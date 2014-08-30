End Of The Line For Progress Illinois

Progress Illinois has ceased operations, effective November 9, 2016.

After more than eight years, Progress Illinois has closed up shop. As we previously stated two years ago, our funding has been in peril, which put us on the verge of closure at the end of 2014. Despite our concerted efforts since that time, we have been unable to secure funding to continue our operations.

http://progressillinois.com/posts/content/2016/12/07/end-line-progress-illinois