Paraphysique du clonage psychologique

Tout ce que nous pensons

D'autres le pensent, l'ont pensé, le penseront

Tout ce que nous écrivons

D'autres l'écrivent, l'ont écrit, l'écriront

Tout ce que nous imaginons

D'autres l'imaginent, l'ont imaginé, l'imagineront

Tout ce que nous faisons

D'autres le font, l'ont fait, le feront

En poésie, en science, en technologie

En peinture, au travail, pour toutes les choses de la vie

Diversité de la fragmentation

Fragmentation de la diversité

Dans l'idéologie de la prison

Qui est la prison de l'idéologie

Comme dans toute religion

Comme dans toute théorie

Avec ses mandarins

Avec ses doctrinaires

Avec ses idéologues, qui se croient malins

Et toute la suite réactionnaire

Tout cela, du corps, est la dialectique

Qui ordonne les phénotypes

L'environnement social et politique

Imprimant et structurant la morphopsychologie, c'est fatal !

Avec le lymphatique, le sanguin

Avec le nerveux, le bilieux

Toujours tout en un

Pas de type pur, c'est mieux

Mais le morphotype ou phénotype

Est sans vrai sosie, et donc unique

Dans la génétique des populations

Trop dépendante de l'environnement et de ses tribulations

Mais tous et toutes

Tous les jours, nous le constatons

La société marchande suit la même route

Du déterminisme économique de nos conditions

Et l'on retrouve forcément

Des gens qui nous sont ressemblants

Même ailleurs, que dans notre propre pays

Aux mêmes comportements

Mais aussi, souvent, aux actes complètement différents

Et tout ceci donc tant mentalement, que physiquement

Comme si nous sortions

D'une usine de conditionnement

Pour nous mouler de telle ou telle façon

En fonction

Des besoins de l'économie

Du patronat, du salariat, et de tout ce qui s'en suit

Tant de Gérard

Tant de Patrice

Tant de Jacques

Tant de Michel

Tant de Pierre

Tant de André

Tant de Jean-Luc

Tant de Jacqueline

Tant de Catherine

Tant de Capucine

Tant de Lilia

Tant de Jeanne

Tant d'Eliane

Tant d'Eugénie

Des morphotypes uniques

Pourtant engrammés aux mêmes mimiques

Ils et elles sont nos âges différents

A 20 ans, à 40 ans, à 60 ans, à 80 ans, à 100 ans

Ils et elles nous ressuscitent

A nous voir, nous revoir, ils et elles, nous incitent

Partout sur Terre, un gigantesque plébiscite

Et toutes les grilles

De l'interprétation pour expliquer les phénomènes

Grilles qui toujours nous fusillent

Et que toujours la réalité malmène !

Ainsi, je me suis vu

En 1977, sur une vidéo you tube

Regardant, à l'aide d'un petit miroir, sous les jupes d'une infirmière

Par un usurpateur qui ne manque pas d'air

Car cela, j'aurais pu le faire

Nonobstant, cela n'était pas moi

Hélas, car quel bel émoi !

Mais de la vue

Sous les dames, moi aussi, je le pus !

Cela n'est donc pas un drame

Toutes et tous

Et même si l'on tousse

Nous avons nos exemples

Toutes ces constatations sont amples !

Mais il n'y faut aucune rigueur

Mais il n'y faut aucune rumeur

Car toute doctrine

A l'humanité est toujours maligne

Comme toute militance

En tous les domaines est une nuisance

Ainsi la phrénologie

Partielle et partiale est surannée

Ainsi la physiognomonie et la morphopsychologie

De feu ( 1901 - 1995 ) le docteur Louis Corman, est recyclée

Chaque être humain

Est et ne peut-être qu'un ignorant

De l'illettré au plus grand des savants

Ainsi la prétention

Ainsi l'infatuation

Du peintre, de l'écrivain, de la célébrité

Et aussi, de moi, de toi, d'eux, d'elles, de lui

Nos fausses vérités dogmatiques

Nous voulons les imposer, c'est tragique !

Pas seulement les fascistes rouges

Pas seulement les fascistes bruns

Et le fascisme libéral qui régente le monde

Ou le tout et le rien

C'est la contre-révolution permanente qui les couve !

