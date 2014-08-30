Solving Chicago’s Murders Could Prevent More

Chicago is presently on pace for four thousand shootings and seven hundred murders this year—numbers that have not been seen in nearly twenty years. And if last year is any indication, in thirty-six hundred of those shootings and five hundred and eighteen of those murders, there will be no consequences. Those crimes will go unsolved. In her book “Ghettoside,” the reporter Jill Leovy suggests that the inability of the police to solve murders and shootings is at the heart of the divide between the police and communities of color. “The result has been a doubling down on distrust,” she writes. “When violent crimes go unpunished while nonviolent ones get hammered, many conclude that the state seeks control, not justice.”

