étant enfant, cette femme qui me proposa son sein

Et que j'avais refusé, je n'étais pas bien malin

Donc, la richesse provoque l'admiration

Alors que c'est justement une abomination

Qui devrait ne provoquer que l'indignation

Ou alors, de l'aisance pour toutes les populations !

Car, des gens meurent de froid

Car, des gens meurent de faim

Car, des gens ne savent pas lire

Car, des gens ne savent pas écrire

Et l'on ose pourtant

Une Coupe du Monde de football au Qatar

En 2022, pour le plaisir de milliardaires vantards

Et comme c'est toujours donnant-donnant

Avec le capitalisme mondialisé, rien d'étonnant

Si 80 pour cent

De l'armement Qatari est français

3 septembre 1971, puis 1972

Du gaz, du pétrole, et le Qatar décollait

De l'indépendance et de l'argent

Le commerce de la perle eut son temps

L'argent de la fausse conscience

La fausse conscience de l'argent

Et donc aussi toute une fabrique

De l'inexorable réchauffement climatique

Mais si l'on dit c'est fichu

Alors là évidemment, c'est fichu

Réchauffement, deux fois plus important en montagne

Qu'en plaine, la chaufferie se magne

Et tout ce qui construit

Des grands stades, et autres inepties, tout ce qui avilit

Pas seulement au Qatar, les travailleurs exploités

Les travailleurs méprisés, parfois même pas payés

Certes, le travail salarié est toujours forcé

STO, le capital sème la terreur et l'inégalité !

Et toutes les activités touristiques

Qui augmentent le réchauffement climatique

Ainsi, toute une population humaine

Dès l'enfance, dans la relation inhumaine

Toute une hydrologie chamboulée

Par le pouvoir marchand en jamboree

Des parcs divers et variés

Des absurdités, il faut profiter

Tous les Walt Disney du profit

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est une machine pour le profit

Tout son gâchis peut se voir dans nos poubelles

Le capital est expert dans cette magie

La nature n'a pas besoin d'être sublimée

La nature veut simplement être respectée

Et si il y a une souffrance animale

Il y a aussi une souffrance végétale

Celle de l'insecte, on se fiche pas mal

Nonobstant

Et dans un premier temps

L'on pourrait vivre

Tout à fait bien vivre

Sans manger de viande

Aux abattoirs, plus aucune offrande

Mais du riz et des lentilles

Les acides aminés sont comme les bonnes filles

C'est un peu aussi cela, l'anarchie

Qui respecte toute forme de vie

Tout le vivant devrait être sacré

Pour ne plus tuer

Pour ne plus être tué

Il n'y a pas si longtemps

L'être humain était une proie, on l'oublie trop souvent

Tout est vraiment à repenser

Pour que débute l'humanité

Il n'existe aucune hiérarchie, en vérité

Simplement, le genre humain sut l'inventer

Pour ainsi justifier toutes les inégalités !

Il faut une nouvelle andragogie

Car tout adulte a mal appris

Quand l'autre est l'ennemi

Et pas de communication dans la hiérarchie

Car c'est la communication de la hiérarchie

Or, la communication c'est mettre en commun

Autre chose que des objets, que des biens

Le bien-être

De l'autre, étendant le mien à l'infini

Le mal-être

De l'autre, étendant le mien à l'infini

Mais hélas

Notre monde est d'une tristesse infinie

Il ne peut y avoir aucune joie dans la hiérarchie

Tout un monde de dressage

Tout un monde en cage

Des cages plus ou moins bon marché

Un dressage de plus ou de moins grande subtilité

Dressage de l'apprentissage

L'apprentissage du dressage

Du dressage par les religions

Du dressage par les idéologies

Du dressage par les superstitions

Du dressage par les traditions

La plupart des gens ont peur de la liberté

Tant ils et elles y sont peu habitués

Ils et elles doivent traverser dans les clous

Sinon, ils et elles penseraient devenir folles et fous

Mais tout pourrait s'organiser autrement

Dans une société de gentillesse, d'empathie, de partage

Certes, cela nous paraît comme un mirage

Cependant, pour que l'humanité perdure, le seul virage

Car nous sommes déjà dans le mur, malheureusement !

Une société des neuroprothèses

Du capital sera toujours à l'aise

Cela ne changera pas les mentalités

Après moi le déluge, mentalités autocentrées

Ou alors dans la bêtise augmentée

La vérité est toute nue

La vérité a un beau cul

Je la fornique, je m'y mets, mon vit, toute mon énergie

Le vilain canard de l'anarchie

Tout a été dit, tout a été répété

Pourtant, rien de changé

Comme si nous étions des robots

De temps à autre, une idée, comme un rôt

Cependant que chaque être humain

Est chaque autre être humain

Tout en étant unique, le vivant est malin

Le même génome, 46 chromosomes

22 paires d'autosomes

Qui sont des chromosomes non sexuels

Appartenant à la même paire

Possédant les mêmes gènes, faut s'y faire

Et 2 gonosomes, les chromosomes sexuels

XX chez la femme

XY chez l'homme

L'humanité c'est personne

L'humanité c'est tout le monde, pourtant aphone !