Nos mandarins, nos maîtres à penser

C'est la pensée de nos maîtres

De l'anarchie, du fascisme au gauchisme, comme c'est bête !

A la vie sont toujours des traîtres

La surpopulation est une sorte de clonage

C'est un clonage psychologique

Pour tous et toutes la même nage

Les mêmes souffrances mélancoliques

Qui nous font

Peintres, poètes, musiciens

Cinéastes, chanteuses, écrivains

Qui nous font

Ménagères, employées, prostituées

Ouvrières, patronnes, routiers

Femmes et hommes

Aux mêmes larmes attristées

La surpopulation

Est un clonage psychologique

En fonction d'impératifs économiques

A pour enfant, une détestation généralisée

Une balance des paiements à équilibrer !

Personne

Ne peut plus supporter personne

Personne

N'aime plus personne

Et néanmoins, le sens commun reste sourd

Aux 353015 personnes qui naissent chaque jour

Le sexe de l'homme est une fronde

Qu'aucune sagesse ne gronde

De la chair à canon

De la chair à profit

De la chair à dépit

De la chair à dépression

Le ventre de la femme pond

Pond, pond, sans aucune réflexion

De toutes les armes

C'est encore l'arme psychologique

Qui fait couler le plus de larmes

Bien plus encore que l'arme chimique

Déjà utilisée à l'époque antique

Du cadavre contaminé, jadis, à la peste bubonique

Aux terrifiants gaz neurotoxiques

Des gaz irritants

Des gaz suffocants

Des gaz vésicants

Et même par extension, tous les défoliants

Tous les gaz divers, bien avant la Syrie

Guerre industrielle, guerre de la chimie

L'arme psychologique

Au service de la guerre psychologique

Chair à canon

Chair à profit

Chair à dépit

Chair à dépression

Ce qu'est l'être humain pour l'économie

Qui au cerveau devient de la chimie

La surpopulation est une malédiction

Qui se perpétue de génération en génération

Le clonage est purement psychologique

Nul besoin pour cela, de la génétique !

Des fausses valeurs, nous sommes avides

A la vraie compréhension, nous sommes rigides

A toutes les convivialités, nous sommes perfides

Le nous est je, le je est nous

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Au plus beau paysage de la télévision

Il manquera toujours la sensation

Comme l'a bien compris

Un voisin de palier, à Tonnerre, Gérard Despeghel, dit gégé, un ami

Tout ce qui n'est que lu

Est à la réalité une supercherie

Est à la réalité une gabegie

Comme imaginer la prison

Et être en prison

Comme imaginer la mort

Et être mort

Ce que nous ignorons dans nos viscères

Ne peut se représenter réellement dans l'imaginaire !

Comme la vie

Qui ne sait pas vivre

Et qui ne se trouve dans aucun livre

Seule la chose qui est, délivre !

Chair à canon

Chair à profit

Chair à dépit

Chair à dépression

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

All that we think

Others think it, thought it, will think it

All that we write

Others write it, wrote it, will write it

All that we imagine

Others imagine it, imagined it, will imagine it

All that we do

Others do it, did it, will do it

In poetry, science, technology

In painting, with work, for all the things of the life

Diversity of fragmentation

Fragmentation of diversity

In the ideology of the prison

Who is the prison of the ideology

As in any religion

As in any theory

With its mandarins

With its doctrinary

With its ideologists, who believe themselves malignant

And all the continuation reactionary

All that, of the body, is the dialectical one

Who orders the phenotypes

Social environment and policy

Printing and structuring the morphopsychology, it is fatal!

