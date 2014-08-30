The Shortwave Report 12/16/16 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- The UN Conference on Nuclear Disarmament opened this week in Nagasaki with participants discussing their efforts to eliminate all nuclear weapons. Antonio Guterres, former Prime Minister of Portugal, was sworn in as the new Secretary-General of the UN, replacing Ban ki-Moon. Japan has postponed a summit with China and South Korea after the South Korean parliament voted to impeach the president. Israel received the first of 50 F-35 stealth fighter jets.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes covered the evacuation and fighting in rebel held parts of eastern Aleppo. Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett spoke at the UN about the ceasefire attempts, the actual will of the Syrian people, and accused the mainstream media of lying about what is happening in Aleppo. She questions the credibility of the White Helmet organization and the British Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. She says that the agenda of the western media is regime change, despite Syrians overwhelming support for Assad

From CUBA- The EU and Cuba signed a deal to normalize political and economic relations. The Brazilian Senate passed the controversial amendment to freeze public spending to the inflation rate for the next 20 years. The Obama administration released a CIA report on Operation Condor, the 1970s covert efforts to control Latin American governments.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Nomi Prins author of "All The Presidents Bankers." She says that the global financial crisis has not ended but merely been covered up. She says that the reason for skyrocketing debt and zero interest rates is to support a flawed and criminal financial system. The banks have gotten bigger and paid $160 billion in fines for criminal actions without anyone facing trial.

"We must reconstitute the natural world as the true terrain of politics. We must draw our standards from our natural world, heedless of ridicule, and reaffirm its denied validity. We must honor with the humility of the wise the bounds of that natural world and the mystery which lies beyond them, admitting that there is something in the order of being which evidently exceeds all our competence."

-Vaclav Havel

