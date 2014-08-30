Paraphysique du racialisme
Le concept des races
Est une horrible farce
Il n'y a aucune race
Simplement des groupes de diverses populations
Qui laissent forcément des traces
Tout le reste est de la falsification
La race humaine, le genre humain
Tout le reste c'est du crétin
Cela n'est pas étonnant
Si des fascistes de gauche
Si des fascistes de droite
Si des fascistes du ni de gauche ni de droite
Sont en extase, devant les boniments
Pourtant
Si ces ignorantes et ignorants avaient un accident
Le noir à un blanc
Pourrait donner son sang
Et bien plus souvent
Qu'un blanc à un autre blanc
Et même un noir à un autre noir
Une question de compatibilité sanguine, faut le savoir
Ce qui est vrai est toujours dérangeant
Et voici que maintenant
Des racialistes attaquent des boutiques
Car du concept de la race, ils sont des fanatiques !
Il ne faut pas se laisser faire
Avoir peur des réactionnaires
Les chasser avec des lance-pierres
Le capital a tant d'amis
Sans compter tous ses faux ennemis
Le capital ne craint que l'anarchie
Le racialisme veut ratisser large
Quant l'humanité devient barge
Certes
Il y a des noirs fascistes
Il y a des noirs racistes
Certes
Il y a des jaunes fascistes
Il y a des jaunes racistes
Comme donc les blancs
La couleur de la peau n'a rien à voir là-dedans
Les gènes sont toujours les mêmes
Le sang est toujours le même
Certes
Il y a des cultures, il y a des clans
Mais pas la moindre race, évidemment
L'humanité est une, elle n'est pas divisée
Ou seulement par les idées
Mais quand l'humanité est théorisée
Culturalisme, différentialisme, pour s'égarer
Comme toute cette canaille identitaire
De la même racine réactionnaire !
Mais
Et vous le savez
Le capital a besoin pour régner
De diviser encore, toujours diviser
C'est son commerce, sa seule vraie identité
Mais la plupart des gens
Et c'est assez consternant
Ne veulent pas de la vérité
Mais ce qui peut les arranger
Ce ne sont donc que des préjugés
Et de tout préjugé, il faudrait se débarrasser
Comme la femme, sexe prétendument faible
Alors que c'est l'homme le sexe faible
D'ailleurs
Au paléolithique, la parité femme/homme
C'était une banalité en somme
Sans parler de la société matrilinéaire
Quand seulement comptait la mère
Je ne suis pourtant pas masculiniste
Je ne suis pourtant pas féministe
Il n'y a que l'être humain pour un humaniste
Sans toutefois gommer le pouvoir des hormones
Du coup de foudre, coup de sexe, qu'il est bon, qu'elle est bonne
L'odeur de l'intime
Qui fait tant de victimes
Le pénis en érection, la vulve mouillée
Même cela, par l'argent, cela a été faussé !
L'odeur dominante de notre temps
C'est l'odeur de l'argent
Les autres odeurs ne font plus le poids
L'odeur aussi de la position sociale, ma foi
L'argent de la hiérarchie
La hiérarchie de l'argent
C'est si caché, et si évident
Ou alors, il y a très longtemps
Pas même, cependant, en 1883
Avec déjà l'électricité au théâtre de la Scala
Le célèbre théâtre de Milan, voilà
Mais après tout
Nous nageons dans l'inconnu, c'est fou
Donc, foin des races, mais des espèces
Présentement, sont recensées, 8,7 millions d'espèces
Mais 14 pour cent seulement, ont été
Et donc à ce jour, répertoriées
Sans compter que le nombre d'espèces actuelles
Il faudrait en faire une ritournelle
C'est un pour cent seulement
De toutes les espèces ayant existé sur notre Terre
Alors que pourtant
500, 440, 365, 252, 200, 65 millions d'années
Des crises majeures, extinctions massives d'espèces, on l'a oublié !
Et puis, tant de curiosités
C'est le poisson zèbre qui peut se régénérer
Et tout ce que la nature sait nous cacher
Et ce qu'aucune culture, ne peut ainsi expliquer
Mais c'est la bétonnisation de la nature
Le monde de la bétonnisation en peinture
Ainsi en France
La bétonnière, une nouvelle danse
Terres agricoles sacrifiées
60.000 hectares par année
Pour en grandes surfaces se transformer
Pour en parkings, en autoroutes, se transformer
Et tous les six ans
Le Rhône qui est tout un département
Est rayé de la carte
Ou encore 15 terrains de football par minute
Terres agricoles envolées, zut
Et à propos de football, sur 14000 footballeurs professionnels
Il n'est pas si beau, leur ciel
45,3 pour cent gagnent moins de mille dollars par mois
Certes, 14,2 pour cent gagnent plus de 8000 dollars par mois
Certes, des centaines gagnent bien leur vie ou gagnent des fortunes
Mais pour la majorité, cela n'est pas la Lune
Bref, du béton et encore du béton
Mais jamais un mot sur la surpopulation
Chair à canon, chair à profit, chair à exploitation
La France est d'ailleurs une ferme usine
Les animaux pas conformes, on les élimine
Ferme des mille vaches
Ferme aux 23000 cochons
Ferme au 1,5 million de poules
Ferme aux 120.000 agneaux
Déjà, trente fermes usines, c'est affreux, c'est pas beau !
