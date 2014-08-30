Paraphysique du clonage psychologique
Tout ce que nous pensons
D'autres le pensent, l'ont pensé, le penseront
Tout ce que nous écrivons
D'autres l'écrivent, l'ont écrit, l'écriront
Tout ce que nous imaginons
D'autres l'imaginent, l'ont imaginé, l'imagineront
Tout ce que nous faisons
D'autres le font, l'ont fait, le feront
En poésie, en science, en technologie
En peinture, au travail, pour toutes les choses de la vie
Diversité de la fragmentation
Fragmentation de la diversité
Dans l'idéologie de la prison
Qui est la prison de l'idéologie
Comme dans toute religion
Comme dans toute théorie
Avec ses mandarins
Avec ses doctrinaires
Avec ses idéologues, qui se croient malins
Et toute la suite réactionnaire
Tout cela, du corps, est la dialectique
Qui ordonne les phénotypes
L'environnement social et politique
Imprimant et structurant la morphopsychologie, c'est fatal !
Avec le lymphatique, le sanguin
Avec le nerveux, le bilieux
Toujours tout en un
Pas de type pur, c'est mieux
Mais le morphotype ou phénotype
Est sans vrai sosie, et donc unique
Dans la génétique des populations
Trop dépendante de l'environnement et de ses tribulations
Mais tous et toutes
Tous les jours, nous le constatons
La société marchande suit la même route
Du déterminisme économique de nos conditions
Et l'on retrouve forcément
Des gens qui nous sont ressemblants
Même ailleurs, que dans notre propre pays
Aux mêmes comportements
Mais aussi, souvent, aux actes complètement différents
Et tout ceci donc tant mentalement, que physiquement
Comme si nous sortions
D'une usine de conditionnement
Pour nous mouler de telle ou telle façon
En fonction
Des besoins de l'économie
Du patronat, du salariat, et de tout ce qui s'en suit
Tant de Gérard
Tant de Patrice
Tant de Jacques
Tant de Michel
Tant de Pierre
Tant de André
Tant de Jean-Luc
Tant de Jacqueline
Tant de Catherine
Tant de Capucine
Tant de Lilia
Tant de Jeanne
Tant d'Eliane
Tant d'Eugénie
Des morphotypes uniques
Pourtant engrammés aux mêmes mimiques
Ils et elles sont nos âges différents
A 20 ans, à 40 ans, à 60 ans, à 80 ans, à 100 ans
Ils et elles nous ressuscitent
A nous voir, nous revoir, ils et elles, nous incitent
Partout sur Terre, un gigantesque plébiscite
Et toutes les grilles
De l'interprétation pour expliquer les phénomènes
Grilles qui toujours nous fusillent
Et que toujours la réalité malmène !
Ainsi, je me suis vu
En 1977, sur une vidéo you tube
Regardant, à l'aide d'un petit miroir, sous les jupes d'une infirmière
Par un usurpateur qui ne manque pas d'air
Car cela, j'aurais pu le faire
Nonobstant, cela n'était pas moi
Hélas, car quel bel émoi !
Mais de la vue
Sous les dames, moi aussi, je le pus !
Cela n'est donc pas un drame
Toutes et tous
Et même si l'on tousse
Nous avons nos exemples
Toutes ces constatations sont amples !
Mais il n'y faut aucune rigueur
Mais il n'y faut aucune rumeur
Car toute doctrine
A l'humanité est toujours maligne
Comme toute militance
En tous les domaines est une nuisance
Ainsi la phrénologie
Partielle et partiale est surannée
Ainsi la physiognomonie et la morphopsychologie
De feu ( 1901 - 1995 ) le docteur Louis Corman, est recyclée
Chaque être humain
Est et ne peut-être qu'un ignorant
De l'illettré au plus grand des savants
Ainsi la prétention
Ainsi l'infatuation
Du peintre, de l'écrivain, de la célébrité
Et aussi, de moi, de toi, d'eux, d'elles, de lui
Nos fausses vérités dogmatiques
Nous voulons les imposer, c'est tragique !
Pas seulement les fascistes rouges
Pas seulement les fascistes bruns
Et le fascisme libéral qui régente le monde
Ou le tout et le rien
C'est la contre-révolution permanente qui les couve !
