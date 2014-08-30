Chicago Independent Television marks 100 episodes, 10 years

September, 1, 2014 marks Labor Day in the United States, and it also marks the debut of the 100th episode of Chicago Independent Television, the monthly TV program of Chicago Indymedia. The 100th episode debuts at 11PM on September 1, 2014 on CAN TV Chicago cable channel 19, with subsequent broadcasts on Free Speech TV on both national satellite networks (Dish Network channel 9415, DirecTV channel 375).

Since its debut in January 2004, Chicago Independent Television has sought to offer a tangible alternative to mainstream corporate media pabulum, Chicago Independent Television is a video version of Chicago Indymedia — a venue for uncovered and undercovered Chicago-area events, expressions, and social movements, particularly those focusing on positive social change. In recent years, Chicago Indymedia has partnered with Chicago MultiKulti to continue and expand the work of Chicago Independent Television.

