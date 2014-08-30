Activists win in court against city council over transparency rules, could override city council decisions

From the newswire: "a Cook County Judge ruled that the Chicago City Council violated Illinois’s Open Meetings Act (OMA) by refusing to allow members of the public to testify at its meetings in accordance with the Act...While [the] ruling covered just part of the activists’...motion, a final ruling on the suit as whole, if the City is found guilty of violating the OMA, could invalidate all final decisions made by the Council at its May 18 and June 22 meetings, including the $15.8 million TIF ordinance for luxury housing...passed at the June meeting."