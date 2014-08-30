Solving Chicago’s Murders Could Prevent More

Submitted by Anonymous on Tue, 2016-11-22 15:54
Author: 
The New Yorker

Chicago is presently on pace for four thousand shootings and seven hundred murders this year—numbers that have not been seen in nearly twenty years. And if last year is any indication, in thirty-six hundred of those shootings and five hundred and eighteen of those murders, there will be no consequences. Those crimes will go unsolved. In her book “Ghettoside,” the reporter Jill Leovy suggests that the inability of the police to solve murders and shootings is at the heart of the divide between the police and communities of color. “The result has been a doubling down on distrust,” she writes. “When violent crimes go unpunished while nonviolent ones get hammered, many conclude that the state seeks control, not justice.”

http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/solving-chicagos-murders-could-prevent-more

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.