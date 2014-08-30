10th Annual Empowering Lupus Patients Educational Event

WHO: People living with lupus and those that care about them.

Representatives from the Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI), the Midwest’s leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus.

Presenters include Erica Collins, PhD, Attorney Hettie Collins and lupus survivors.

WHAT: Free educational seminar with three sessions covering different topics providing information critical to living with lupus.

Session 1: Lupus & Human Resources Issues

Session 2: Lupus & Legal Issues

Session 3: Panel Discussion – living well with lupus

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage. Lupus can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body). Lupus is difficult to diagnose and there is no cure, few treatments and is often a disabling disease.

WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2017

9:30am – Registration

10:00am – Presentation begins

WHERE: Saint Xavier University; WAC L203, Butler Reception Room

3700 West 103rd St. Chicago, IL 60655

COST: FREE-REGISTRATION REQUESTED