City of Chicago Threatens Illegal Seizures Of Homeless People's Possessions

Submitted by msszczep on Thu, 2016-09-15 12:47

From the newswire: "Activists are denouncing the City of Chicago's latest threatening moves against the city's homeless population ahead of a sweep scheduled for tomorrow morning, Friday, Sept. 16. Police and Department of Family Support Services (DFSS) personnel blanketed Uptown's homeless encampments late last week with notices threatening to destroy their tents and other possessions needed to survive the oncoming winter."

Author: 
CIMC

