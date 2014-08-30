Paraphysique du racialisme

Le concept des races

Est une horrible farce

Il n'y a aucune race

Simplement des groupes de diverses populations

Qui laissent forcément des traces

Tout le reste est de la falsification

La race humaine, le genre humain

Tout le reste c'est du crétin

Cela n'est pas étonnant

Si des fascistes de gauche

Si des fascistes de droite

Si des fascistes du ni de gauche ni de droite

Sont en extase, devant les boniments

Pourtant

Si ces ignorantes et ignorants avaient un accident

Le noir à un blanc

Pourrait donner son sang

Et bien plus souvent

Qu'un blanc à un autre blanc

Et même un noir à un autre noir

Une question de compatibilité sanguine, faut le savoir

Ce qui est vrai est toujours dérangeant

Et voici que maintenant

Des racialistes attaquent des boutiques

Car du concept de la race, ils sont des fanatiques !

Il ne faut pas se laisser faire

Avoir peur des réactionnaires

Les chasser avec des lance-pierres

Le capital a tant d'amis

Sans compter tous ses faux ennemis

Le capital ne craint que l'anarchie

Le racialisme veut ratisser large

Quant l'humanité devient barge

Certes

Il y a des noirs fascistes

Il y a des noirs racistes

Certes

Il y a des jaunes fascistes

Il y a des jaunes racistes

Comme donc les blancs

La couleur de la peau n'a rien à voir là-dedans

Les gènes sont toujours les mêmes

Le sang est toujours le même

Certes

Il y a des cultures, il y a des clans

Mais pas la moindre race, évidemment

L'humanité est une, elle n'est pas divisée

Ou seulement par les idées

Mais quand l'humanité est théorisée

Culturalisme, différentialisme, pour s'égarer

Comme toute cette canaille identitaire

De la même racine réactionnaire !

Mais

Et vous le savez

Le capital a besoin pour régner

De diviser encore, toujours diviser

C'est son commerce, sa seule vraie identité

Mais la plupart des gens

Et c'est assez consternant

Ne veulent pas de la vérité

Mais ce qui peut les arranger

Ce ne sont donc que des préjugés

Et de tout préjugé, il faudrait se débarrasser

Comme la femme, sexe prétendument faible

Alors que c'est l'homme le sexe faible

D'ailleurs

Au paléolithique, la parité femme/homme

C'était une banalité en somme

Sans parler de la société matrilinéaire

Quand seulement comptait la mère

Je ne suis pourtant pas masculiniste

Je ne suis pourtant pas féministe

Il n'y a que l'être humain pour un humaniste

Sans toutefois gommer le pouvoir des hormones

Du coup de foudre, coup de sexe, qu'il est bon, qu'elle est bonne

L'odeur de l'intime

Qui fait tant de victimes

Le pénis en érection, la vulve mouillée

Même cela, par l'argent, cela a été faussé !

L'odeur dominante de notre temps

C'est l'odeur de l'argent

Les autres odeurs ne font plus le poids

L'odeur aussi de la position sociale, ma foi

L'argent de la hiérarchie

La hiérarchie de l'argent

C'est si caché, et si évident

Ou alors, il y a très longtemps

Pas même, cependant, en 1883

Avec déjà l'électricité au théâtre de la Scala

Le célèbre théâtre de Milan, voilà

Mais après tout

Nous nageons dans l'inconnu, c'est fou

Donc, foin des races, mais des espèces

Présentement, sont recensées, 8,7 millions d'espèces

Mais 14 pour cent seulement, ont été

Et donc à ce jour, répertoriées

Sans compter que le nombre d'espèces actuelles

Il faudrait en faire une ritournelle

C'est un pour cent seulement

De toutes les espèces ayant existé sur notre Terre

Alors que pourtant

500, 440, 365, 252, 200, 65 millions d'années

Des crises majeures, extinctions massives d'espèces, on l'a oublié !

Et puis, tant de curiosités

C'est le poisson zèbre qui peut se régénérer

Et tout ce que la nature sait nous cacher

Et ce qu'aucune culture, ne peut ainsi expliquer

Mais c'est la bétonnisation de la nature

Le monde de la bétonnisation en peinture

Ainsi en France

La bétonnière, une nouvelle danse

Terres agricoles sacrifiées

60.000 hectares par année

Pour en grandes surfaces se transformer

Pour en parkings, en autoroutes, se transformer

Et tous les six ans

Le Rhône qui est tout un département

Est rayé de la carte

Ou encore 15 terrains de football par minute

Terres agricoles envolées, zut

Et à propos de football, sur 14000 footballeurs professionnels

Il n'est pas si beau, leur ciel

45,3 pour cent gagnent moins de mille dollars par mois

Certes, 14,2 pour cent gagnent plus de 8000 dollars par mois

Certes, des centaines gagnent bien leur vie ou gagnent des fortunes

Mais pour la majorité, cela n'est pas la Lune

Bref, du béton et encore du béton

Mais jamais un mot sur la surpopulation

Chair à canon, chair à profit, chair à exploitation

La France est d'ailleurs une ferme usine

Les animaux pas conformes, on les élimine

Ferme des mille vaches

Ferme aux 23000 cochons

Ferme au 1,5 million de poules

Ferme aux 120.000 agneaux

Déjà, trente fermes usines, c'est affreux, c'est pas beau !