With the lymphatic one, the blood one

With the highly-strung person, the bilious one

Always all in one

No the pure type, it is better

But the morphotype or phenotype

Is without true double, and thus single

In the genetics of the populations

Too much dependent on the environment and its tribulations

But all and all

The every day, we note it

The commercial company follows the same road

Economic determinism of our conditions

And one finds inevitably

People who are to us resembling

Even elsewhere, that in our own country

With the same behaviors

But also, often, with the completely different acts

And all this thus as well mentally, as physically

As if we leave

Of a factory of conditioning

To mould us of such or such way

In function

Needs for the economy

Employers, wage-earning, and of all that is followed from there

Such an amount of Gerard

Such an amount of Patrice

Such an amount of Jacques

Such an amount of Michel

Such an amount of Pierre

Such an amount of Andre

Such an amount of Jean-Luc

Such an amount of Jacqueline

Such an amount of Catherine

Such an amount of Nasturtium

Such an amount of Lilia

Such an amount of Jeanne

Such an amount of Eliane

Such an amount of Eugenie

Single morphotypes

However engrammés with same mimicry

They and they are our different ages

At 20 years, 40 years, 60 years, 80 years, 100 years

They and they resurrect us

With us to see, we to re-examine, they and they, incite us

Everywhere on Earth, a gigantic plebiscite

And all grids

Interpretation to explain the phenomena

Grids which always shoot us

And that always reality abuses!

Thus, I saw myself

In 1977, on a video you tube

Looking at, using a small mirror, under the skirts of a nurse

By a usurper who does not miss air

Because that, I could have done it

Notwithstanding, that was not me

Alas, because what a beautiful agitation!

But of the sight

Under the ladies also I it pus!

That is thus not a drama

All and all

And even if one coughs

We have our examples

All these observations are full!

But one needs no rigour for it

But one needs no rumour for it

Because any doctrines

With humanity is always malignant

Like all militance

In all the fields is a nuisance

Thus phrenology

Partial and partial is out of date

Thus the physiognomy and morphopsychology

Of fire (1901 - 1995) Doctor Louis Corman, is recycled

Each human being

Is and perhaps only one ignoramus

The illiterate one with largest of the scientists

Thus the claim

Thus the infatuation

Of the painter, the writer, the celebrity

And also, of me, you, them, them, him

Our false dogmatic truths

We want to impose them, it is tragic!

Not only red fascists

Not only brown fascists

And the liberal Fascism which rules over the world

Or the whole and nothing

It is the permanent counter-revolution which broods them!

Our mandarins, our intellectual guides

It is the thought of our Masters

Anarchy, Fascism with the leftism, as it is stupid!

With the life are always traitors

Overpopulation is a kind of cloning

It is a psychological cloning

For all and all the same stroke

The same sufferings melancholic persons

Who make us

Painters, poets, musicians

Scenario writers, singers, writers

Who make us

Housewives, employees, prostitutes

Workers, owners, lorry drivers

Women and men

With the same saddened tears

Overpopulation

Is a psychological cloning

According to economic imperatives

With for child, a generalized detestation

A balance of payments to be balanced!

Nobody

Cannot support anybody any more

Nobody

Do not love anybody any more

And nevertheless, the common direction remains deaf

With the 353015 people who are born each day

The sex of the man is a sling

That no wisdom thunders

Cannon fodder

Flesh with profit

Flesh with spite

Flesh with depression

The belly of the woman lays

Lays, lays, without any reflection

Of all the weapons

It is still the psychological weapon

Who makes run the most tears

Much more still than the chemical weapon

Already used at the time antique

Contaminated corpse, formerly, with the bubonic plague

With terrifying nerve gases

Irritating gases

Suffocating gases

Blistering gases

And even by extension, all the defoliants

All various gases, well before Syria

Industrial war, war of chemistry

The psychological weapon

With the service of the psychological warfare

Cannon fodder

Flesh with profit

Flesh with spite

Flesh with depression

What is the human being for the economy

Who with the brain becomes chemistry

Overpopulation is a curse

Who remains from generation to generation

The cloning is purely psychological

No need for that, of the genetics!

False values, we are avid

With the true comprehension, we are rigid

All user-friendliness, we are perfidious

I am to us, it I am us

Me, you, them, they, him

With the most beautiful landscape of television

It will always miss the feeling

As understood it well

A neighbor across the landing, with Thunder, Gérard Despeghel, known as gégé, a friend

All that is only read

With reality a trickery is

With reality underhand dealings are

Like imagining the prison

And being in prison

Like imagining death

And dead being

What we are unaware of in our internal organs

Cannot really represent itself in the imaginary one!

Like the life

Who cannot live

And which is not in any book

Only the thing which is, delivers!

Cannon fodder

Flesh with profit

Flesh with spite

Flesh with depression

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”