10th Annual Empowering Lupus Patients Educational Event
WHO: People living with lupus and those that care about them.
Representatives from the Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI), the Midwest’s leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus.
Presenters include Erica Collins, PhD, Attorney Hettie Collins and lupus survivors.
WHAT: Free educational seminar with three sessions covering different topics providing information critical to living with lupus.
Session 1: Lupus & Human Resources Issues
Session 2: Lupus & Legal Issues
Session 3: Panel Discussion – living well with lupus
Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage. Lupus can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body). Lupus is difficult to diagnose and there is no cure, few treatments and is often a disabling disease.
WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2017
9:30am – Registration
10:00am – Presentation begins
WHERE: Saint Xavier University; WAC L203, Butler Reception Room
3700 West 103rd St. Chicago, IL 60655
COST: FREE-REGISTRATION REQUESTED