Tout cela au fond, pour des protéines

Il faut aller au fond de la mine

Protéines essentielles à la vie de la cellule

Cellule qui s'assemble avec 20 acides aminés différents

La vie c'est sidérant

19 acides aminés ne contenant

Que quatre éléments chimiques, c'est esbaudissant

Carbone, hydrogène, oxygène, azote

Sans parler de quelques cas qui rotent

Rien n'est bien, rien n'est mal

Les illusions de la morale

La morale des illusions

Mais tout n'est pas égal, attention

Tout est naturel, sauf le meurtre de l'autre

Tout est naturel, sauf l'exploitation de l'autre

Par exemple, pas de sexualité normale ou anormale

Mais ce qui selon les individus, fait du bien, pas du mal

Le tout étant hélas encadré par le capital

Et puis contre tout esprit réactionnaire

Il faut songer à cette loi de l'Univers

L'hydrogène et l'hélium, c'est 99 pour cent de l'Univers

Pour les êtres vivants

10 pour cent d'hydrogène, 65 pour cent d'oxygène

18,5 de carbone, 3,5 d'azote

Et oxygène, carbone, azote, pour un pour cent de l'Univers

Pourtant c'est 87 pour cent des êtres vivants !

Patrice Faubert ( 2016 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

The concept of the races

Is a horrible joke

There is no race

Simply groups of various populations

Who leave traces inevitably

All the rest is falsification

The human race, mankind

All the rest it is of the cretin

That is not astonishing

So fascists of left

So fascists of right-hand side

So fascists of neither of left nor of right-hand side

Are in ecstasy, in front of the tall stories

However

If these ignorant and ignoramuses had an accident

Black with a white

Could give its blood

And much more often

That a white with another white

And even a black with another black

A question of blood compatibility, is necessary the knowledge

What is true is always disturbing

And here that now

Racialists attack shops

Bus of the concept of the race, they are fanatics!

One should not be let make

To be afraid of the reactionaries

To drive out with catapults

The capital has so many friends

Not counting all its false enemies

The capital fears only anarchy

The racialism wants to rake broad

As humanity becomes barge

Admittedly

There are fascistic blacks

There are racist blacks

Admittedly

There are fascistic yellows

There are racist yellows

Like thus the white

The color of the skin does not have anything to see in it

The genes are always the same ones

Blood is always the same one

Admittedly

There are cultures, there are clans

But not the least race, obviously

Humanity is one, it is not divided

Or only by the ideas

But when humanity is theorized

Cultural anthropology, differentialism, to be mislaid

Like all this identity rabble

Same root reactionary!

But

And know it to you

The capital needs to reign

To still divide, always to divide

It is its trade, its only true identity

But most people

And it is enough dismaying

Do not want a truth

But what can arrange them

They are thus only prejudices

And of very prejudged, it would be necessary to get rid

Like the woman, allegedly weak sex

Whereas it is the man the weaker sex

Moreover

With paleolithic, the parity woman/man

It was a banality all in all

Without speaking of the matrilinear company

When only the mother counted

I am however not masculinist

I am however not feminist

There is only the human being for humanistic

Without however gumming the power of the hormones

As a result of the lightning, blow of sex, that it is good, which it is good

Odor of the close friend

Who does so many victims

The penis in erection, the wet vulva

Even that, by the money, that was distorted!

Dominant odor of our time

It is the odor of the money

The other odors do not make any more the weight

Odor also of the social position, my faith

Money of the hierarchy

The hierarchy of the money

It if is hidden, and so obvious

Or then, it is very a long time

Not even, however, in 1883

With already electricity with the theatre of Scala

The famous theatre of Milan, here

But after all

We swim in the unknown, it is insane

Therefore, hay of the races, but of the species

At present, are listed, 8.7 million species

But 14 percent only, were

And thus to date, indexed

Not counting that the number of current species

It would be necessary to make an old story of it

It is a percent only

Of all the species having existed on our Earth

Whereas however

500,440,365,252,200,65 million years

Major crises, massive extinctions of species, one forgot it!

And then, so much of curiosities

It is the fish streaks which can regenerate itself

And all that nature can hide us

And what no culture, can thus explain

But it is the betonnisation of nature

The world of the betonnisation in painting

Thus in France

The concrete-mixer, a new dance

Sacrificed agricultural lands

60,000 hectares per year

In large surfaces to change

For in carparks, motorways, to change

And every six years

The Rhone which is a whole department

Map is striped

Or 15 football fields per minute

Flown away agricultural lands, drat

And in connection with football, on 14000 professional footballers

It is not so beautiful, their sky

45.3 percent gain less than thousand dollars per month

Admittedly, 14.2 percent gain more than 8000 dollars per month

Admittedly, hundreds earn a living well or gain fortunes

But for the majority, that is not the Moon

In short, concrete and still of the concrete

But never a word on overpopulation

, Flesh cannon fodder with profit, flesh with exploitation

France is a firm factory besides

The animals not in conformity, they are eliminated

Firm of the thousand cows

Firm with the 23000 pigs

Firm to the 1.5 million hens

Firm with the 120,000 lambs

Already, thirty firm factories, it is dreadful, it is not beautiful!

All that at the bottom, for proteins

It is necessary to go underground in the mine

Proteins essential with the life of the cell

Cell which is assembled with 20 different amino-acids

The life it is striking

19 amino-acids not containing

That four chemical elements, it is esbaudissant

Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogenize

Without speaking of some cases which rotent

Nothing is well, nothing is not badly

Illusions of morals

The morals of the illusions

But all is not equal, attention

All is natural, except the murder of the other

All is natural, except the exploitation of the other

For example, not of normal or abnormal sexuality

But what according to the individuals, fact of the good, not of the evil

The whole being alas framed by the capital

And then against any spirit reactionary

It is necessary to think of this law of the Universe

Hydrogen and helium, it is 99 percent of the Universe

For the living beings

10 percent of hydrogen, 65 percent of oxygen

18.5 from carbon, 3.5 of nitrogen

And oxygenates, carbon, nitrogenizes, for a percent of the Universe

However it is 87 percent of the living beings!

Patrice Faubert (2016) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”