Nos mandarins, nos maîtres à penser
C'est la pensée de nos maîtres
De l'anarchie, du fascisme au gauchisme, comme c'est bête !
A la vie sont toujours des traîtres
La surpopulation est une sorte de clonage
C'est un clonage psychologique
Pour tous et toutes la même nage
Les mêmes souffrances mélancoliques
Qui nous font
Peintres, poètes, musiciens
Cinéastes, chanteuses, écrivains
Qui nous font
Ménagères, employées, prostituées
Ouvrières, patronnes, routiers
Femmes et hommes
Aux mêmes larmes attristées
La surpopulation
Est un clonage psychologique
En fonction d'impératifs économiques
A pour enfant, une détestation généralisée
Une balance des paiements à équilibrer !
Personne
Ne peut plus supporter personne
Personne
N'aime plus personne
Et néanmoins, le sens commun reste sourd
Aux 353015 personnes qui naissent chaque jour
Le sexe de l'homme est une fronde
Qu'aucune sagesse ne gronde
De la chair à canon
De la chair à profit
De la chair à dépit
De la chair à dépression
Le ventre de la femme pond
Pond, pond, sans aucune réflexion
De toutes les armes
C'est encore l'arme psychologique
Qui fait couler le plus de larmes
Bien plus encore que l'arme chimique
Déjà utilisée à l'époque antique
Du cadavre contaminé, jadis, à la peste bubonique
Aux terrifiants gaz neurotoxiques
Des gaz irritants
Des gaz suffocants
Des gaz vésicants
Et même par extension, tous les défoliants
Tous les gaz divers, bien avant la Syrie
Guerre industrielle, guerre de la chimie
L'arme psychologique
Au service de la guerre psychologique
Chair à canon
Chair à profit
Chair à dépit
Chair à dépression
Ce qu'est l'être humain pour l'économie
Qui au cerveau devient de la chimie
La surpopulation est une malédiction
Qui se perpétue de génération en génération
Le clonage est purement psychologique
Nul besoin pour cela, de la génétique !
Des fausses valeurs, nous sommes avides
A la vraie compréhension, nous sommes rigides
A toutes les convivialités, nous sommes perfides
Le nous est je, le je est nous
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Au plus beau paysage de la télévision
Il manquera toujours la sensation
Comme l'a bien compris
Un voisin de palier, à Tonnerre, Gérard Despeghel, dit gégé, un ami
Tout ce qui n'est que lu
Est à la réalité une supercherie
Est à la réalité une gabegie
Comme imaginer la prison
Et être en prison
Comme imaginer la mort
Et être mort
Ce que nous ignorons dans nos viscères
Ne peut se représenter réellement dans l'imaginaire !
Comme la vie
Qui ne sait pas vivre
Et qui ne se trouve dans aucun livre
Seule la chose qui est, délivre !
Chair à canon
Chair à profit
Chair à dépit
Chair à dépression
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
All that we think
Others think it, thought it, will think it
All that we write
Others write it, wrote it, will write it
All that we imagine
Others imagine it, imagined it, will imagine it
All that we do
Others do it, did it, will do it
In poetry, science, technology
In painting, with work, for all the things of the life
Diversity of fragmentation
Fragmentation of diversity
In the ideology of the prison
Who is the prison of the ideology
As in any religion
As in any theory
With its mandarins
With its doctrinary
With its ideologists, who believe themselves malignant
And all the continuation reactionary
All that, of the body, is the dialectical one
Who orders the phenotypes
Social environment and policy
Printing and structuring the morphopsychology, it is fatal!