Tout cela au fond, pour des protéines
Il faut aller au fond de la mine
Protéines essentielles à la vie de la cellule
Cellule qui s'assemble avec 20 acides aminés différents
La vie c'est sidérant
19 acides aminés ne contenant
Que quatre éléments chimiques, c'est esbaudissant
Carbone, hydrogène, oxygène, azote
Sans parler de quelques cas qui rotent
Rien n'est bien, rien n'est mal
Les illusions de la morale
La morale des illusions
Mais tout n'est pas égal, attention
Tout est naturel, sauf le meurtre de l'autre
Tout est naturel, sauf l'exploitation de l'autre
Par exemple, pas de sexualité normale ou anormale
Mais ce qui selon les individus, fait du bien, pas du mal
Le tout étant hélas encadré par le capital
Et puis contre tout esprit réactionnaire
Il faut songer à cette loi de l'Univers
L'hydrogène et l'hélium, c'est 99 pour cent de l'Univers
Pour les êtres vivants
10 pour cent d'hydrogène, 65 pour cent d'oxygène
18,5 de carbone, 3,5 d'azote
Et oxygène, carbone, azote, pour un pour cent de l'Univers
Pourtant c'est 87 pour cent des êtres vivants !
Patrice Faubert ( 2016 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
The concept of the races
Is a horrible joke
There is no race
Simply groups of various populations
Who leave traces inevitably
All the rest is falsification
The human race, mankind
All the rest it is of the cretin
That is not astonishing
So fascists of left
So fascists of right-hand side
So fascists of neither of left nor of right-hand side
Are in ecstasy, in front of the tall stories
However
If these ignorant and ignoramuses had an accident
Black with a white
Could give its blood
And much more often
That a white with another white
And even a black with another black
A question of blood compatibility, is necessary the knowledge
What is true is always disturbing
And here that now
Racialists attack shops
Bus of the concept of the race, they are fanatics!
One should not be let make
To be afraid of the reactionaries
To drive out with catapults
The capital has so many friends
Not counting all its false enemies
The capital fears only anarchy
The racialism wants to rake broad
As humanity becomes barge
Admittedly
There are fascistic blacks
There are racist blacks
Admittedly
There are fascistic yellows
There are racist yellows
Like thus the white
The color of the skin does not have anything to see in it
The genes are always the same ones
Blood is always the same one
Admittedly
There are cultures, there are clans
But not the least race, obviously
Humanity is one, it is not divided
Or only by the ideas
But when humanity is theorized
Cultural anthropology, differentialism, to be mislaid
Like all this identity rabble
Same root reactionary!
But
And know it to you
The capital needs to reign
To still divide, always to divide
It is its trade, its only true identity
But most people
And it is enough dismaying
Do not want a truth
But what can arrange them
They are thus only prejudices
And of very prejudged, it would be necessary to get rid
Like the woman, allegedly weak sex
Whereas it is the man the weaker sex
Moreover
With paleolithic, the parity woman/man
It was a banality all in all
Without speaking of the matrilinear company
When only the mother counted
I am however not masculinist
I am however not feminist
There is only the human being for humanistic
Without however gumming the power of the hormones
As a result of the lightning, blow of sex, that it is good, which it is good
Odor of the close friend
Who does so many victims
The penis in erection, the wet vulva
Even that, by the money, that was distorted!
Dominant odor of our time
It is the odor of the money
The other odors do not make any more the weight
Odor also of the social position, my faith
Money of the hierarchy
The hierarchy of the money
It if is hidden, and so obvious
Or then, it is very a long time
Not even, however, in 1883
With already electricity with the theatre of Scala
The famous theatre of Milan, here
But after all
We swim in the unknown, it is insane
Therefore, hay of the races, but of the species
At present, are listed, 8.7 million species
But 14 percent only, were
And thus to date, indexed
Not counting that the number of current species
It would be necessary to make an old story of it
It is a percent only
Of all the species having existed on our Earth
Whereas however
500,440,365,252,200,65 million years
Major crises, massive extinctions of species, one forgot it!
And then, so much of curiosities
It is the fish streaks which can regenerate itself
And all that nature can hide us
And what no culture, can thus explain
But it is the betonnisation of nature
The world of the betonnisation in painting
Thus in France
The concrete-mixer, a new dance
Sacrificed agricultural lands
60,000 hectares per year
In large surfaces to change
For in carparks, motorways, to change
And every six years
The Rhone which is a whole department
Map is striped
Or 15 football fields per minute
Flown away agricultural lands, drat
And in connection with football, on 14000 professional footballers
It is not so beautiful, their sky
45.3 percent gain less than thousand dollars per month
Admittedly, 14.2 percent gain more than 8000 dollars per month
Admittedly, hundreds earn a living well or gain fortunes
But for the majority, that is not the Moon
In short, concrete and still of the concrete
But never a word on overpopulation
, Flesh cannon fodder with profit, flesh with exploitation
France is a firm factory besides
The animals not in conformity, they are eliminated
Firm of the thousand cows
Firm with the 23000 pigs
Firm to the 1.5 million hens
Firm with the 120,000 lambs
Already, thirty firm factories, it is dreadful, it is not beautiful!
All that at the bottom, for proteins
It is necessary to go underground in the mine
Proteins essential with the life of the cell
Cell which is assembled with 20 different amino-acids
The life it is striking
19 amino-acids not containing
That four chemical elements, it is esbaudissant
Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogenize
Without speaking of some cases which rotent
Nothing is well, nothing is not badly
Illusions of morals
The morals of the illusions
But all is not equal, attention
All is natural, except the murder of the other
All is natural, except the exploitation of the other
For example, not of normal or abnormal sexuality
But what according to the individuals, fact of the good, not of the evil
The whole being alas framed by the capital
And then against any spirit reactionary
It is necessary to think of this law of the Universe
Hydrogen and helium, it is 99 percent of the Universe
For the living beings
10 percent of hydrogen, 65 percent of oxygen
18.5 from carbon, 3.5 of nitrogen
And oxygenates, carbon, nitrogenizes, for a percent of the Universe
However it is 87 percent of the living beings!
Patrice Faubert (2016) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
