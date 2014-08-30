End Of The Line For Progress Illinois

Submitted by Anonymous on Sun, 2016-12-11 06:57
Author: 
Progress Illinois

Progress Illinois has ceased operations, effective November 9, 2016.

After more than eight years, Progress Illinois has closed up shop. As we previously stated two years ago, our funding has been in peril, which put us on the verge of closure at the end of 2014. Despite our concerted efforts since that time, we have been unable to secure funding to continue our operations.

http://progressillinois.com/posts/content/2016/12/07/end-line-progress-illinois

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.