Et comme seule pratique

L'idée de l'acte

Non pas, l'acte de l'idée

Mais toute idée est fanatique

Quand elle devient de la politique

Et comme tout est politique

Le monde entier est frénétique

Pour imposer une façon de vivre

Qu'une majorité sera obligée de suivre

Comme Travail Famille Patrie

Et pour les pauvres, un immense mépris

Avec toutes les farces électorales

De la dictature politicienne, c'est fatal

Les primaires de l'illusion démocratique

Quand est mort tout esprit critique

Partout s'affichant

Les têtes à claques spectacularisées

Partout s'affichant

Des petites dictatures en rivalité

Il n'y a plus rien à dire

Tout a été dit

Il y a tout à faire

Rien n'a été fait

Enfin, l'anarchie, la société révolutionnaire

La révolution permanente sans bureaucratie contre-révolutionnaire

Un autre temps, une nouvelle ère

Car tous les gens de pouvoir sont des psychopathes

Des petits et des grands, mais un jour, échec et mat !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Each human being

And that is not pain-killer

Is like an informational bubble

With its fragmentation well with it

Stop of the thought

The thought of stop

Each person locked up in her world

Its own experience, the world of each person

The truth, the probable one, truth

What nobody and everyone know

A whole production of knowledge

And thus an increase in ignorance

Where even the signal absent

Becomes the signal present

As for the memory of water

Of fire Jacques Benveniste, tragic victim of ostracism

With however digital transduction

The DNA of a scientific animism

Undoubtedly more truth than of forgery

And all the evil which one has

Capitalism being only the true misdeed

When other, the skin should be made

With the first which draws, it is bundle

As being child, this woman who proposed her centre to me

And that I had refused, I was not quite malignant

Therefore, the wealth causes admiration

Whereas it is precisely an abomination

Who should cause only indignation

Or then, of ease for all the populations!

Because, of people die of cold

Because, of people die of hunger

Because, of people cannot read

Because, of people cannot write

And one however dares

A Football world cup in Qatar

In 2022, for the pleasure of boasting billionaires

And as it is always lump of a woman

With globalized capitalism, nothing astonishing

If 80 percent

Qatari armament is French

September 3rd, 1971, then 1972

Gas, oil, and Qatar took off

Independence and money

The trade of the pearl had its time

Money of the false conscience

False conscience of the money

And thus also a whole factory

Inexorable climate warming

But if one says it is rotten

Then there obviously, it is rotten

Warming, twice more important in mountain

That in plain, the boiler room gets a move on

And all that builds

Great stages, and other ineptitudes, all that degrades

Not only in Qatar, exploited workers

Scorned workers, not sometimes even paid

Admittedly, paid work is always forced

STO, the capital sow terror and the inequality!

And all tourist activities

Who increase climate warming

Thus, a whole human population

As of childhood, in the inhuman relation

A whole messed up hydrology

By the commercial power in jamboree

Various and varied parks

Nonsenses, it is necessary to profit

All the Walt Disney of the profit

The techno-industrial commercial spectacular company

Is a machine for the profit

All its waste can be seen in our dustbins

The capital is expert in this magic

Nature does not need to be sublimated

Nature wants simply to be respected

And if there is an animal suffering

There is also a vegetable suffering

That of the insect, one is card-indexed not bad

Notwithstanding

And initially

One could live

To live completely well

Without eating of meat

At the slaughter-houses, plus any offering

But of rice and the lenses

The amino-acids are like the good girls

It is a little also that, anarchy

Who respects any form of life

All living it should be crowned

Not to kill more

Not to be killed more

Not such a long time ago

The human being was a prey, one too often forgets it

All is really to reconsider

So that humanity begins

There does not exist any hierarchy, in truth

Simply, mankind could invent it

For thus justifying all the inequalities!

A new andragogy is needed

Because any adult badly learned

When the other is the enemy

And not of communication in the hierarchy

Because it is the communication of the hierarchy

However, the communication is to put joint

Another thing that objects, that goods

The wellness

Other, extending mine ad infinitum

Discomfort

Other, extending mine ad infinitum

But alas

Our world is of an infinite unhappiness

There can be no joy in the hierarchy

A whole world of raising

A whole world out of cage

More or less cheap cages

A raising moreover or less great subtlety

Raising of the training

The training of raising

Raising by the religions

Raising by the ideologies

Raising by the superstitions

Raising by the traditions

Most people are afraid of freedom

Such an amount of they and it is accustomed little there

They and they must cross in the nails

If not, they and they would think of becoming insane and insane

But all could be organized differently

In a company of kindness, empathy, division

Admittedly, that appears to us like a mirage

However, so that humanity continues, the only turn

Because we are already in the wall, unfortunately!

A company of the neuroprothèses

Capital will be always at ease

That will not change mentalities

After me the flood, autocentric mentalities

Or then in the increased silly thing

The truth is very naked

The truth has a beautiful bottom

I fornicate it, I put myself at it, my lives, all my energy

The unpleasant duck of anarchy

All was said, all was repeated

However, nothing of changed

As if we were robots

Time with other, an idea, like a roast

However that each human being

Is each other human being

While being single, living it is malignant

The same genome, 46 chromosomes

22 pairs of autosomes

Who are nonsexual chromosomes

Belonging to the same pair

Having same genes, is necessary to be done there

And 2 gonosomes, sexual chromosomes

XX at the woman

XY at the man

Humanity it is nobody

Humanity it is however everyone, voiceless!

And like only practice

The idea of the act

Not, the act of the idea

But any idea is fanatic

When it becomes of the policy

And as all is political

The whole world is frantic

To impose a way of living

That a majority will be obliged to follow

Comme Travail Famille Patrie

And for the poor, an immense contempt

With all the electoral jokes

Politicking dictatorship, it is fatal

Primary educations of the democratic illusion

When any critical spirit died

Everywhere being displayed

Heads with spectacularized snaps

Everywhere being displayed

Small dictatorships in competition

There is nothing any more to say

All was known as

There is very to make

Nothing was done

Lastly, anarchy, the revolutionary company

The permanent revolution without bureaucracy counter-revolutionary

Another time, a new era

Because all people of being able are psychopaths

The small ones and the large ones, but one day, checkmate!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”