With the lymphatic one, the blood one
With the highly-strung person, the bilious one
Always all in one
No the pure type, it is better
But the morphotype or phenotype
Is without true double, and thus single
In the genetics of the populations
Too much dependent on the environment and its tribulations
But all and all
The every day, we note it
The commercial company follows the same road
Economic determinism of our conditions
And one finds inevitably
People who are to us resembling
Even elsewhere, that in our own country
With the same behaviors
But also, often, with the completely different acts
And all this thus as well mentally, as physically
As if we leave
Of a factory of conditioning
To mould us of such or such way
In function
Needs for the economy
Employers, wage-earning, and of all that is followed from there
Such an amount of Gerard
Such an amount of Patrice
Such an amount of Jacques
Such an amount of Michel
Such an amount of Pierre
Such an amount of Andre
Such an amount of Jean-Luc
Such an amount of Jacqueline
Such an amount of Catherine
Such an amount of Nasturtium
Such an amount of Lilia
Such an amount of Jeanne
Such an amount of Eliane
Such an amount of Eugenie
Single morphotypes
However engrammés with same mimicry
They and they are our different ages
At 20 years, 40 years, 60 years, 80 years, 100 years
They and they resurrect us
With us to see, we to re-examine, they and they, incite us
Everywhere on Earth, a gigantic plebiscite
And all grids
Interpretation to explain the phenomena
Grids which always shoot us
And that always reality abuses!
Thus, I saw myself
In 1977, on a video you tube
Looking at, using a small mirror, under the skirts of a nurse
By a usurper who does not miss air
Because that, I could have done it
Notwithstanding, that was not me
Alas, because what a beautiful agitation!
But of the sight
Under the ladies also I it pus!
That is thus not a drama
All and all
And even if one coughs
We have our examples
All these observations are full!
But one needs no rigour for it
But one needs no rumour for it
Because any doctrines
With humanity is always malignant
Like all militance
In all the fields is a nuisance
Thus phrenology
Partial and partial is out of date
Thus the physiognomy and morphopsychology
Of fire (1901 - 1995) Doctor Louis Corman, is recycled
Each human being
Is and perhaps only one ignoramus
The illiterate one with largest of the scientists
Thus the claim
Thus the infatuation
Of the painter, the writer, the celebrity
And also, of me, you, them, them, him
Our false dogmatic truths
We want to impose them, it is tragic!
Not only red fascists
Not only brown fascists
And the liberal Fascism which rules over the world
Or the whole and nothing
It is the permanent counter-revolution which broods them!
Our mandarins, our intellectual guides
It is the thought of our Masters
Anarchy, Fascism with the leftism, as it is stupid!
With the life are always traitors
Overpopulation is a kind of cloning
It is a psychological cloning
For all and all the same stroke
The same sufferings melancholic persons
Who make us
Painters, poets, musicians
Scenario writers, singers, writers
Who make us
Housewives, employees, prostitutes
Workers, owners, lorry drivers
Women and men
With the same saddened tears
Overpopulation
Is a psychological cloning
According to economic imperatives
With for child, a generalized detestation
A balance of payments to be balanced!
Nobody
Cannot support anybody any more
Nobody
Do not love anybody any more
And nevertheless, the common direction remains deaf
With the 353015 people who are born each day
The sex of the man is a sling
That no wisdom thunders
Cannon fodder
Flesh with profit
Flesh with spite
Flesh with depression
The belly of the woman lays
Lays, lays, without any reflection
Of all the weapons
It is still the psychological weapon
Who makes run the most tears
Much more still than the chemical weapon
Already used at the time antique
Contaminated corpse, formerly, with the bubonic plague
With terrifying nerve gases
Irritating gases
Suffocating gases
Blistering gases
And even by extension, all the defoliants
All various gases, well before Syria
Industrial war, war of chemistry
The psychological weapon
With the service of the psychological warfare
Cannon fodder
Flesh with profit
Flesh with spite
Flesh with depression
What is the human being for the economy
Who with the brain becomes chemistry
Overpopulation is a curse
Who remains from generation to generation
The cloning is purely psychological
No need for that, of the genetics!
False values, we are avid
With the true comprehension, we are rigid
All user-friendliness, we are perfidious
I am to us, it I am us
Me, you, them, they, him
With the most beautiful landscape of television
It will always miss the feeling
As understood it well
A neighbor across the landing, with Thunder, Gérard Despeghel, known as gégé, a friend
All that is only read
With reality a trickery is
With reality underhand dealings are
Like imagining the prison
And being in prison
Like imagining death
And dead being
What we are unaware of in our internal organs
Cannot really represent itself in the imaginary one!
Like the life
Who cannot live
And which is not in any book
Only the thing which is, delivers!
Cannon fodder
Flesh with profit
Flesh with spite
Flesh with depression
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
